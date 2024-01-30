Agra Shop Owner Battles Chronic Myeloid Leukemia, Seeks Support from Donor Community

Agra, 30th January 2024 - Ajay Kumar Gupta, a 53-year-old small shop owner from Agra, finds himself in a critical battle against Chronic Myeloid Leukemia. Diagnosed in March 2023, Ajay has faced the challenges of this life-threatening illness with strength and resilience.

The symptoms began with a sense of heaviness on the right side of the stomach, leading to blood and platelet transfusions, along with prescribed medications. Ajay is now confronted with the daunting task of maintaining his family's well-being as the financial stability derived from his modest shop has been disrupted by his illness.

His family has been managing daily expenses through savings, having already spent INR 7-8 lakhs on Ajay's treatment. However, an additional INR 30 lakhs are urgently required to pursue the recommended course of treatment, which includes a Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT).

Ajay is undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre, Delhi. The doctor emphasizes the urgency of finding a matching donor for the transplant. He has now turned his hopes to medical crowdfunding via ImpactGuru.com.

Ajay appeals to the community for support in this time of need. The estimated amount for his treatment is proving challenging for the family to arrange. The prescribed treatment is not just a medical necessity; it is the lifeline that could help Ajay overcome this formidable challenge and continue to be a pillar for his family.

Ajay states, "Your donation can bring hope and relief to our family in this challenging moment. We will be forever grateful for your support." Every contribution, regardless of the amount, is crucial in aiding Ajay's battle against leukemia. Donors are encouraged to click on the donate button and share this fundraiser with family and friends.

For further information, please visit - https://www.impactguru.com/fundraiser/please-help-ajay-kumar-gupta?utm_source=press&utm_medium=press_blog