Ahmedabad Times Fashion Week Season 2 showcases Ahmedabad’s fashion prowess

Ahmedabad Times Fashion Week Season 2 concludes with glamour and grandeur

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 2: Ahmedabad witnessed its most spectacular display of style and elegance as the Ahmedabad Times Fashion Week (ATFW) Season 2, presented by The Times Group, culminated on Friday. The three-day event left its mark on the city, mesmerising the audience and establishing itself as the epitome of fashion in Ahmedabad.



The third and final day of the extravagant fashion affair showcased a star-studded lineup of designers and design studios, each adding their unique charm to the glittering runway. The ramp was set ablaze with creativity and innovation from the get-go, starting with the enchanting creations of Darshi Shah and Bhavin Trivedi, followed by the stunning showcase from SIMS Designer Studio by Seema Kalavadia.



The highlight of the day was Bollywood sensation Sanya Malhotra gracing the runway as the showstopper for designer Amrin Khan. The audience was left in awe of her grace and style. The grand finale of ATFW Season 2 was a fashion spectacle, with actress Athiya Shetty setting the ramp on fire in the enchanting creations by Jigna M.



The Ahmedabad Times Fashion Week Season 2 kicked off with a bang on Wednesday, where the audience was treated to a star-studded opening show presented by Silver Oak Institute of Design. Film and TV actor Rajneesh Duggal mesmerised the crowd as the showstopper for the opening act. Model and actress Tina Dutta exuded elegance as she walked the runway for Meeami Fashion by Amit Bhardwaj. The grand finale of Day 1 featured the charismatic actor and host Rajeev Khandelwal, who brought his unique style to the ramp in the fashion show presented by Jade Blue.