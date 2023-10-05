An Insightful Dialogue with Dr. Lingaraj Nath on 'Doctors Don't Know Everything'

Hay House Publishers India proudly presents Dr. Lingaraj Nath's groundbreaking new book, "Doctors Don’t Know Everything." An insightful exploration into holistic wellness, this work casts a spotlight on the intricacies and challenges of today's medical landscape, emphasizing the undeniable importance of individual agency in health and well-being.

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 5: Dr. Lingaraj Nath is not just a seasoned medical professional but also a visionary thinker in the realm of healthcare. His new book, "Doctors Don't Know Everything," challenges long-held beliefs and urges a proactive, patient-centric approach to wellness. In this exclusive interview, Dr. Nath sheds light on his motivation behind the book and discusses the transformative ideas it brings to the table. Dive in to discover his unique perspective on the evolving dynamics of health and well-being.





What motivated you to pen down ‘doctors don’t know everything’, and how has your medical background influenced it?