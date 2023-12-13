A Step-by-Step Guide to Creating Your Abha ID and Choosing the Right Health Plans

● Your medical history, including prescriptions, lab reports, discharge summaries, etc., will be available in one place through the ABHA number.

● You get to control who gets access to your health records through the ABHA number. You can provide doctors/hospitals access via OTP to ensure privacy.

● The ABHA number will enable a teleconsultation facility in the future so you can consult doctors online and access your health records.

● Digital prescriptions can be generated with the ABHA number as patient ID, leading to paperless records.

Steps to Creating an ABHA ID