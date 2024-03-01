New Delhi (India), March 1: The legal landscape is often perceived as a labyrinth of convoluted jargon, where complex language dominates courtrooms, statutes, and legal documents. In this intricate tapestry of laws, statutes, and regulations, the importance of

using simple language cannot be overstated. The legal profession's use of clear and comprehensible language is not just a matter of effective communication; it is a fundamental aspect of ensuring access to justice for all.

One advocate who staunchly advocates for the use of simple language in the legal profession is Rupankan Sharma, a distinguished criminology expert practicing at the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the district court in Rohtak.

According to Rupankan, "Legal language should not be a barrier to justice. It's crucial that individuals, regardless of their background, can understand the laws that govern them."

The legal system is meant to serve the people, but the complexity of legal language can act as a formidable barrier, preventing individuals from fully understanding their rights and obligations. Legal documents, contracts, and statutes written in dense and convoluted language can intimidate and confuse the public, hindering their ability to make informed decisions and comply with the law.

Rupankan emphasizes that the consequences of using complex legal language go beyond mere confusion.

"When people find it challenging to understand the laws, they may unintentionally violate them," he explains. "This not only jeopardizes individuals' rights but also undermines the integrity of the legal system itself."

In the pursuit of justice, transparency is paramount. Legal language should not be a tool used to obscure meanings or create unnecessary complexity. Instead, it should be a conduit for clear communication, enabling individuals to comprehend their rights, responsibilities, and the implications of legal matters that concern them.

The need for simplicity in legal language becomes particularly pronounced when it comes to legal documents that individuals encounter in their daily lives. Contracts, for instance, are agreements that people enter into with legal consequences. Using plain language in these documents ensures that parties involved fully understand the terms, reducing the likelihood of disputes arising from misunderstandings.

Moreover, Rupankan argues that simplicity in legal language is integral to promoting access to justice, especially for marginalized communities.

"Justice should not be a privilege reserved for those who can decipher complex legal texts," he asserts. "Simplifying language is a step towards making the legal system more inclusive and accessible to everyone."

The legal profession is gradually recognizing the importance of plain language. Courts, legislatures, and legal professionals are making efforts to simplify legal documents and communicate legal information in a more accessible manner. This shift is not just about making the law more user-friendly; it is about fostering a legal system that empowers individuals rather than alienating them.

The imperative of using simple language in the legal profession cannot be overstated. It is not merely a matter of linguistic preference but a foundational principle that upholds the ideals of justice and fairness. Rupankan Sharma's advocacy for simplicity in legal language aligns with the broader call for a legal system that is transparent, accessible, and truly serves the people it is meant to protect.