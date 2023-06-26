Ashton Gray Investments Unveils Promising US Real Estate Investment Opportunity at 'Grayvolve' Event in Bengaluru

The Georgetown project by Ashton Gray Investments constitutes a promising investment opportunity for those seeking high-quality real estate investments in the United States.
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 26: Ashton Gray Investments, a prestigious Texas-based real estate development and investments firm, successfully conducted its eagerly-awaited event, Grayvolve, in Bengaluru on 23 June 2023. The event provided a platform for the company to unveil its newest project, 'Georgetown,' to its respected channel partners and investors.
Founder and President of Ashton Gray Investments, Sudharshan Vembutty, voiced his satisfaction at the success of the Grayvolve event and the positive reception from the channel partners. "We are thrilled with the success of the Grayvolve event in Bengaluru," he stated. "The event provided us with an invaluable opportunity to engage with our esteemed channel partners, investors and showcase the exciting prospects that lie ahead. The overwhelming response we received reaffirms the strong relationships we have cultivated and the trust our partners have placed in us."
Co-Founder and CEO of Ashton Gray Investments, Sumi Rengaraj, during her address to the attendees, spotlighted the potential of Georgetown as an appealing investment opportunity. "The Georgetown project offers investors a unique chance to invest in a 5.6-acre commercial site in Georgetown, Texas. Developed by Johnson Development, a nationally recognized master-plan developer, this project will include premier homebuilders, making it an attractive site for commercial development," she commented.
According to Rengaraj, the strategic location of the Georgetown project, near Parmer Ranch and Sun City, and its easy accessibility to major arterial highways amplifies its appeal. The inclusion of high-quality homebuilders is expected to draw families and homebuyers, adding value to the commercial site and expanding its potential for investment.
Emphasizing the project's surrounding facilities, Rengaraj added, "With close proximity to the Bar W Marketplace Shopping Center, the upcoming Wildflower House Amenity Center, and desirable school districts, Georgetown promises a vibrant and bustling environment that opens doors to lucrative investment prospects."
In a significant collaboration, Ashton Gray Investments and Johnson Development have entered into a joint venture for a 523-acre project named Nolina, wherein they will be purchasing back a 23.2-acre commercial site for future development.
Grayvolve, as an initiative, provides a dynamic platform for Ashton Gray Investments to foster collaboration and synergy with channel partners and investors. The team believes that these relationships are critical to uncovering exceptional investment opportunities and securing shared success. The platform seeks to enhance partners' capabilities and expand their business horizons, providing access to a broad range of high-quality investment options tailored to meet diverse client needs.
Adding to the excitement of the Georgetown project launch, Ashton Gray Investments also unveiled Elmbase, a tech-enabled platform aimed at real estate enthusiasts and investors. This platform promises to revolutionize the way users discover, connect, and engage with real estate deals and offers.
Ashton Gray Investments, with over 13 years of experience and an impressive portfolio, has established a reputable standing in real estate development. Their portfolio boasts luxury spec homes, subdivisions, multi-family properties, retail centers, senior living communities, and master-plan developments. The firm's dedication to integrity, transparency, and excellence has garnered them significant industry recognition.
Investors can enjoy several benefits with Ashton Gray, including a low barrier to entry, a diversified investment portfolio, global investment opportunities, fast returns due to short tenures, and secured investments through their vertically integrated model. With a 100% performance record spanning over a decade, Ashton Gray Investments continually delivers substantial returns, surpassing investor expectations.
Indian citizens, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs), and Private Limited Companies are all eligible to invest. However, the company stresses the importance of ensuring compliance with regulations before moving forward with any investment.
