"ASICS Innovation Pitch in India" to be Held with the Aim of Promoting Business Collaboration with Startups in India

This is the sixth program for startups by ASICS, following the TENKAN-TENTM(2), held twice in Europe, and the ASICS Accelerator Program (3), held three times in Japan. This is the first such program in India.

India is the largest population in the world, and the Indian athletic footwear market is experiencing a surge in demand driven by the country’s growing health consciousness and fitness culture. ASICS aims to achieve sales of US$100 million by 2026 through improvement of its brand power and providing innovative products in India.

At ASICS Innovation pitch, startups will be invited to participate in following three themes: "Broader Market Access to Runners", "More Attractive Running Experiences", and "Better Products Based on VISION2030", with the aim of accelerating business development in India and creation of future new business.

ASICS will solicit proposals for cooperation with AIN and select six finalists to participate in the pitch event after document screening from October 18 to November 30, 2023. The pitch event is scheduled to be held in March 2024, and the winning companies will begin business collaboration with AIN, aiming for early social implementation.

ASICS is reinforcing its relationships with the winners of past programs. With Ashirase, Inc. (5), ASICS conducted demonstration experiments with the support of ASICS Institute of Sport Science in March 2022. ASICS announced its investment in Ashirase, Inc. to further strengthen their relationship in October 2022.

As society and the environment undergo rapid changes, it is critical that ASICS bolsters both its in-house research and development and also actively seeks promising expertise from outside in order to offer products, services, and an environment that contributes to further improving people’s health conditions from both mind and body perspective. ASICS Group wishes to achieve sustainable growth by continuing to partner with startups that would create new value and innovation.

Overview of ASICS Innovation Pitch in India