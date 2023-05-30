5 Factors That Can Affect Your Home Loan EMI And Interest Rates In India

You don't have to wait for eternity to purchase your dream house in India. With the help of a housing loan at affordable interest, you can make an upfront purchase. Factors like income stability, creditworthiness, property value, and MCLR will impact the home loan interest rate and EMI. So purchase or construct your Wonderland with a housing loan now!
Most of us dream of purchasing a home and living happily for the rest of our lives. However, home prices are skyrocketing in the contemporary era, and most people might not have the required money. This does not mean you cannot purchase or construct the house of your dreams in this country.
Financial institutions can help you purchase or build the home of your dreams with loan facilities. You can pay for your dream house upfront and start living in it with the help of a housing loan. Some people are a little too worried about the interest rates associated with housing loans. Read on to understand the factors impacting India's housing loan EMI and interest rates.
Comprehending Housing Loans In India
A home loan in India is a secured loan option provided by financial institutions. The lender provides you with the funds to purchase the house but keeps the title deeds. When you fail to return the loan amount to the lender, the collateral (your home) covers the costs.
However, housing loans come with affordable interest rates and flexible tenures, thus reducing the chances of default. Opting for a housing loan is much better than exhausting all your savings and selling all assets to purchase a property. Here are the factors affecting your housing loan EMI and interest rates:
Your Credit Score
Your credit score reflects your creditworthiness to the lender. When your credit score is poor, it reflects that you haven't been paying previous EMIs timely.
With a good credit score, the credit risk for the lender decreases. When a borrower's credit risk is low, the home loan interest rate is also low. As the interest rate decreases, the housing loan EMI also decreases.
A housing loan EMI consists of some part of the principal amount and the interest charge.
The Market Value Of Your Property
The property's resale value is low when it is in a remote or rural location. On the other hand, the resale value of a property in a prime location is usually high. When the property's market value is high, the interest rate on a housing loan is low.
Repayment Term
For a long repayment tenure, the EMI amount will decrease. However, you might pay more interest charges on a long-term housing loan.
You can use an online home loan EMI calculator to understand the relationship between interest and repayment tenure.
Job Stability
Any lender will collect information regarding your occupation before offering a housing loan. When you have income stability, the credit risk is lower. For the same rationale, borrowers with income stability enjoy affordable interest on housing loans.
Current MCLR
MCLR (Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending) is a benchmark interest rate decided by RBI. A financial institution cannot go lower than the current MCLR while offering a housing loan.
If the current MCLR is low, you might enjoy affordable interest on a housing loan. As the interest rate decreases, the EMI amount will also plummet.
Conclusion
You must understand the factors controlling your housing loan's interest rates, like job stability, credit score, and MCLR. You can use the home loan EMI calculator available online to get an idea of the interest charges associated with your home loan amount. Apply for a loan and purchase your dream house now!