A Pandemic Venture: The Binge Town's Journey to 25,000 Smiles

New Delhi (India), January 11: The year was 2021. The pandemic raged, movie theatres were shuttered, and streaming services boomed. Amidst this, four friends in Bangalore, nursing the wounds of three failed startups, stumbled upon a unique idea – a private cinema space where people could binge-watch their favourite OTT content on the big screen. Thus, The Binge Town was born.

This blooming startup transformed the way people are used to watching movies and OTT series. Customers craved a space not just for entertainment but for celebrations as well.

From planning surprise birthday parties to arranging anniversary celebrations, this post-pandemic startup soon became the most coveted destination for all kinds of merrymaking. The Binge Town's cosy theatres adorned with personalised decorations became the backdrop for countless special occasions.

"We started with just the four of us," says Chetan Agrawal, the co-founder of The Binge Town. "For the first four months, we juggled everything – marketing, operations, accounting, customer service. But the idea resonated. People loved the privacy, the comfort, the hassle-free experience. In January 2023 two more partners joined and expansion was rapid after that."

Significant Factors