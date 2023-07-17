ApeCoin (APE) Price Bearish, Tradecurve (TCRV) Brings Huge ROI for Early Investors

As the world of DeFi experiences fierce competition, more projects than ever before are aiming to achieve market dominance. With ApeCoin’s (APE) bearish price performance, now is the right time to diversify. That’s why investors are looking for the most significant ROI. For many, this has been Tradecurve (TCRV).
ApeCoin Showcases Bearish Price Performance
ApeCoin (APE) updated its community that the deadline to apply for ETHGlobal Paris is approaching and that they are offering $10K in grants as prizes. The event will take place between July 21 to July 23, 2023. And ApeCoin investors expect a positive outlook for the project after the event.
For the time being, however, ApeCoin has showcased a bearish performance. As of July 10, 2023, ApeCoin trades at $1.88. During the past week, ApeCoin traded at the lowest point of $1.86, with the highest at $2.22. In the last two weeks, ApeCoin dipped by 22.6%, while it's been down by 14.4% in the last seven days.
Tradecurve (TCRV) Will Be The Future of DeFi
With the lackluster performance behind ApeCoin, many investors and traders are looking to diversify, and a project that caught a lot of attention with over 15,000 sign-ups even before its launch is Tradecurve (TCRV), an upcoming hybrid exchange.
In fact, Tradecurve has been one of the top-performing cryptocurrencies during the previous month, where from an initial price of $0.010, it surged to $0.018, indicating an 80% ROI for early investors.
The bullish sentiment for TCRV is a result of massive interest within the platform as it combines the best elements of CEXs and DEXs to provide a seamless trading experience with high leverage, high liquidity, and global, borderless availability.
Features WIth Which Tradecurve Stands Out
Tradecurve (TCRV) combines the excellent user interfaces and the high level of accessibility found in CEXs combined with the privacy, transparency, and low trading fees offered by DEXs.
On top of Tradecurve, users will be able to utilize Copy Trader and AI-driven trading bots to optimize their cryptocurrency portfolio and make the most efficient trades much more quickly than when manually trading. In addition, the exchange will offer negative balance protection, a VIP account system, and a dedicated Metaverse Trading Academy for beginners.
Why Investors are Migrating Towards TCRV for High ROI
The project has already raised $3.2 million during the presale. It is nearing the end of Stage 4, after which it will surge by an additional 40% to $0.025.
This is why investors are bullish on the future of TCRV, as its price is expected to rise even further. Analysts predict that the cryptocurrency can climb by 100x by the time it launches. It will happen once Tradecurve (TCRV) gets listed on Tier-1 exchanges and on the Uniswap DEX.
