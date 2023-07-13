Alpha Brain Reviews: Dosage, Uses, Side Effects, Before and After Results

Alpha Brain is a brain booster pill that will make your thinking skills better and keep you alert for your work and daily life. This pill can help you keep your brain healthy, improve your attention and memory, and calm your stress and worry.
If you want to try a brain booster pill, you can look at this one. This brain booster pill is also a good way to have a relaxed and focused mind. Our experts have written a complete Alpha Brain review to help you choose easily. So, read till the end to know everything!
What Are the Main Ingredients?
This brain booster pill uses different kinds of brain boosters as ingredients which can be split into 3 main ingredient mixes. These 3 mixes are as follows -
1. Flow Mix 650mg
L-Tyrosine
L-Tyrosine is used for sadness, worry, sleep problems, and low energy while helping you lose weight and fat.
It helps in making dopamine which is very good for a happy mood, as well as some other brain chemicals such as neurotransmitters, adrenaline, noradrenaline, etc.
L-Theanine
This ingredient makes your mental functions better. L-Theanine can be used to lower worry, mental problems, stress, and other psychological issues.
You may also sleep better at night with this.
Oat (straw) Extract
This is a natural energy and mood enhancer with no sugar or caffeine. Research shows that this herb might be able to raise the amount of testosterone in the body.
But, the evidence is not very strong or consistent. You will be able to clear your mind and improve your concentration and focus.
Also, it can reduce swelling.
Phosphatidylserine
It is a kind of fat that is needed for healthy cell walls and plays an important role in keeping the most amount of information in the brain.
With this fat, immune cells get signals when a certain brain cell is near the end of its life.
Studies show it can improve cognitive functions and may help with ADHD treatment and ease tiredness and mood changes.
Cat's Claw Extract
Cat's claw is an herbal medicine that is important for Alzheimer's disease, cancer, joint pain, stomach problems, ulcers, colitis, gastritis, piles, parasites, leaky gut, and many viral infections.
According to experts, it is not good for people with bleeding problems, immune problems, blood cancer, or waiting for surgeries to take it.
Alpha Brain ingredients
2. Focus Mix 240mg
Alpha-GPC
It is a brain chemical that makes the neurotransmitter acetylcholine release more, which helps to make cognitive function abilities better, especially mental performance. It improves focus and helps in the quick-learning process.
Bacopa Monnieri
Bacopa Monnieri is a very good brain tonic that has many benefits to offer. It can lower anxiety and stress, remove brain fog, and helps to focus, remember and boost learning ability for children and older people alike.
It also works against brain aging and may treat ADHD symptoms while also making the signals between neurons stronger.
Studies have also shown it might help against liver and kidney damage caused by morphine.
Toothed Club Moss
Toothed Clubmoss is used to improve memory and increase mental function.
It can help treat Alzheimer's disease and other types of memory loss, mental illness, depression, and other mental conditions.
But, more research is needed for scientifically proven treatments.
3. Fuel Mix 60mg
L-Leucine
It is a needed amino acid used in making proteins. It boosts testosterone levels and can be used for muscle growth and recovery.
This nutrient can make you more energetic and less tired quickly.
Pterostilbene
Pterostilbene is a natural compound similar to resveratrol. It has many health benefits, such as -
Protecting cells from damage (used to prevent cancer)
Helping with brain problems
Reducing inflammation
Lowering the risk of heart and blood vessel problems
Improving diabetes
This can stop cancer from growing and spreading by controlling cell death and survival signals.
It lowers blood pressure in adults, which is good for people with high blood pressure but bad for people with low blood pressure.
Vitamin B-6
It is a nutrient that helps the immune system and the heart and brain, controls blood sugar, and helps you sleep well.
P-5-P, which is a form of B6-Vitamin, makes over 100 enzymes work better and also helps make important brain chemicals.
What Good Does It Do?
This brain supplement makes your mental health better in different ways. We have looked at all their main benefits and listed them here for you.
Makes Memory Better
All the ingredients in this brain supplement are good for your brain signals.
Vitamin B6, Toothed Club Moss, Bacopa Monnieri, and Phosphatidylserine are all very good ingredients to make your brain cells better.
These increase the brain chemicals that help send messages between cells, making your memory better.
Makes Focus Better
Focus on work is one of the best things to have to do anything.
This supplement has L-Tyrosine, L-Theanine, Toothed Club Moss, Alpha-GPC, and Oat (straw) extract, which are all good for your brain and thinking.
More Flow State
In every capsule, there are three special mixes of vitamins, herbs, and nutrients that help you get into your task, called the "Flow State."
These flow states happen when the brain makes alpha waves, and this supplement can help you with this!
Lucid Dreams
It is a very interesting dream that can happen when you take Alpha Brain. The main reason for this is acetylcholine in this supplement.
Acetylcholine is an important brain chemical that works with the part of the nervous system that calms the body after stress or danger.
It helps release some brain chemicals like serotonin and dopamine, which affect your mood, hunger, memory, etc. Some research says there is a chance it's because of muscle movement during sleep when you can't move.
Makes Strength and Stamina Better
L-Leucine and Oat (straw) extract, these brain ingredients can make your body's physical performance and digestion better.
This is why this supplement is very good for both your brain and body health.
Reduces Anxiety and Depression
All the ingredients in this supplement are very good at removing your stress and anxiety. They help release some hormones and chemicals that help your nervous system, calm your brain, and reduce depression and stress.
Only a calm mind can work well to make your work quality better in everyday life, and Alpha Brain can help you with that.
Makes Learning Faster
It may help you get into your project or task and make your concentration better, relax your mind, and boost your brain signals, letting you learn faster.
Extra Benefits - ADHD, Digestion, Anticancer Property
Besides the main benefits this brain supplement gives you, you can get some more benefits from some ingredients. Phosphatidylserine and Bacopa Monnieri are great elements used to treat ADHD.
It has a BSCG certificate, which means it does not have any thing that could change how well you do in sports.
How to Take
Each bottle has 30 pills. You should take 2 pills every day, and not more than 4 pills in one day, with some food.
You should talk to your doctor before you start taking these pills. This is very important if you are going to have a baby, have low blood pressure, or have any other health problem.
If you feel a pain in your head, muscle shaking, or weakness, then stop taking these pills and call your doctor.
Final Thoughts
There is no doubt that Alpha Brain is a very good and trustworthy product that many people can use. It is made of natural things that are safe to take and do not cause any bad effects.
Apart from a few small problems, there are not many bad effects to worry about. If you use it regularly, you will feel more focused, better brain health, better thinking skills, and a calm mind.
This will help you have a better life every day. So, if you are looking for a good and safe brain booster, then this Alpha Brain review will help you understand why this is so popular now.
Common Questions
Is it safe for me?
Yes, it has a BSCG certificate and uses natural things, unless you have some health conditions or are pregnant. It is well tested by doctors, scientists, and lawyers, so you do not have to worry about taking it or any long-term effects.
How long should I keep taking this product?
There is no given time period, but you can take it every day for better thinking skills. You can keep taking this product until you get what you want. But, you must be careful not to take too much of it.
Is it good for vegans?
Alpha Brain is made of natural things that are safe and vegan-friendly. Unlike many other brain boosters, this one is made of safe things that are good for vegans. It uses different things instead of animal products that are safe and legal without any bad effects.
Will it help me to do my job better?
Since Alpha Brain is a good brain booster, you will see good results from it. You will be able to pay attention to your work, go through your day with a clear mind, and know what is happening around you.
Alpha brain reviews say that this is the best brain booster for everything related to thinking. But we disagree. Here are our opinions.
If you search on Google for Alpha Brain Reviews, you will find many pages of good reviews that say it is the best thing for your brain.
Onnit is a big and popular (we don't know why) brand that sells different kinds of supplements for your health and brain.
Alpha Brain is one of their products; it is a mix of natural ingredients that are supposed to help with attention, energy, memory, and overall brain health.
But does it really work? Many people have written nice things about Alpha Brain's benefits, with some of the most common ones being better alertness and attention, stronger memory, better brain function, and more words to say.
But is this just a paid advertisement? Brain boosters are a new and not well-known idea. So it's important to look at the facts before you try them.
Today, we are going to check the science behind Alpha Brain and see if it really does what it says.
We'll look at what's in it, what the studies say, what the customers say, and more to make a complete picture of what this brain booster can do for you. So let's start!
Best Alternatives for Alpha Brain
Noocube - Best Brain Booster for remembering
Hunter Focus - Best Brain Booster for focusing
Mind Lab Pro - Best Brain Booster for motivation
What is Alpha Brain?
Alpha Brain is a brain booster supplement, also called a Smart pill or a smart drug. Well, technically it's not a drug because it doesn't have any fake or chemical ingredients.
It's a natural supplement that uses plant extracts, vitamins, and minerals to improve how your brain works and make your brain healthier.
According to Onnit, Alpha Brain can help with attention, clear thinking, memory, and creativity. It also says it can make you better at speaking and understanding words.
That's a lot to offer as a supplement even.
We have been following the brain booster space to keep up with the latest science news.
We know a lot about natural ingredients and how they work, if they work at all.
What this means is that we can tell by looking at what's in it how good Alpha Brain is.
Before we look at what's in it to get an answer, let's quickly see what Onnit says.
How does alpha Brain work? The Claims
Most of the time, what a supplement company says is a clue of what they put in their supplement.
Onnit says Alpha Brain can do many different things for your thinking ability. Here's a summary of the ones in bold.
Remember things easily - Recall
The first thing they say is that Alpha Brain can help you remember things better. This would be very helpful for students or people who are studying for a test or talk.
But even otherwise, forgetting things that you should have remembered normally can be annoying.
This happens more often when you get older than 40. Alpha Brain says that it can help you remember things better.
Make your focus and clarity sharper - Concentration
The second thing they say is that Alpha Brain can make your focus and clear thinking sharper.
This is very useful for people who have to do many things at once every day, or are feeling stressed by the amount of work they have to do.
Having better focus and clear thinking would be a great help in these situations.
This thing got more attention after Alpha Brain was on the Joe Rogan podcast.
Well, Joe Rogan was one of the founders of the company. So no surprises there really.
Make your creativity better - Creativity
Among all the things that Alpha Brain says,
This one is very cool. Some people think that you need drugs or other things to make your mind more creative.
But there are only a few natural things that can help you think better and differently. And some of them are in Alpha Brain. We will see if that is true when we look at what is inside it.
Alpha Brain Ingredients
What is in this smart pill? Let's find out, okay?
Alpha Brain has three different mixes of ingredients. Each mix has different things that are supposed to help your brain in different ways.
The Onnit Flow Mix
This mix is supposed to help you get into the flow state. That means a state where you can focus and do a lot of work in a short time. It has L-Tyrosine, Oat Straw Extract, and Phosphatidylserine. These are things that help your brain work better. This mix is 650 mg.
The Onnit Focus Mix
This is strange. The flow state is the same as the focus state. But Alpha Brain has another mix for focus. It has Alpha GPC, bacopa, and toothed club moss extract.
These things are supposed to make you feel like you had coffee but without feeling nervous or tired later for brain health. This mix is 240 mg.
The Onnit Fuel Mix
The last mix is supposed to give you more energy without making you jittery. It has L-Leucine, and Pterostilbene.
This mix is 60 mg. The idea of having more energy without stimulants sounds good, but does it work for brain and nerve cells?
Maybe not. Any energy boost that you might feel may not last long.
Does Alpha brain really work?
Many people ask us if Alpha brain works or not.
We agree that some of the things in Alpha Brain can make your brain better.
But we don't think it can do what they say it can do. Here's why we think so.
Secret mixes anyone?
Do you know about secret mixes? They are called that because the makers don't tell you how much of each thing is in the mix.
They say they do this to keep other people from copying their formula with cheaper things. But it's also a way to save money for them.
You see, secret mixes let companies put very little of some things in the mix.
For example, let's say Pterostilbene is expensive and L-Leucine is cheap.
A supplement maker can put 59.99 mgs of L-Leucine and 0.01 mgs of Pterostilbene in a mix and call it a 60 mg mix of the two.
They don't have to tell you that they put so little of the expensive thing in the mix.
The main point is if you don't know how much of each thing is in a secret mix, you can't trust it. Ever. This makes the supplement less believable.
Not enough good stuff
Alpha Brain has some good stuff in it, but it also misses many other things that we think are very important for any brain supplement.
These are CDP-Choline, ALCAR and Huperzine A. These are all in some of the best brain supplements you can get.
So why doesn't Alpha Brain have them?
We don't know for sure. But maybe these things are too expensive for Onnit to put in the Alpha Brain mix, because it's not very pricey.
How much is Alpha Brain?
The only reason someone might want to use Alpha Brain is the cost.
This is a cheap brain supplement. It costs less than half of what some of the better ones cost.
But is it worth it? Not if you want real results.
We would rather pay a little more for a brain supplement with better stuff than take alpha brain.
Final thoughts - Our Alpha Brain review
At the end of the day, Alpha Brain is not a very good brain supplement. Some of the stuff in it might help your brain a little bit.
But that's a big 'might'. And we don't think it's enough to pay for it. Is alpha brain approved by the fda? No, it's not.
It says it can do a lot. But it doesn't do what it promises. We suggest you look at more complete and effective brain supplements instead.
We have picked three of the best ones here. They have all the important things and they work much better than Alpha Brain.
#1 - Noocube - Best brain supplement for memory
Noocube
Since remembering things is one of the things that Onnit says Alpha Brain can do, we start with a brain supplement that does this very well. Noocube has everything you need for memory and thinking.
It has many tested things that are known to make memory and thinking better.
These are Bacopa Monnieri, Alpha GPC, Huperzine A, L-Theanine and a bunch of strong vitamins. There's no way this won't make your memory and recall better.
What is Noocube?
Noocube is the #1 selling brain supplement in America.
This powerful smart pill has become the favorite choice for anyone who has trouble keeping up with their daily tasks.
It makes your focus, concentration and mental clarity better so you can work hard for hours.
We are not just talking about remembering names or numbers here folks. Noocube can do much more. If you think of your brain like this big puzzle board, then Noocube will help you put the pieces together faster and better.
Why Noocube is a better brain supplement than Onnit Alpha brain
There are many reasons why Noocube is a much better choice than Alpha Brain.
First, Noocube has twice as many things as Alpha Brain has in its mix. And they are clear. There are no secret mixes or unknown things here.
But that's not the main reason we think it's a great choice. Here are more reasons.
Alpha GPC and B-Vitamins for memory
Noocube has two important things for making memory and recall better — Alpha GPC and B-Vitamins like B1, B7 & vitamin b6.
Together, these two things can help make your overall thinking better by helping messengers in your brain.
This means you can think faster, remember more and recall better than ever before.
Huperzine A for focus and attention spans
Huperzine A is a strong brain thing which helps you to do your best faster.
It makes and gives energy to messengers so you can stay focused and pay attention for longer.
Plus, Huperzine A also helps to make more connections, which means you can learn new things faster and stay busy for much longer.
How to calm your mind and work better with Noocube
Do you feel stressed out and tired all the time? Do you wish you could focus more and get things done faster?
If yes, then you need Noocube. Noocube is a special supplement that helps you relax and boost your brain power.
Noocube has two natural ingredients that are good for your mind — L-Theanine and Bacopa Monnieri.
L-Theanine is a type of amino acid that helps you feel calm and happy. Bacopa Monnieri is a plant that helps you improve your memory and learning.
Together, these two ingredients help you reduce stress, increase your alpha brain waves and make your brain work better. With Noocube, you can say goodbye to stress and hello to productivity.
Noocube Cost
Noocube is not a cheap supplement. It costs $59 for a one-month supply. But, you get what you pay for.
Noocube is not just a supplement. It's a smart and complete solution that can help you enhance your mental performance in all areas of life.
Plus, they have a great deal where you can buy 3 bottles and get 2 free. That's a lot of value for your money.
Noocube vs. Onnit Alpha Brain - Who's the winner
It's obvious, isn't it?
Noocube is the clear winner here. It has more ingredients like Cat's claw extract, offers better results and has fewer side effects. This is one of the only supplements that stimulates alpha brain waves.
Alpha Brain, on the other hand, is pricey and has only a few ingredients, that too in a secret blend.
So if you ask us to choose one, it will be Noocube without a doubt.
Get Noocube supplement today and start improving your brain power like never before!
#2 - Hunter Focus - Best Supplement for Focus and the Flow Zone
Hunter Focus
Let's talk about focus and getting into the amazing, but hard to reach "flow" zone. You know what we mean right?
That state of mind where everything around you disappears and you can concentrate deeply on one task.
But with so many things to distract you and technology always around you, it's getting harder and harder to focus on anything for more than a few moments.
That's where Hunter Focus comes in handy.
What is Hunter Focus?
Hunter Focus from Evolve is a natural alternative to focus on improving drugs like Adderall and Ritalin.
This powerful supplement has the perfect mix of scientifically proven ingredients to help you focus and stay in the flow zone.
While it's not certain, researchers think that the flow state of mind is controlled by two chemicals in the brain — dopamine and glutamate.
Hunter Focus has ingredients that increase the production of both these chemicals, hence improving your brain functions.
Why Hunter Focus is a better supplement than Onnit Alpha Brain
Be it in the supplement industry or in prescription drugs, there seems to be no other option except stimulants to help you get into the focus zone.
But with Hunter Focus, you can get the same benefits without worrying about all the side effects that come with stimulants.
Plus, when compared to Alpha Brain, Hunter Focus is way more effective. Here's why it's a much better supplement for brain function.
Organic Lion's Mane and Citicholine
There are two ingredients in Hunter Focus that offer the most benefit when it comes to focusing and concentration — Organic Lion's Mane and Citicoline.
Organic Lion's Mane is an old mushroom that has been part of traditional Chinese medicine for thousands of years.
It helps to grow brain cells and increase the production of Nerve Growth Factor(NGF) which helps in improving mental clarity and focus.
Citicholine on the other hand, is an important nutrient that helps to increase the production of acetylcholine.
Acetylcholine is a chemical in the brain that helps to improve cognitive ability, focus and mental speed.
Increased blood flow with Gingko Biloba
Hunter Focus also has Gingko Biloba. This helps more blood and oxygen go to your brain. This makes your brain work better and stay focused.
It also makes you feel happier, less worried and less stressed.
Good mood
You need to feel good to focus and do your best work. Hunter Focus can help you with that too. Ashwagandha Root and Panax Ginseng Extract in the supplement make you feel happier and less worried.
So try Hunter Focus and get into the best work zone.
Hunter Focus Price
Each bottle of Hunter Focus has 180 capsules. That's three times more than other brain supplements online. So it costs more than the others.
You get enough for one month for $90. That's not too much for something that can help you get into the best work zone.
If you buy three bottles, you get one more bottle for free.
Hunter Focus vs. Onnit Alpha Brain - Who's better?
If you have trouble focusing, Hunter Focus is a better choice than Onnit Alpha Brain.
It has the right ingredients to make your brain work better and get you into the best work zone.
Plus, it's natural, so you don't have to worry about bad effects from drugs.
If you want to stop taking ADHD medicine, try Hunter Focus.
#3 - Mind Lab Pro - Best Brain Supplement for Motivation
Mind Lab Pro
Mind Lab Pro
How often have you had a hard time finishing something because you didn't feel like doing it? It can be very annoying when you can't get into the groove and finish that project.
Not feeling like doing something is something that most of us deal with sometimes, and when it happens, it can make you less productive.
This is where Mind Lab Pro comes in.
What is Mind Lab Pro?
Mind Lab Pro is a popular brain supplement that makes your brain work better. But it seems to be better at helping increase motivation.
It has 13 ingredients, many of which help you focus and pay attention, but the best ingredient is Lion's Mane Mushroom (full spectrum).
This along with other ingredients like Citicholine, B vitamins and Rhodiola Rosea helps to make you feel more motivated.
Why Mind Lab Pro is better Brain Supplement than Onnit Alpha Brain
Here's something interesting. This is the fourth version of Mind Lab Pro. The formula has been changed over the years to make it better.
That's why Mind Lab Pro is a much better brain supplement than Onnit Alpha Brain. Here are some of the reasons why it works so well for mood and motivation.
Makes your happy hormones go up
They are called happy hormones because they make us feel good. Chemicals like serotonin, dopamine and noradrenaline help us stay happy.
Mind Lab Pro helps to make more of these hormones which not only make you happy but also make you motivated.
Helps control stress hormones
The opposite of happy hormones are stress hormones. Too much cortisol can make it hard for you to focus and could even make you sad.
Mind Lab Pro helps control cortisol levels, which helps you stay calm and motivated.
B Vitamins for more energy and less tiredness
B Vitamins are very important for how your brain works.
For the brain, these vitamins help to give you more energy, make your brain work better and make you less tired.
Mind Lab Pro has B Vitamins which help to keep you energetic and motivated all day long.
Mind Lab Pro Price
Mind Lab Pro costs only $69 a month. That's nothing compared to how much people pay for addictive brain drugs.