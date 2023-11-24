Analysts Predict the BTCS End-ICO Bonus Event WIll Outperform Shiba Inu's Trading Volume

New Delhi (India), November 24: The cryptocurrency market is one of the most competitive industries in the world. The ecosystem is usually characterized by technological growth, which triggers an influx of emerging digital ecosystems, each competing with an established project to outperform its market capitalization and trading volumes. The increased competition has kept professional developers in check, with those behind major projects striving to perfect their products and those without pioneering new decentralized economies. The case has been observed for Shiba Inu and Bitcoin Spark, which may battle for trading volume superiority with BTCS end-of-ICO bonus.
Shiba Inu bears the memecoin identity after being developed as a no-utility project intended for Dogecoin's crown as the leading digital asset. Digital fans who invested heavily in the project gave the project a red carpet welcome, pushing its price significantly high. However, in recent years since the rise of Shiba Inu, multiple studies have revealed that investor interest in meme coins has taken a downturn. Bitcoin has also been gaining massive attention from enthusiasts after several Bitcoin ETF applications were filed by major investment firms alongside the foreseen Bitcoin halving event of 2024. These factors undermine Shiba Inu's price while ushering Bitcoin Spark for massive development at the same time.
It is limiting to give an accurate prediction about the future of a digital asset. However, professional crypto analysts and experts have the necessary background and knowledge to give fairly accurate predictions. These professionals addressed BItcoin Spark's potentially bright future after the project's ICO began to trend among Web3 developers. These analysts predict that BTCS will be worth $700 by the end of 2024.
The digital asset's current price is $3.75 in the ongoing presale in phase 10. This means that investors may be sitting on a more than 18,000% gain for holding BTCS without financially benefiting from the network. The individual will earn more through Bitcoin Spark's consensus mechanism, allowing decentralized mining activities from its community members.
Bitcoin Spark initiates a stand on consensus mechanisms that are highly questionable and promotes a centralized narrative. Such consensus includes proof of work and proof of stake that have been widely known for their centralization. Bitcoin Spark developers unveiled the proof-of-process, a technology-powered consensus that intermediates between stakers and miners while using complex algorithms to maintain a non-linear reward distribution process. Ethereum currently powers the project's BTCS tokens.
However, the developers will debut a bridging system designed to accommodate and facilitate the safe cross-network transfer of digital assets from Ethereum and other networks into the Bitcoin spark blockchain. The proprietary bridging system will also allow the ICO participants to convert their ERC 20 token holdings into mainnet BTCS at their discretion. The conversion process will not interfere with the overall supply of BTCS, which is capped at 21 million BTCS and verified by reputable organizations that have scrutinized the Bitcoin Spark smart contract and deduced that after the official mint, the developers cannot increase the token supply.
Shiba Inu investors are among the communities that have endured massive price swings from SHIB's price movements. The project's dwindling hope has driven investors to Bitcoin Spark's end-of-ICO bonus event that promises to reward all participants with BTCS giveaways at massively discounted prices. Bitcoin Spark initiated the bonus event to reward the community members for their continuous support and initiate momentum to end the ICO event and signal the start of a new journey. Joining the project's social circle by following Bitcoin Spark on social media will put you at the forefront as one of the first beneficiaries of the exclusive bonus.
