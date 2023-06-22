An Indian engineer in Bay Area is revolutionizing medical devices

Professional achievement:
Ashween Ganesh currently is working as a Staff Engineer in Fresenius Medical Care (FMC), Research and Development division. He is currently operating in the critical role of Global Test Manager, R&D. Recently, he was chosen to attend a leadership program at MIT. Fresenius Medical Care is the world’s leading manufacturer of hemodialysis machines and also a provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases. Fresenius Medical Care aims to create a future worth living for chronically and critically ill patients worldwide and every day. Fresenius Medical Care has a network of more than 4,000 dialysis centers around the world and provides dialysis treatments to more than 344,000 people. So much so, we can say Fresenius Medical Care provides a dialysis treatment every 0.6 seconds worldwide.
Ashween always wanted to be a medical doctor. However, he gave in to his parents’ wishes and completed his Master’s (M.S) in Engineering Management from Lamar University in Texas, U.S.A. He is also a certified six sigma green belt and obtained various certificates in software testing from reputed institutes. But for his lifetime aspiration after graduating from Lamar, he chose to work for a medical devices company, given his engineering background and be in the healthcare industry. Ashween has extensive research experience in the areas of medical devices, electromechanical design development, drug to drug interactions during treatment, urea management for renal disease patients, Hemodialysis dosage, bottlenecks in medical devices, in his role at the Fresenius Medical Care, USA. He has published many meaningful articles in international journals. He has presented his work in several national and international conferences, and is well known in his field.
Ashween has presented important papers in ASN (American Society of Nephrology) to benefit kidney disease patients worldwide. ASN is composed of over 20,000 physicians and scientists, ASN promotes expert patient care, advanced medical research, and educates the renal community. ASN also works with policymakers on issues of importance to kidney doctors and their patients.
How influential is my role within Medical Devices industry and contributions:
A prototype of breakthrough urea management for hemodialysis has been implemented with Ashween’s outstanding research work and primary efforts. Prototype is in the stage of evaluating the system for safety and effectiveness. This system will be used to assist the doctors and kidney disease patients with better treatment outcomes. This will further encourage him to continue working on advanced medical systems to assist patients in better treatment outcomes and longer survival.
Ashween is responsible for a global team of 100+ R&D engineers in Fresenius Medical Care across EMEA and North America. He has helped develop new Dialysis products which has been a game changer with various new features which helped reduce overall treatment time. His innovative system design earned him appreciation from the users and patients worldwide. Ashween's innovative research, using artificial intelligence in dialysis machines is a feature which is intensively discussed among kidney doctors, which has considerable potential in clinical application.
Quick facts about kidney disease:
● Kidney disease is the fastest-growing noncommunicable disease in the U.S.
● About 807,000 Americans are living with kidney failure
● 37 million Americans have kidney disease
● More than 562,000 Americans are on dialysis
● Kidney disease is growing at an alarming rate. It currently affects 1 in 7 — or 15% — of American adults, with people of color at greater risk for kidney failure.
● 9 out of 10 people with kidney disease are unaware they have it, and half of those with severely reduced kidney function (but not yet on dialysis) do not know they have kidney disease.
Kidneys clean your blood, help control your blood pressure, help make red blood cells and keep your bones healthy. Ashween’s outstanding medical device research for kidney disease patients has many direct applications for the health of American people.
How do you think your work will evolve for the betterment of the US?
Ashween has helped the medical device industry by developing new products which help patients on a daily basis. He has helped bring many breakthrough technologies to reality for kidney disease patients. With the growing number of kidney disease patients, Ashween’ s continued work will help patients across the world, more specifically in the US.
