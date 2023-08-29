Amidst Floki (FLOKI) and ApeCoin (APE) Dip, Pomerdoge (POMD) Gears Up for Another Surge

ApeCoin (APE): Investors Search for More Promising Investments

ApeCoin (APE) is the governance and utility token of the APE ecosystem. The token was launched after the success of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT. Today, ApeCoin is a popular cryptocurrency, ranking 63 among the top 100 by market cap.

However, after the dip in the price of ApeCoin, investors are restrategizing and considering other alternative investments. Besides, its gradual decline makes it increasingly unappealing to investors seeking significant returns.

Although ApeCoin might rally at some point, its chances of a significant increase are low. Consequently, investors' search for immense returns takes them farther away from the token.

Pomerdoge (POMD): Persistent Upward Trajectory

Despite concerns around the broader crypto market, Pomerdoge is defying trends by gathering momentum for another rally. After surpassing the $1.4 million fundraising goal, its next stop will be $2 million, which indicators show will be smooth sailing.

This new project has stirred up a frenzy within the crypto landscape for its unique concept, which is a blend of lightheartedness and tangible utility. Additionally, its significant growth potential adds to its appeal, contributing to its already huge presale participation.

Besides its meme elements, the token will cover features of NFT and P2E. Within the ecosystem, there will be a thrilling and interactive play-to-earn (P2E) game. This fun and competitive game will connect players across the world while providing an opportunity to earn.

Further, NFT enthusiasts can purchase its digital collectibles. Its NFT collection will feature 7,777 NFTs, which will make waves in the market for their unique value propositions.

Lastly, as a low-cap gem, its rally is expected to be significant. The POMD token’s current price is $0.009, which market experts believe will rally by 30x in 2023. Hence, it is a coin to watch out for this year and a promising investment.

