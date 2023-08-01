New Delhi (India), August 1: Jamuna Tudu, hailed as the "Lady Tarzan of India," has played a pivotal role in protecting trees from the threats posed by the timber mafia and naxals . Her journey, originating from the village of Potka in Jharkhand, has not only inspired her local community but also garnered admiration beyond its boundaries. Recently A photography exhibition on "Lady Tarzan of India," Jamuna Tudu by Vajranabh Natraaj Maharshi at AIFACS New Delhi from 23rd June till 28th July 2023
With unwavering determination, Jamuna Tudu galvanized her fellow villagers to form the "Van Suraksha Samiti" (Forest Protection Committee) to combat the menace of the land mafia and safeguard the region's trees. Her efforts extend to raising awareness about the vital significance of preserving forests and fostering a harmonious relationship between humans and nature. In a touching and unique gesture, she celebrates Rakshabandhan, the traditional Indian festival symbolizing the bond between siblings, by tying rakhis to trees—an affirmation of her unwavering commitment to their protection. Her exceptional endeavors have earned her widespread recognition and admiration, solidifying her role as a beacon of hope for conservation and harmony in India.
It is worth noting that Padma Shri Jamuna Tudu is the relative of the esteemed President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Fifteen years ago, Jamuna Tudu, along with five other women, initiated a mission to prevent illegal tree felling near her village of Chakulia. This endeavor later evolved into an organization comprising 3,000 dedicated individuals. Her valiant stand against timber mafias and Naxals in Jharkhand led to her moniker, 'Lady Tarzan.' Additionally, she is the founder of the "Van Suraksha Samiti," which actively prevents illegal tree felling in her village. Through her efforts, she successfully preserved 50 hectares of invaluable forest land.
Undoubtedly among India's finest visual storytellers, Vajranabh Natraaj Maharshi is one of them who understands the rigorous proficiency of photography; Maharshi is a Hyderabad-based conceptual photographer who works mainly on concept-based themes. The different sering of subjects on the basis of contents coalesces in his work of art, where he believes that photography is more than the transfiguration of perceived farms. As a photographer, he has explored many untouched areas in this way to communicate with the viewer through his photographic expression. On the other hand, Jamuna Tudu of Jharkhand, the Padma Shri, award winner environmental activist, is extremely dedicated, desperate and a lady who came forward to fight against the timber mafias and Naxalites tect the jungle. She has been working in this field for the last fifteen years. These two legends tram tes different fields united together for the shew Jamana Tudu, the Lady Tarzan of India '' in the capital city New Delhi: Rhythm of life among indigenous communities and their extreme love for saturs is documented through Maharsh's lans in a remarkable way.
Maharshi is a photographer cum filmmaker who not only murtures his passion but also thinks differently. In respect of photography, Maharshi's storest was more than releasing the shutter and capturing a moment. The subjects he chooses to work on came from an emotional attachment: hence he focuses to bring the best out of it. He takes the right to depict the story in the true sense to touch people's hearts. While working on the project, Jamuna Tuduh extensively researched every aspect of Jamuna Tutu's entire life and her emotional connection to the jungle. Finally, he could capture those magical moments of Jamuna Tudu when she is intimately engaged in the jungle, either hearing the inner voice of a tree or talking to it. The entire project opened up a new dimension to look at the different aspects of socio-political issues of the land and also the journey of Jamuna Tudu's life.
The canvas of Maharshi is larger than life, and his endeavours are magnificent. He is known as the master of light and reflection. The play of light and shadow in his works reveals more than what the naked eye can see. The overall technique of photography brings a cinematic vision to the viewers. As if on a big screen, figures are portraying the roles of different emotions. The art of his photography makes them alive with different facial expressions. Whether it is love, pain, sadness, crisis or struggle, he could reach them easily, and this quality made him an internationally acclaimed artist. Thus his art owns a distinct language, where vision, emotion and expression altogether amalgamate in one narrative space.
Maharshi said We originally planned to present the exhibition in Delhi for a week, but it ended up running for 35 days. For a 35-day run, we had to prolong the exhibition four times. After hearing about and learning about Jamuna Tudu's life, the exhibition became more well-known. The output was mind-blowing —almost 1 lac percent output— it was much more than we had anticipated. The public wants more; many have asked that the exhibition be returned to a gigantic, huge venue for another month; as a result, it will return soon.
I had a wonderful time on this trip, in my experience. All thanks to the media's encouragement and the love of Delhi's citizens My courage and enthusiasm have increased. The concept appealed to all artists and art enthusiasts. Additionally, it had international accreditation, and the media gave it a lot of exposure. I continue to receive calls wondering when the exhibition will return. The experience was incredible, and it has given me the confidence to pursue more significant projects and exhibitions in the future.
Entry into the world of photography was an accident, though Maharshi had a long relationship with the camera. His journey started almost 30 years ago when he was exploring the world of moving images. He initiated his career as a filmmaker in the year of 1993 with the film. "Drushyam, Another very well-known short film of his, is "1973, an untold story, which bagged many international awards. His understanding of film for about 30 years made him a creative photographer in 2015.
It was the time when he met with an accident. Down and depressed, Maharshi spent a year on the bed without even touching the tripod of his camera. He says, "In these days, I was unable to work as my doctor did not allow me to work behind the camera. Then I started meditating to boost up my energy and decided to restart my work. Maybe I cannot continue my previous practice, but with a still camera, I can at least satisfy my soul. Thus my new journey started with the Canon 5D Mark II". He had his first solo exhibition of photography at the Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai in 2010. After that, he never stopped himself from following his heart; in the last eight years, he has hosted nine exhibitions in the cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad & bagged NTR National Award for Best Filmmaker and lenamon.
For Maharshi, Nature is the best teacher in this world. That inspires him every day to work better. Interestingly he dedicates his project to the nature lover Jamuna Tudu. From this recent series, one can fool the small of the soil of Jharkhand. Maybe we can say it is nature that brought them together for a great initiative. For them, nature is the ultimate truth. It can be said without a second thought that Vajranabh Natraaj Maharshi is gee of these highly acclaimed talented photographers who have given a new dimension of creativity by exploring new ideas with new technical language, which is a great contribution to the world of photography. Currently, he is working on a Hindi biopic feature film.
Maharshi also added about his future projects " I'm currently working on a Hindi biopic. The project is still in its early stages, and script development is ongoing. Soon, the direction procedure will begin. The Jamuna Tudu- Lady Tarzan of India Exhibition will also return to New Delhi after a two-month break and will continue there for an additional month as part of a campaign at a huge gallery. Soon, we intend to exhibit the same in a number of nations.
Secondly, I'm working on several series right now, including ones on kids, people's emotional lives, wildlife, nature, etc. I want to launch three of these series internationally before the end of this year. Stay informed as discussions progress.
In addition, I recently directed 2 international Documentary films about the lives of renowned sculptors Suresh Kumar and Asurved. They will be launched in Delhi in a month.