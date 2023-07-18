Athletic Greens Reviews (Ag1) Is Athletic Greens Worth It?

Athletic Greens: Many people think that Ag1 Athletic Greens is the best supplement for getting more greens, but they are wrong. There are other supplements that are much better than Athletic Greens. Athletic Greens is not very bad, but it is not very good either.
Best Athletic Greens Alternative in the Market
The main problem and the biggest reason why we don't like Athletic Greens is that it does not tell us how much of each ingredient it has. Usually this happens when a new product comes out, but it is only done to hide that they don't have enough of the important ingredients. This lets companies like Athletic Greens say that they have many good ingredients, but they are actually very little. They also put in cheaper ingredients that are not as healthy in their AG1 formula which makes them save money, but it is not good for the people who buy it.
We know this is true because the amount of some ingredients that we need is more than what is in one serving of the supplement. When we compare this to a product like Super Green Tonik, which tells us every ingredient and how much of it there is, and makes sure that they are enough to make us healthy, then Athletic Greens look like a bad choice.
This does not mean that Athletic Greens is a terrible product, in fact there are some good things about it. Athletic Greens taste nice for a greens supplement (but Super Green Tonik tastes better), there are many happy customers who like Athletic Greens and say good things about it, and there are some vitamins and minerals that are good for us in it. It is just not the best.
We think you should try Super Green Tonik instead.
What Do People Think Of Athletic Greens?
Athletic Greens is a popular green powder supplement that many people like. It has some good things in it that can help your health. But it is not the only one or the best one. There are some reasons why people like it so much (besides that it is a good product). Many people try Athletic Greens as their first green powder, and they notice a difference because they usually don't eat very healthy food. Most green powders can make you feel better if you don't eat well, and Athletic Greens is one of them.
But some people also have problems with Athletic Greens. They say it is too expensive, or they don't like how it tastes, or they don't feel any change. These are the main complaints that people have. The price makes people wonder if Athletic Greens is worth the money, the taste is different for everyone, but we think it is okay for a green powder, not the best though. And some people who already eat healthy food don't get much benefit from Athletic Greens, because it doesn't have as many special herbs as other green powders do. Some people also say that you shouldn't take Athletic Greens on an empty stomach, but this is not a common problem.
Most of the time, people give Athletic Greens 4 out of 5 stars when they review it online. This means that the product is not bad at all. It's just not one of the best green powders. Other experts who review AG1 agree with us mostly, that Athletic Greens is good, but it could be better.
What's In Athletic Greens?
Athletic Greens is made of several different mixes that are part of AG1. The mixes are their Green, Healthy, Fresh Superfood Mix (7388 mg), Healthy, Natural Plants, Herbs, and Vitamins (2732 mg) and Digestion Helper & Super Mushroom Mix (154mg).
The first thing that is bad about Athletic Greens is the Digestion Helper & Super Mushroom Mix (154mg).
This mix doesn't have enough of anything, most of the mushrooms in athletic greens need to be taken in whole grams, not tiny bits, so athletic greens doesn't have enough of these to work well. For example, the reishi mushroom powder should be taken as 2000mg, but athletic greens only have 154mg of the whole mix, so the green powder is not doing this right.
Bromelain might be okay at 100mg, if it was most of this mix. It's a digestion helper with a calming effect and is good for your joints and stomach. But, it seems like this ingredient is not enough either because it's one of six ingredients in this 154mg mix.
The next thing that is wrong with athletic greens powders is their second biggest mix of Healthy, Natural Plants, Herbs, and Vitamins (2732 mg). Again, it's not possible for all of the ingredients to be enough. Carb cycling overview
How to Get AG1?
You can order AG1 on the internet from places like Amazon and the AG1 official site. Right now, Amazon has AG1's Ultimate Daily powder supplement and Vitamin D3 + K2 liquid drops.
If you want to get AG1 as a package, we suggest going to AG1's site. They have a one time deal for their pouch. Each pouch has 30 servings of AG1 and you get it once. There's also a single subscription option that you get every month and a double subscription bundle that has 60 servings of AG1 that you get every month.
"What AG1 Can Do For You
AG1 is a good choice for people who want to eat well but don't have much time or access to fresh, natural foods. It can also help people who want to make sure they get all the nutrients they need.
It works with many kinds of diets, such as those that avoid dairy, nuts, gluten and eggs. AG1 is also fine for people who eat keto, vegan, vegetarian, Paleo or low-carb foods.
The brand says that AG1 is for everyone, not just sportspeople. It can help your body use and make energy, keep your bones strong and get enough vitamins for your health.
Who Should Avoid AG1
Supplements are not checked by the FDA. Ask your doctor before you take any supplement.
AG1 has 75 ingredients that can give you many benefits, but this green powder may not be good for everyone. Talk to your doctor or nutritionist before you try this all-in-one supplement, as some ingredients may not work well with your medicines.
AG1 is not for children under 18 years old unless a doctor says it is okay. If you are pregnant or breastfeeding, you should also ask a doctor before you take AG1.
AG1 is not for people who have problems with certain vitamins or minerals. You need to know how much of each vitamin and mineral you are getting from this supplement and your food, because too much can cause bad effects or harm. For example, one scoop of AG1 has 20 milligrams of niacin, which is more than what you need in a day. Too much niacin can make your skin red and hot, and this can happen when you take 30 milligrams. Taking too much niacin can also hurt your liver, but this only happens when you take 300 milligrams. You need to be careful of any vitamins or minerals that you may have trouble with. The truth aboutkombucha
The Benefits of AG1
AG1 is full of healthy ingredients, and it does not have gluten, dairy, eggs or nuts. It also does not have any harmful chemicals, sugars, additives, flavours or colours. Plus, the small packs are easy to carry and use when you need some extra nutrients.
Some Drawbacks of AG1
AG1 does not have iron in it. Iron is a vital mineral that helps make blood cells and some chemicals in the body. But iron is not one of the many ingredients in AG1. Another important nutrient that is missing from AG1 is vitamin D. Vitamin D helps the body use calcium and control other processes. However, AG1 does offer extra vitamin D3 + K2 supplements for some customers who sign up for regular deliveries.
What Makes AG1 Better Than Other Green Powders?
AG1 is a green powder that has many good things for your health. It has more probiotics, enzymes and vitamins than other green powders. It also has some special plants that can help your brain, like rhodiola rosea, and your liver, like milk thistle.
AG1 tastes good too. When you mix it with water, it has a citrus flavour and it is not too grassy or gritty like other green powders.
But AG1 is not perfect. It has some ingredients that are not very helpful, like pea protein and citrus bioflavonoids. These are the main ingredients, but they do not do much for you. It also has artichoke and citric acid, which are just for flavour. And it has rhodiola rosea, which is supposed to help your immune system and mood, but it is probably too little to work. (The labels usually show the biggest ingredients first, and some countries make them do that) This means that the other ingredients in this section are probably too little to work too.
AG1 Benefits
Some people say that AG1 has helped them have regular poops and stronger immunity so they don't get sick as often. AG1 has many vitamins and nutrients that can make you feel more energetic and have a healthier gut. AG1 also has things that help you digest your food better, like enzymes and probiotics. Some other things in AG1, like ALA, are good for your heart and can help you keep your blood sugar normal.
But you should know that the FDA has not checked these claims, so we don't know how true they are.
Things to Think About Before Buying AG1
Before you try AG1, here are some things to think about.
What do you want to get from your nutrition? AG1 has a lot of good stuff in it, but it is not a food that can replace a meal or give you everything you need.
How will you use AG1 in your daily life? It is easy to mix AG1 with water and drink it, but they say you should do it in the morning. Is that something you can do with your schedule?
Can you afford to pay for the subscription every month? AG1 lets you stop your subscription whenever you want, and you can get your money back if you are not happy within 90 days. Lose weight fast
Cost
The cost for each serving is between $2.48 and $3.30 for the pouch and between $2.82 and $3.63 for the travel packs, depending on whether you buy it once or subscribe.
One-time purchase
If you buy the pouch only once, it costs $99 ($3.30 for each serving).
If you buy the travel packs only once, it costs $109 ($3.63 for each serving) for 30 single servings of AG1 in one shipment.
Subscription
Every AG1 subscription option has a 90-day money-back guarantee. You can stop subscriptions anytime by going to your online account or calling the AG1 customer service team.
Pouch
One pouch subscription is $79 a month ($2.63 for each serving). The subscription has 30 servings of the AG1 supplement, a special jar and shaker bottle and five free AG1 travel packs.
Two pouch subscriptions are $149 a month ($2.48 for each serving). This option is good for two people who drink it every day or if you want to use more. The subscription has 60 servings, delivered every month, a free starter kit with the special jar and two shakers. Free Vitamin D3+K2 and five travel packs are also included.
"Travel packs
You can get a travel pack single subscription for $89 a month ($2.97 for each serving). You will get 30 servings of AG1, a free starter kit, a shaker and five free AG1 travel packs.
You can also get a travel pack double subscription for $149 ($2.48 for each serving). This is good for two people who drink AG1 every day. You will get 60 servings every month and two shakers. You will also get a free Vitamin D3 + K2 supplement and five travel packs.
Other Bundles, Promotions and Discounts
AG1 gives discounts to new customers. You can find most of the promo codes from podcast hosts who are sponsored by AG1.
We are not very impressed by Ashwagandha, which is good for your brain, your immune system, your sleep and more, but you need to take at least 400 mg and it's very low on this list. Athletic Greens does not do well in the herbal extract section and we don't think you should buy Athletic Greens instead of other similar products. They also added dandelion root, which is not very useful in the Athletic Greens ingredients list, because it only makes you pee more. This is not a big plus for our Athletic Greens review.
The main part of Athletic Greens AG1 is the Alkaline, Nutrient-Dense, Raw Superfood Complex (7388 mg).
This is actually pretty good, this is where most of the health benefits of Athletic Greens come from. There is a lot of green vegetables with the blue green algae spirulina, organic apple powder, inulin, organic wheatgrass juice powder, organic alfalfa powder, organic chlorella powder, organic barley leaf powder, acerola fruit juice powder extract, broccoli flower powder, spinach and some others."
AG1 Nutrient Mix and Groups
AG1 has many nutrients, plants and antioxidants in three groups: Nutrient-Rich Plants, Herbs & Antioxidants; Alkaline, Nutrient-Rich Raw Superfood Group; and Digestive Helper & Super Mushroom Group.
Nutrient-Rich Plants, Herbs & Antioxidants:
This group has herbs and natural plant extracts that help with hormone function and antioxidant activity. Ingredients include ashwagandha, which may help you cope with stress better, and citrus bioflavonoids extract, which has been shown to improve heart health and prevent heart disease.
Alkaline, Nutrient-Rich Raw Superfood Group
This superfood group has ingredients that give you an antioxidant amount equal to 12 servings of vegetables and fruit. Ingredients include organic spirulina, rosehip (Rosa canina) and organic chlorella.
Digestive Helper & Super Mushroom Group
This digestive and mushroom group has ingredients such as digestive enzyme bromelain, burdock root, reishi mushroom powder, shiitake mushroom powder and astragalus root powder. The group claims to help with digestive health, nutrient absorption and immune function. However, there is not enough evidence to say if the ingredients, such as bromelain, work well."
How to Drink AG1
The best way to drink AG1 is on an empty stomach in the morning, before you eat anything. This helps your body absorb it better. You should use one scoop (12 grams) of AG1 powder and mix it with eight to 10 ounces of water. AG1 staff suggest putting the powder in the water first to avoid lumps.
Peter Nastasi, a certified sports nutrition coach, tried this method. “I put one scoop of AG1 powder in the bottle that came with the product, and added 16 ounces of cold water. Then I shook it hard,” he says. He did not drink it right away, but waited to see if the powder would settle at the bottom. After about 30 minutes, he saw a lot of powder at the bottom of the bottle. This means that the powder does not dissolve completely. If you are not going to drink AG1 all at once, Nastasi suggests shaking the bottle again before each sip or adding more water to help dissolve the powder as much as you can.
AG1 has ingredients that need to be kept cold after you open it. You can use it for 90 days after you open the pouch. If you do not open it, you can keep it on the shelf until the date on the package.
AG1 Flavor
AG1 has a special and rich taste that some people say is like a mix of dirt, sugar and fruits. It has no added sweeteners, but it has some natural flavours like pineapple, vanilla and papaya.
AG1 is made from many real foods and good bacteria, so the company says the taste can change a little with each new batch. Think of AG1 like wine; the taste of AG1 can depend on the things, time of year, weather or place where the ingredients come from.
Before trying the powder, Nastasi was not sure if he would like it. “I was afraid it would taste like grass,” he says. But he was happy when he drank it for the first time. “The powder had a light sweetness, and I could taste vanilla and pineapple,” Nastasi says. He also said it was a bit rough at the end because of the powder.
If you don’t like the taste of dirt, you can mix it with juice, make a smoothie or add your favourite milk.
The spirulina is the best part because it's not something we usually eat, but it has a lot of good effects, like helping your immune system and your joints. Chlorella is another rare ingredient that you might not see often in other green powders, it helps protect your cells, lower your cholesterol and give you nutrients that are good for athletic greens users.
It also has some enzymes that help your gut, but they are not very strong and you can get more from a special probiotic.
AG1 Questions
Is AG1 Good?
With good sources of vitamins, minerals, plants, herbs and more in one easy scoop, AG1 is a handy way to get your morning nutrients. It doesn’t have everything you need, but this slightly sweet and earthy drink could be a nice thing to have in the morning."
"How long can you keep AG1 in the fridge?
AG1 is good for 90 days after you open it. If you don't open it, AG1 lasts for two years from the date it was made. You can find the date on the package.
Are greens powders good for you?
Green powders have nutrients from fruits and vegetables that humans need. Greens powder helps you get more of these nutrients in your diet.
Does AG1 cause gas or stomach pain?
Some people who use AG1 have said they feel sick, have loose stools or gas when they take AG1. The AG1 team suggests starting with one teaspoon of AG1 greens in cold water for four days. Then, take two teaspoons of AG1 for another four days. If you feel fine by day eight, you can take a full scoop of AG1 in cold water.
Does AG1 affect your blood sugar?
AG1 has very little carbs (less than one gram of total sugars) and if you follow the directions, AG1 does not affect your blood sugar. It's also OK for keto diets.
Do you have to pay for AG1 every month?
AG1 lets you buy it once or pay for it every month. There are two monthly payment plans to choose from."
What does the lead warning on AG1 mean?
AG1 is a supplement that has a label that follows a law in California called "Proposition 65". This law says that companies that sell products in California have to tell customers if their products have or cause exposure to some chemicals on the State's list, and one of them is lead. No one has reported any AG1 side effects because of this warning.
AG1 Athletic Greens Review Summary
Athletic Greens is a decent product, but not the best. If you have never tried a greens powder before, it's not a bad choice. But there are better and cheaper options on the market. When AG1 first came out, it was the best greens powder available, but now it has been surpassed by Super Green Tonik. This is not very surprising, as this often happens in the nutrition field, that a new supplement comes out that solves the problems of the market leader. If we ask if athletic greens are worth it, then the answer is yes. But, you could get something better for the same price.
Choose Super Green Tonik Over Athletic Greens
We give Athletic Greens a 3.5/5 rating, it's okay, it has a lot of nutrients that can help your body fight off germs, and it's a decent green powder. But we don't see any reason to suggest it as a top choice.