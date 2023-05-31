Arbitrum (ARB) and Aptos (APT) Project Suffer While TMS Network (TMSN) Pre-Sale Beats Competitors in May, 2023

The Arbitrum (ARB) underscores the importance of reliable investments after a cyber attack. Meanwhile, Aptos (APT) makes strategic investments in an app. Amidst this, TMS Network (TMSN) presale stands tall by outperforming competitors, making it a superior choice for discerning investors today.
Arbitrum's (ARB) DEX faces a malicious attack dripping its price to $1.13
Swaprum, a decentralized exchange (DEX) operating on Arbitrum (ARB), has recently been involved in a rug pull incident. Approximately $3 million has been illicitly taken from Arbitrum's (ARB) DEX. To exacerbate matters, the development team behind Arbitrum (ARB) has unexpectedly abandoned the project. As a result of this rug pull, the SAPR token, which is closely tied to Arbitrum (ARB), has plummeted to an almost negligible value.
The scammers that attacked Arbitrum (ARB) have already bridged over 1,628 ETH to Ethereum, and laundered 1,620 ETH to Tornado Cash. Swaprum has deleted its social accounts and groups after getting disappointed with Arbitrum (ARB) DEX rug pull. The unsuspecting Arbitrum (ARB) investors were drawn by the promise of high yields, with the platform promising as much as 100% APY.
Over the past month, Arbitrum (ARB) token prices fluctuated between $1.15 and $1.10. Currently, it is trading at $1.13, which is a 3.64% drop in a day. However, Arbitrum (ARB) is projected to reach $2.32 by the end of the year.
Aptos (APT) funds the Chingari app, yet the price drops to $8.26
Aptos (APT) Labs announced on Thursday that it had invested funds in the social media app, Chingari, following the successful launch of the Aptos (APT) blockchain. This equity investment made by Aptos (APT) team aims to support Chingari in expanding its user base. The short-video-making application will utilize the infused capital to bring its unique features to a wider audience worldwide through Aptos (APT).
By the second quarter of 2023, Chingari plans to transition to the Aptos (APT) Network. Aptos (APT) is further expected to generate higher revenue of over $6.4 million for the app. Chingari chose the Aptos (APT) network for its speed, safety, and scalability.
However, Aptos (APT) has been experiencing a price downturn for the past month. It was trading at $8.3, which has declined to $8.26. Aptos (APT) live price has dropped by 18.29% in a month. However, Aptos (APT) is expected to reach $8.39 in the upcoming months.
TMS Network (TMSN) attracts investors of Aptos (APT) and Arbitrum (ARB)
A groundbreaking ecosystem is emerging with the introduction of TMS Network (TMSN). The state-of-the-art decentralized trading platform, TMS Network (TMSN), simplifies the world of derivatives trading. TMS Network (TMSN) users can seamlessly participate in equities, futures, forex, CFDs, and cryptocurrency on-chain trading without intermediaries.
An outstanding characteristic of TMS Network (TMSN) is its permissionless infrastructure. TMS Network (TMSN) users are not required to undergo KYC verification, deal with fiat currency, or even create an account. Instead, accessing and trading on TMS Network (TMSN) is as simple as having a crypto wallet to access the platform.
Cryptocurrency enthusiasts must join TMS Network’s (TMSN) token presale before it ends. Currently, one can secure a TMS Network (TMSN) token for $0.097. Don't miss out on this golden opportunity! Take action before the TMS Network (TMSN) token price reaches new heights.
