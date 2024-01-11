A Pandemic Venture: The Binge Town's Journey to 25,000 Smiles

New Delhi (India), January 11: The year was 2021. The pandemic raged, movie theatres were shuttered, and streaming services boomed. Amidst this, four friends in Bangalore, nursing the wounds of three failed startups, stumbled upon a unique idea – a private cinema space where people could binge-watch their favourite OTT content on the big screen. Thus, The Binge Town was born.
This blooming startup transformed the way people are used to watching movies and OTT series. Customers craved a space not just for entertainment but for celebrations as well.
From planning surprise birthday parties to arranging anniversary celebrations, this post-pandemic startup soon became the most coveted destination for all kinds of merrymaking. The Binge Town's cosy theatres adorned with personalised decorations became the backdrop for countless special occasions.
"We started with just the four of us," says Chetan Agrawal, the co-founder of The Binge Town. "For the first four months, we juggled everything – marketing, operations, accounting, customer service. But the idea resonated. People loved the privacy, the comfort, the hassle-free experience. In January 2023 two more partners joined and expansion was rapid after that."
Today, The Binge Town is a proud owner of a vibrant team and over 25,000 celebrations hosted in under two years. Its success hinges on four key pillars:
· Affordable pocket pinches: From intimate couple-seaters to lively group spaces, the team is determined to deliver a wholesome experience at their private theatre, irrespective of the client's chosen pricing. Moreover, a couple can book the theatre for a minimum span of 1.5 hours at the cost of ₹1300.
· End-to-end service: The Binge Town team handles all the stress of arranging a party. Therefore, they will get the food, decorations, photography and even the music at the ready while the clients can focus on enjoying the occasion.
· Hassle-free booking: Reserving the private theatre requires a simple procedure— choosing their theme, selecting the services, and booking a slot.
· Assured quality: The startup has garnered over 13000 positive reviews across Google’s business profile as of 10th January 2024; with professional staff and a near-perfect 4.9-star rating on Google, this hospitality brand guarantees top-notch service.
Available Equipment
Furnished with HD screens and Sony surround speakers, this private theatre becomes a cosy cove full of entertainment. These unique theatre spaces aren’t just about celebrating birthdays and personal occasions but also the appropriate site for hosting private screening sessions or casual get-togethers.
The Binge Town has nine centres across the country. They are in Bangalore (Koramangala, Rajaji Nagar, Whitefield, Banashankari and Nagavara), Hyderabad (Jubilee Hills, Himayat Nagar, Miyapur), and Delhi (Janakpuri). In other words, party lovers now have 27 unique private theatres, making it the perfect destination to turn any occasion into an unforgettable celebration. The company is expanding its empire— new branches are coming up in East Delhi and Hyderabad soon.
Since January 2022, The Binge Town has become the most popular one-stop centre for celebration among the 20 to 35 age group. Given that personalised entertainment, hassle-free festivals, and affordable prices are a few factors this organisation is known for; people are flocking to this private theatre to make memories that will last a lifetime.
For further information, please visit https://thebingetown.com/ or contact 8618976974 to book a binge-watching session.