A Step-by-Step Guide to Creating Your Abha ID and Choosing the Right Health Plans

Finding the right path to optimal well-being is a challenge many face. Navigating the complexities of health plans while ensuring personalised care often seems like an intricate puzzle. However, fear not, Abha Health emerges as the solution to streamline this process.
In this step-by-step guide, we'll discuss the steps you need to take to create your ABHA ID- a gateway to tailored healthcare. Read on to make informed choices for a healthier, more secure future with Abha Health.
ABHA ID stands for Ayushman Bharat Health Account Identity. It's a digital health ID rolled out across India to store people's medical records and health history in one centralised, portable database. With an ABHA ID, every Indian citizen will get a unique 14-digit ABHA ID number that links to their health records. So, if you see a doctor or get some lab tests done at one hospital, that facility can request access to your ABHA profile to store those details. Then, if you go to a different hospital in another state, the doctors there can also access your medical history from your ABHA ID.
● Your medical history, including prescriptions, lab reports, discharge summaries, etc., will be available in one place through the ABHA number.
● You get to control who gets access to your health records through the ABHA number. You can provide doctors/hospitals access via OTP to ensure privacy.
● The ABHA number will enable a teleconsultation facility in the future so you can consult doctors online and access your health records.
● Digital prescriptions can be generated with the ABHA number as patient ID, leading to paperless records.
Mentioned below are the steps to create an ABHA ID:
The first step you need to take to Create ABHA ID, is to go to the Play Store app and download the ACKO app.
Once the app is downloaded to your device, the next thing that you need to do is log in using your contact number. After logging in, click the 'Discover' button at the bottom of your screen.
In the third step, click on the 'Get Started’ option. The app also allows you to add other members to create their ABHA accounts.
If you want to choose the member to create an ABHA health card, tap the Create button.
In this step, you must enter the necessary information, like your phone and Aadhar numbers.
Lastly, you must create an ABHA address by making a unique username.
An Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) card helps get health insurance benefits.
● ABHA card holders can get health care coverage of up to 5 lakh rupees. Your medical treatments of up to 5 lakh rupees will be paid for if you have an ABHA card.
● Some government health schemes work with ABHA accounts to provide extra discounts and savings in health plans. For example, certain hospitals may offer discounted rates if you show your ABHA card when paying.
● So, getting an ABHA card helps cover doctor payments, surgeries, and hospital stays through insurance. And it may help you get special deals on medical bills or treatments at some hospitals. This makes it very beneficial to have for protecting your health and savings!
Your Abha ID is your ticket to tailored solutions, putting your well-being at the forefront. Armed with insights into choosing the right health plan, you'll be in control of your health destiny.