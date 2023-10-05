Analysts Are Bullish on the Future of Stacks and Filecoin, But They Think This Crypto Gem Could 10x

Stacks (STX) is making waves among Web3 circles following its latest sBTC Developer Release. In addition, Filecoin (FIL) hosted the FILDevSummit 2023 event in Iceland and saw major community engagement. Everlodge (ELDG), on the other hand, impresses with the momentum of its presale, and veteran traders have been flooding it. It will introduce the world's first real-estate co-ownership platform on the blockchain.
Summary
● Stacks can climb as high as $0.78 by the end of the year
● Filecoin can surge to $5.46
● Everlodge to spike 35x upon its launch
Join the Everlodge presale and win a luxury holiday to the Maldives
Stacks (STX) is getting significant appeal from developers and investors. It recently announced the sBTC developer release. A select group of active developers can build and test the early version through it. Consequently, the utility of Stacks can expand as a result.
Stacks is also in the green zone and has increased in value by 53.7% during the past year. In addition, during the past week, it grew by 6.2%. The low weekly point for the Stacks crypto was at $0.453740, with its high point at $0.497843. According to the Stacks price prediction, the maximum point it can reach in 2023 is at $0.78.
Filecoin (FIL) recently finished the FILDevSummit 2023 event. It took place from September 25 to September 27, 2023. The hosts were the Filecoin Foundation and was sponsored by Protocol Labs and web3mine. Teams worked together to find innovative solutions to the challenges faced by the Filecoin ecosystem.
Moreover, the Filecoin crypto went into the green zone based on its on-chart data and is up 3.5% in the past week. The lowest weekly value for FIL was $3.15, with its highest value at $3.37. In addition, according to the Filecoin price prediction, it can surge to $5.46 by the end of 2023.
The real estate industry is worth above $280 trillion, and Everlodge will enable anyone to access it globally. This is because properties, such as a luxury villa in Miami, would cost $3 million or above.
However, Everlodge will allow anyone to own a portion of a property through the usage of blockchain technology The costs will begin at just $100. Through partnerships with hotel brands and real estate developers, the platform will feature luxury villas, hotels, and vacation homes on its platform.
This way, they can transform ownership. Each property will be digitized and then minted as an NFT. Then, each individual investor can buy a piece with as much capital as they want to.
Assets back all fractional NFTs and can be used to secure loans. They can also generate passive income, by investing in rental properties or staking the native crypto. Currently, ELDG trades at $0.019 during stage 4 of the presale. Based on analyst projections, it will spike by 35x at launch.
Find out more about the Everlodge (ELDG) Presale
Website: https://www.everlodge.io/
Telegram: https://t.me/everlodge