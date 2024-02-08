A Case Report of Successful Twin Pregnancy After ICSI and Artificial oocyte Activation

Case Report

A 38-year-old female and 48-year-old male presented with secondary infertility. She had h/o first trimester miscarriage at 6 weeks pog, 10 yrs back (spontaneous conception ).

Proceeded for IVF treatment due to borderline ovarian reserve (AMH: 1.01ng/ml) which resulted in fertilization failure in another fertility centre.

When couple consulted us, her basic investigations are normal, husband with normal semen parameters, his sperm concentration was 98 M/ml with 82% of motility and sperm morphology 5% based on strict criteria.

We proceeded with IVF at our centre. Antagonist protocol was used. She is stimulated with gonadotrophins (briogyn and menotas hp), after 10 days of stimulation 8 MII oocytes were collected.

Due to failed fertilization in previous cycle, we decided to try artificial oocyte activation with calcium ionophore. Thirty minutes after ICSI was performed, the injected oocytes were exposed to a 10 uM/L. They were then rinsed thoroughly and placed in fresh culture drops. 6 oocytes were fertilized out of 8, culture extended till day5 and 3 grade A blastocysts were frozen.

In the next cycle, FET done in HRT cycle. Two grade A blastocyst were transferred, beta HCg was observed as 1901 µ/L on 12th day and twin gestation was seen on 6 weeks of pregnancy and she delivered healthy twin baby girls on 36 weeks of gestation period.

Discussion

It is possible that fertilization failure can overcome by artificial oocyte activation.

Advanced age of the male or female partner could affect oocyte activation potential in a minority of cases. There is very little direct evidence that advanced age in the female partner leads to decreased fertilization rates, and advanced age of the male does not significantly affect fertilization either [15,16]. However, there are compelling arguments that older patients may benefit from artificial oocyte activation, not only to fertilize oocytes but also to increase embryo quality and development. Use of ICSI and AOA in patients >40 years old produced higher cleavage rates and significantly more top-quality embryos than use of ICSI alone [17]. This suggests that while fertilization steps may be initiated after oocyte activation, there may be factors, which are inadequate to create embryos with good implantation potential. As discussed earlier, Ca++ oscillations trigger resumption of meiosis.

Oocytes from females of advanced age may contain sufficient Ca++ stores for the initial release burst but may not be able to maintain the oscillations appropriately. Oocytes from a patient of advanced reproductive age commonly have meiotic errors, which may arise from a lack of ATP to power recombination and chromosomal segregation. Moreover, patients with previous unexplained fertilization failure tend to have lower oocyte mitochondrial DNA copy numbers than patients whose TFF was due to severe male factor. This strongly indicates that lack of energy production in the oocyte correlates with defective fertilization. The pattern and amplitude of Ca++ oscillations in both in vitro matured oocytes and vitrified / warmed oocytes differs from freshly retrieved MII oocytes. Vitrification itself depolarizes oocyte mitochondria, and vitrified oocytes show decreased response to calcium ionophore.

In vitro matured MIIs show a characteristic pattern of Ca++ peaks, often with significantly lower frequency than their in vivo matured counterparts. This lower frequency pattern persists even after injection of recombinant hPLC-z to boost activation response. Adding together the decreased number of mitochondria, impaired oscillation patterns, and correlation with fertilization failure, one possible conclusion is that oocytes from women of advanced age may need augmented oocyte activation to fertilize and thus could explain why a woman at a younger age could conceive naturally but now not only requires ICSI to fertilize the oocytes but the need also of AOA. The possibility could also be that the aging of sperm, despite the normal semen parameters could lead to inability to fertilize oocytes with advancing age of the male.

The present case clearly demonstrates that successful pregnancy is possible in a woman of advanced reproductive age, with history of fertilization failure with ICSI, by employing artificial oocyte activation with calcium ionophore. This type of precedent is important to help both patient and physician decide, in similar circumstances, whether to try another IVF cycle using the partner’s sperm and patient’s oocytes despite a previous IVF cycle with failed fertilization. Furthermore, although the safety of calcium ionophore treatment in IVF has been reasonably established, it is important to show its effectiveness in older patients, not just younger patients with better prognoses.

