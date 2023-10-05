Analysts Are Bullish on the Future of Stacks and Filecoin, But They Think This Crypto Gem Could 10x

The real estate industry is worth above $280 trillion, and Everlodge will enable anyone to access it globally. This is because properties, such as a luxury villa in Miami, would cost $3 million or above.

However, Everlodge will allow anyone to own a portion of a property through the usage of blockchain technology The costs will begin at just $100. Through partnerships with hotel brands and real estate developers, the platform will feature luxury villas, hotels, and vacation homes on its platform.

This way, they can transform ownership. Each property will be digitized and then minted as an NFT. Then, each individual investor can buy a piece with as much capital as they want to.

Assets back all fractional NFTs and can be used to secure loans. They can also generate passive income, by investing in rental properties or staking the native crypto. Currently, ELDG trades at $0.019 during stage 4 of the presale. Based on analyst projections, it will spike by 35x at launch.

