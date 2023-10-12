7 Best Social Casino Sites in the US in 2023

Players from the US were always left out when we were talking about online casino gambling. However, with the introduction of social casino websites, the tides have changed. In this day and age, the best social casino real money sites are available to everyone. These casinos provide plenty of fun for both newcomers and experienced gamblers, so do not miss out on the action.
Here, we are going to provide a list of the best social casino real money websites. These operators provide excellent bonuses and a variety of available games, and they ensure fairness. All in all, with these sites, you are getting the full package.
Stake.us - Best overall social casino
Pulsz.com - Best for free play
Sweepslots - Best for exclusive slot games
Funzpoints - Best for jackpot games
Sweeptastic - Best user experience
WOW Vegas - Best for low minimum deposit
FortuneCoins - Best for Bonuses
✒️ Year Founded: 2022
✅ License: Government of Curacao
🤑 Currency: Gold Coins(free play), Stake Cash(real money)
🧾️ Minimum Deposit: $5
🇺🇸 Legal USA States: Legal in 44 USA States
❌ Restricted States: Washington, New York, Nevada, Idaho, Kentucky, Michigan, Vermont
💰 Welcome Offer:
● Use the code “hellaUSA” and claim 25 Stake Cash + 250,000 Gold Coins + 5% cashback on sign up
● Claim 5% rakeback + 250,000 Gold Coins by using the code “HellagoodUSA”
● Get 25 Stake Cash + 250,000 Gold Coins with the code “HellaNew”
🏆 Best For: Best overall social casino
Stake.us is a neat looking social casino website. If you are a fan of popular sports such as soccer, MMA/UFC, or Formula 1, you have probably stumbled on this operator as they teamed up with some of the most popular teams, players, and fighters out there.
The site itself is perfectly optimized and comes with a variety of social casino games. Alongside playing Stake originals that include games like Crash, Plinko, Mines, or even Hilo, you can also test your luck in a variety of table games that come in the live casino package. On top of that, the main reason why we believe that this is one of the best social casino real money sites is because of the slot games availability. With around 500 games to choose from, Stake really stepped up in this department.
It is also worth noting that Stake.us rewards both newcomers and loyal customers. Here you can claim various welcome bonuses. On top of that, drop bonus codes are also available and can be found on their social media platforms like X(former Twitter) or Telegram.
Pros:
● Wide range of games to choose from
● Excellent welcome bonuses
● Dedicated VIP Club
Cons:
● Lack of fiat deposit methods
● Can only withdraw funds via crypto
Overall, if you are familiar with crypto and do not mind using it to make deposits and withdrawals, then this is one of the social casinos you will fall in love with. Alongside having a chance to play different games, you are also rewarded with regular bonuses and promotions. Is there anything more a gambler can ask for?
✒️ Year Founded: 2022
✅ License: Not licensed
🤑 Currency: Gold Coins(free play), Sweepstakes Coins(real money)
🧾️ Minimum Deposit: $1,99
🇺🇸 Legal USA States: Legal in 47 States
❌ Restricted States: Idaho, Nevada, Washington
💰 Welcome Offer:
● Sign up for an account now and claim 5,000 Gold Coins for free
🏆 Best For: Best for free play
If you are looking for a completely free to play casino that will fulfill all of your needs, then Pulsz could be the go-to spot for you. This is a fully dedicated social casino website that offers a wide range of payment methods, an easy-to-use overlay, and a ton of different casino games.
Primarily, Pulse will offer plenty of slot games to choose from. On this platform, you will find different video slots including megaways, classic slots, or even hold and win types of slots. Keep in mind that this website also offers live casino alongside various table games to choose from.
Pros:
● wide range of slot games to choose from
● low minimum deposit
● easy to use overlay
Cons:
● lack of deposit bonuses
● poor customer support
When it comes to payment methods, this operator is covering the basics. Credit cards such as VISA or MasterCard, Skrill, or e-cheque are available for you to use. Do not forget to follow Pulsz on popular social media channels like Instagram or Facebook. By doing this, you can claim excellent rewards and join weekly promotions.
✒️ Year Founded: 2022
✅ License: Not licensed
🤑 Currency: Gold Coins(free play), Sweepstakes Coins(real money)
🧾️ Minimum Deposit: $5
🇺🇸 Legal USA States: Legal in 47 States
❌ Restricted States: Idaho, Delaware, Washington
💰 Welcome Offer:
● Sign up for an account now and get 10,000 Gold Coins + 1,000 Sweeps Coins
🏆 Best For: Best for exclusive slot games
Even though this is still a relatively new operator, we believe that they offer a full package to anyone who is looking to have fun playing social casinos. The website overlay is easy to navigate around as the most important aspects of the site are just a couple of clicks away.
The best thing about Sweepslots is the amount of available games you will find here. Alongside dedicated and exclusive slot titles, you can also enjoy both live casino and table games. On top of that, Keno and scratch games are also available here.
Pros:
● dedicated slot games
● excellent daily bonus
● easy to use overlay
Cons:
● lack of crypto payments
● live chat is not available
With several payment methods at hand, Sweepslots really placed a bar very high once compared to other social casino platforms. In our books, this site ticks all of the boxes. Do not forget to sign up for an account immediately in order to give them a try completely for free.
✒️ Year Founded: 2018
✅ License: Not licensed
🤑 Currency: Standard Funzpoints(free play), Premium Funzpoints(real money)
🧾️ Minimum Deposit: $5
🇺🇸 Legal USA States: Legal in 49 States
❌ Restricted States: Washington
💰 Welcome Offer:
● Get 250 Premium Funzpoints + 500 extra points for a $5 purchase + 1000 extra points for a $10 purchase + 2000 extra points for a $20+ purchase
🏆 Best For: Best for jackpot games
Funzpoints is an established social casino that has been around since 2018. At the moment, it is operational in all of the states, except Washington. Once you sign up for an account, you will have two ways of playing. You can choose to go for a standard mode where everything you wager is free, or you can test your luck in the premium mode where you can wager real funds in the form of coins.
To be honest, there are not a lot of games to choose from. There are roughly around 30 games to choose from and most of them are slots. However, we have to mention that Funzpoints put in place an excellent jackpot where players can win their share of $1000 in prize money every couple of hours.
Pros:
● excellent jackpot feature
● low minimum deposit
● lucrative welcome bonus
Cons:
● out-dated layout
● lack of payment methods
There are a lot of reasons why Puntzcasino is a great choice for USA gamblers. For instance, their welcome bonus and a dedicated jackpot feature were the first things that crossed our minds. Moreover, this social casino is available in 49 states, which is not the case for other social casinos. However, there are also some drawbacks. This platform uses a very old layout that is begging for an upgrade. On top of that, payments can only be made with credit cards.
✒️ Year Founded: 2023
✅ License: Not licensed
🤑 Currency: Lucky Coins(free play), Sweep Coins(real money)
🧾️ Minimum Deposit: $10
🇺🇸 Legal USA States: Legal in 47 States
❌ Restricted States: Idaho, Nevada, Washington
💰 Welcome Offer:
● Get 10,000 Gold Coins for free just by signing up for an account
🏆 Best For: Best for user experience
With over 1000 games at your disposal, Sweeptastic is really making a name for itself on the market of social casinos. One of the first things that caught our eye is based on the sign up process. It takes less than one minute to join the platforms and receive your welcome bonus package.
Pros:
● 1000 games to choose from
● accepts various cryptocurrencies
● offers popular casino vendors
Cons:
● strict KYC verification
● live chat is not available
✒️ Year Founded: 2022
✅ License: Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission
🤑 Currency: WoW Coins(free play), Sweepstakes Coins(real money)
🧾️ Minimum Deposit: $0,49
🇺🇸 Legal USA States: Legal in 47 States
❌ Restricted States: Idaho, Nevada, Washington
💰 Welcome Offer:
● Sign up for an account now and claim 1,500,000 WoW Coins + 30 Sweepstake Coins when you make your first deposit
🏆 Best For: Best for low minimum deposit
WOW Vegas put in place an excellent website. We can freely say that this operator is one of the best social casino real money sites out there. With an excellent welcome bonus and a very low minimum deposit, this operator also put in place various games.
Pros:
● massive range of slot games to choose from
● deposits with credit cards and e-wallets
● live chat available
Cons:
● lack of table games and live casino
● hard to manage around the site
✒️ Year Founded: 2021
✅ License: No License
🤑 Currency: Gold Coins(free play), Fortune Coins(real money)
🧾️ Minimum Deposit: $5
🇺🇸 Legal USA States: Legal in 49 USA States
❌ Restricted States: Washington
💰 Welcome Offer:
● Sign up for an account now and claim 100,000 Gold Coins + 200 Fortune Coins
🏆 Best For: Best for Bonuses
This is one of the most popular social casinos in the USA right now. The fact is, it is available in 49 states, excluding only Washington. There are two ways for you to enjoy this one. You can use the free play option by gambling Gold Coins. On the other hand, Fortune Coins are used as a real money currency.
Pros:
● Sign up procedure is very simple
● Lucrative welcome bonus
● Wide range of payment methods
Cons:
● Poorly optimized mobile version of the website
● Live chat is not available
Social casinos are free-to-play online websites that can be used by gamblers from different states. Game availability remains the same. It does not matter if you are a slots fan, blackjack enthusiast or you prefer playing other table games or live casino, social casino sites have you covered.
Keep in mind that the term social casino is primarily used in the USA where certain states still prohibit online gaming. In most scenarios, such casinos use tokes or their own currency that holds no value.
The main difference between a casino and a social casino is the way you play the game. For instance, states that legalized online gambling will allow bettors to deposit, play, and withdraw US dollars. This is not the case with social casino games. Here, it is impossible to win real money. You can only purchase tokens and you are granted some sort of Sweepstakes Coins as a token of gratitude.
Keep in mind that Sweepstakes Coins hold a monetary value. You can actually use them to gamble on the website. On paper, you will not win real money, but SC can be exchanged for fiat currency on the social casino website.
Playing on a social casino real money sites is an easy process. Here is a step-by-step guide that should help you get started.
Choose a Social Casino Website - Above, we provided you with several options. Choose the one that offers everything you are looking for. Commonly, new players are looking for rewarding welcome bonuses and a wide range of available games.
Sign up For an Account - When signing up for an account, you will have to provide various personal information including username, email, and date of birth. On top of that, you will have to acknowledge the box that you are not joining from the restricted states.
Collect Your Rewards - After joining the social casino, you will be rewarded with free tokens or currency that you can use to play social casino games. These funds can then be used to play various games such as slots, table games, or live casino.
Choose the Game and Start Playing - Usually, there are plenty of social casino games waiting for you. Find the one you like, set the initial stake, and enjoy your time gambling for free.
Adding Funds to Your Account - Once you played through the coins you received for free, it is time to add additional tokens to your account. In most cases, you will purchase a bundle of tokens for a pre-determined price. Keep in mind that you can also get Sweepstakes Coins, which are considered real money.
More often than not, you will be left alone when selecting the best social casino real money sites. This is why we want to give you a helping hand by pointing you in the right direction. In this section of our guide, you will find the most important aspects of every social casino out there. Let’s dive right in.
Available Games: You definitely do not want to sign up for an account with an operator that does not offer a solid range of games. In this day and age, slots, table games, and live casino are the industry standard, so you should not settle for anything less.
Bonuses and Promotions: Let’s face it, everyone who is interested in social casinos is looking for a way to get the most out of the website. This is why punters are on the lookout for high-yielding bonuses and regular promotions for loyal players. Do not settle for anything less than that.
Provably Fair System: Alongside obtaining a license to operate in a safe and responsible manner, ensure that the social casino you want to join has a provably fair system put in place. In most cases, you will get a chance to manually verify the hash of every wager you placed.
Variety of Payment Options: There are a lot of payment methods at your disposal. This is solely based on personal preferences. Sign up for an account with a social casino that covers your preferred methods. Usually, websites will offer credit card payments, e-wallets, or cryptocurrencies. The choice is yours.
Reputation: In the world of online gambling, reputation is everything. Luckily for us, there are various platforms such as Trustpilot where you can check the rating of a website you want to join. On top of that, you can also read reviews from players that tested the site.
There are a few main benefits of playing at social casinos. Firstly, there is no risk of losing real money. If you find a good welcome bonus, you can claim a massive amount of virtual currency that will allow you to play games for as long as you want. So if you only want to play casino games for fun, without extra risk, this is how to do it.
On top of that, another important benefit is that there are no regulatory issues. You do not have to worry whether you broke the law or if your jurisdiction does not allow online gambling (including CS2 gambling). Last but not least, social casinos can prove to be valuable learning platforms as you can test various slots that can also be played for real money.
✔️ Entertaining Experience
✔️ No Risk Involved
✔️ Impossible to Break the Law by Joining Social Casinos
✔️ Chance to Claim Exclusive Bonuses and Rewards
✔️ Chance to Sharpen Your Gambling Skills
❌ You’re Not Getting a Full Gambling Experience
❌ In Most Cases, Prizes Are Not Worth the Play Time
❌ Opportunity to Spend Real Money by Purchasing Tokens
The legality of social casinos depends on the jurisdiction. Most US states legalized social casinos based on the fact that this type of gambling does not require players to deposit real money in a game of chance.
However, states that did legalize such types of casinos put in place minimum security standards that are going to ensure the protection and safety of players and their personal information. Keep in mind that social casino websites do not require a license to provide their services in the United States.
For players who are prohibited from joining a traditional gambling website where they can play for real money, social casinos are the only way of having fun. With that being said, such operators provide the full package that includes slot games, live casino, or even table games. Keep in mind that other popular games are also available including Crash, Roulette, Dice, Plinko, or Mines.
Overall, with social casinos, you are entitled to stacked bonuses and promotions. These free funds can then be used to expand your knowledge of casino games, sharpen your skills, and give you a chance to win real money or valuable prizes.
A social casino is a site that allows users a chance to play for free. This type of gambling is based on tokens that hold no value and allow players to experience gambling even if it is restricted in their jurisdiction.
Social casino websites that payout the most are:
- Stake.us,
- Fortune Coins,
- WOW Vegas.
Yes, you can win real money on a social casino. You can do that by wagering Sweepstakes Coins(SC). In most cases, one Sweepstakes Coin has a monetary value of $1.
Social casinos are legit. Alongside giving you a chance to play for free(without having to make a deposit), these types of websites also offer a chance to gamble with real money, also known as the Sweepstakes Coins.
Social casino in the US stands for a platform built for players who want to have fun. This is nothing else but a risk-free casino that rewards new players with enticing bonuses and promotions.
When you are playing at a traditional casino, you are wagering real money. For instance, you will make a USD deposit and play with it. That is not the case with social casinos. Here, you can only gamble with tokes that hold no value and it is impossible to deposit fiat currency into the social casino account.
There are various ways why people engage in social casinos. For instance, some like to have fun and entertain themselves. Others just want to pass the time and relax. On top of that, some will join these casinos in order to sharpen their skills and learn how to play new games.
Social casinos make money from players who purchase tokens on the website.
Social casino games are free to play. This is why we can’t state that they are considered gambling since there is no risk involved.
Best social casino sites are:
Stake.us
Pulsz.com
Sweepslots
Funzpoints
Sweeptastic
WOW Vegas
FortuneCoins