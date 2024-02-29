Anish Kumar P.K. Revolutionizes Kerala's Tourism Industry

Anish Kumar's journey to becoming a linchpin in Kerala's tourism sector is a testament to his entrepreneurial spirit. In 1999, he founded The Travel Planners with a vision to curate customized tour programs that immerse travelers in the rich tapestry of local life and culture.

This commitment to excellence has garnered prestigious accolades, including the Best Inbound Tour Operator award from the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, and the Best Innovative Tourism Product Award from the Kerala Tourism Department. Such recognition underscores the company's dedication to excellence and innovation.