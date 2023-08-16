6 Best Hidden Spy Apps For Android That Don't Require Rooting

This hidden phone spy app is a diamond, which, however, lies on the surface and is available to everyone who has thought about establishing a constantly working monitoring channel for children and loved ones. Its monitoring covers two mobile platforms, Android and iOS, allowing the user to stay sharp on the child's activities on their smartphone throughout the day, around the clock.

The most important thing is that uMobix works without attracting any attention, and at the same time, you can be sure that the most important moments will not be left out of the picture and captured professionally. We are talking here about the monitoring of:

● the whole bunch of messages, wherever they were written and regardless of whether they are still on the device or have already been deleted

● Snapchat, Instagram, Tiktok and many other social media where young generations love mingle

● received and sent photos and videos, browser history

● audio and video connection with the help of a target device

● remote blocking of calls, messages, internet connections, and more

Price: uMobix costs $49.99 per month, a three-month pack comes at $89.97, and an annual package costs $149.88.

Pros: