7 Things We Bet You Didn't Know About Ex- Bigg Boss Contestant Kriti Verma

Kriti Verma is a celebrated Indian actress, model, dancer, and anchor who has embarked on a career trajectory of achievement, admiration, success, and vibrant vitality. But there is more to her personality and attainment, explore to learn more.

1. Once a GST Officer, now an actress



Yes, you read that correctly!It comes as a complete shocker to many when they realize that Kriti Verma began her career as a GST Inspector for the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs in Delhi after clearing the exams in a single attempt.She later turned her passion for acting and modelling, eventually soaring high in the realm of the entertainment industry.Kriti Vermarecollects her experience in the examination hall and participating amongst hundreds of thousands of aspiring students to become officers of the top-ranked institution in the country, from the general category, and ultimately triumphing in clearing the exams.





2. Her Journey on MTV Roadies Xtreme

Kriti Verma participated in India’s most acclaimed youth-centric reality show, Roadies Xtreme, in 2018. Ranvijay, Neha Dhupia, and Prince Narula, along with other judges were taken aback when they learned about Kriti Verma’s profession as a GST Officer at the time. Continuing her journey on the show with elegance, dignity, and poise, Kriti's remarkable abilities and vocational aptitude captivated the audience and fanbase.

3. She Participated in Season 12th of Bigg Boss

Taking in the experience of her previous reality show, Roadies Xtreme, Kriti Verma participated in India’s most admired show, Bigg Boss season 12. Her leadership traits were demonstrated when she was chosen as the captain of the house in the first week itself. Sharing the stage with celebrated actor, Salman Khan, Kriti Verma said, “As someone who has always looked up to Salman Khan, sharing the stage with him on the sets of Bigg Boss was an extremely grateful opportunity.”

4. Anchoringat India’s Top Styling Award Ceremony

Kriti Verma experienced a significant year in 2023 as she showcased her anchoring prowess by hosting HT’s Most Stylish Awards 2023. This comes as a momentous occasion for her and her team as she shared the stage with some of the very fashionable and noteworthy actors and comedians of the country such as Sushmita Sen, Akshay Kumar, and Kapil Sharma. “As an anchor, you always comprehend the emotions of the guests first before bombarding them with questions about the event. I am indebted to the generosity of Akshay Kumar, Sushmita Sen, and Kapil Sharma for truly showcasing why they are the most celebrated and loved faces of the world,” said Kriti.

5. More than 150+ Live Dance Shows Concluded Nationally and Internationally

Just when you believed you had uncovered all there is to know about Kriti Verma, here is yet another undisclosed fact about her. Kriti Verma has performed in more than 150 live dance shows nationally and internationally. Her latest dance performancepresented in Zimbabweat the International Cricket League has been the most appreciated one of all time. It has garnered immense traction, with love pouring from around the world.

6. Music Videos and TVShows

Featuring in more than 7 music videos with artists from around the country, Kriti Verma has always been a favored choice for artists and musicians to featurein their videos. Every music video she has created has been in collaboration with record labels, and these videos have garnered millions of views in terms of traction.Kriti Verma also did a TV show called, ‘Tere Bina Jeeya Jaye Na’which was aired on Zee TV. Kriti feels, “Acting emanates from her passion for theatre and dance. Upon encountering the chance to join this show, I readily accepted. And I am pleased with how this has evolved into a pivotal juncture in my career.”

7. Recipient of Prestigious Awards Across Categories in India and Abroad

In 2019, Kriti Verma was bestowedwith the country’s most reputable Dada Saheb Phalke Film Foundation Award for the category of‘Young Achiever.’Being granted this esteemed accolade by the country’s top comedian, Sunil Grover, Kriti Verma felt a breeze of calmness and a sense of accomplishment. She was also nominated for the Best Female Lead Actor later by the Filmfare OTT Awards jury; Since 2019 Kriti hasbeen awarded and marks a collection of more than 15awards and plaques with herself in a very short duration across the field of acting and dancing.This award is a testament to her zeal, zest, and fondness for her passion. Kriti Verma has decided to take her career a notch higher and promises to keep entertaining her fans through multiple acting opportunities.