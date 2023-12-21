A Royal Journey: In Conversation with Rajkumar Dhushyant Anil

Dhushyant is a perpetual nomad, his passport a testament to his insatiable wanderlust. He cannot, and will not, choose a favourite destination. Each place he visits adds a new brushstroke to the vibrant portrait of his soul. From the sun-kissed beaches of Brazil to the rugged beauty of South Africa, his itinerary is a kaleidoscope of cultures and landscapes.





Quoting the lion king, "There's more to see than can ever be seen, more to do than can ever be done. There's far too much to take in here, more to find than can ever be found," — Dhushyant says, "The world is a large, beautiful, incredibly diverse place, and I have fallen in love with every single country I've travelled to."

He adds, "I'm still trying to figure out where I want to go next, but Brazil is most certainly on top of my list, so are South Africa, Kenya, and Morocco. One of these places, perhaps."





Dhushyant Anil is a young boy with a bright future. His talent, intelligence, and passion for his royal heritage will undoubtedly achieve great things in the future. He is a Rajkumar of Mysore with a modern soul, a storyteller with a camera, and a wanderer with a restless spirit. As he embarks on the next chapter of his journey, his admirers can only wait with bated breath to see what new colours he paints his life with.