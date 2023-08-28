Audien Hearing Aids Review: Is Audien Atom Pro Hearing Aids Worth The Money?

The Audien Hearing Aids are impressive devices packed with features. They boast advanced noise reduction technology to filter out background sound and allow users to clearly hear speech, even in noisy environments.

Their automatic volume control feature adjusts the hearing aid's output based on surrounding sounds for effortless transitions between quiet rooms and loud streets without manual adjustments.

The intuitive user interface makes it easy to operate while compatible accessories like a remote control or smartphone app offer additional convenience options when needed! Designed with durability in mind, the robust design of these hearing aids allow them to withstand everyday wear-and-tear. They're also water resistant, so you can use them worry-free wherever your day takes you, no matter how unpredictable that may be! To top it all off, this product offers personalization through innovative programming technology, which customizes its settings according to each individual's unique profile preferences, making sure everyone gets optimal audio quality at all times.

And if that weren't enough already, the Bluetooth connectivity lets users stream music directly from their devices as well as access convenient controls via phone apps – talk about modernity! Plus battery life clocks up 19–20 hours once fully charged giving freedom from carrying around chargers every time we step outside our homes – what’s not love?

All these amazing benefits come together at just $99 offering unbeatable value for money too! There really isn’t much else one could ask for!

No wonder then why Audien Atom has quickly become such a popular choice amongst individuals seeking reliable yet affordable hearing solutions revolutionizing today’s market!

Pros

● Online purchasing is simple.

● Rechargeable batteries can operate for up to 24 hours.

● Before purchasing, no hearing test or in-person visit is required.

● Small, in-ear design

Cons

● There is no smartphone app or way to customize your listening experience for various scenarios.

● There are no features such as telecoil, Bluetooth, or digital noise reduction.

● It is not water resistant.

● One-year limited warranty

What is Audien Atom?

The Audien Atom is the most affordable hearing aid on the market. Despite its small size and discreet design, it has all of the essential features you need to improve your hearing, including an adjustable volume dial that can help dampen any bothersome ringing noises!

Not only does this patent-pending device fit snugly in the ear canal without requiring a custom mold, but its skin tone color helps conceal it when worn. And compared to other pricier options out there, this non-prescription option is less bulky too.

For even greater convenience than Atom's already impressive specs, there's also the Atom Pro version, with added benefits such as wireless charging (requiring just 4–6 hours for 20 hours' use) plus more compact dimensions making them virtually unnoticeable once fitted into your ears.

Other similarities include rechargeable batteries - so no having to change them every few days like cheaper models do. However, neither come equipped with Bluetooth connectivity or noise cancellation capabilities etc., unlike some more expensive devices available elsewhere.

Plus their clever 'auto off switch', which activates while they're being charged via dock station plugged into the wall socket will save you time overall!

Working

Most people are familiar with the basics of a hearing aid. It consists of a speaker, amplifier and microphone that work together to improve speech comprehension while reducing background noise. Atom has simplified and enhanced these core components in their design. Additionally, Audien is able to offer this product at an incredibly affordable rate due to avoiding middle-man costs.

Its simplicity makes it attractive. All you need to do is take the amplifiers from the charging dock, switch them on then place them comfortably within your ears! With just one button required for both powering up/down, as well as adjusting sound levels, there's no need for linking apps or tuning frequencies manually.

If you've noticed any gradual decline in your hearing ability lately, Atom will bring back those crisp sounds we once took for granted almost instantly. It’s like having earplugs permanently inserted into your ears! A fantastic option if you're stuck somewhere between "inability" & "normality".

What is Audien Atom Pro?

Audien Atom Pro Hearing Aids are the pinnacle of modern, advanced hearing aid technology. Created by Audien, a leading manufacturer in this field, these devices promise to enhance your hearing while offering ultimate comfort and functionality with added affordability.

They are perfect for those suffering from mild-to-moderate levels of hearing loss or impairment issues. They offer many benefits that make it an ideal choice, including cutting edge noise reduction algorithms. This can filter out background sound more efficiently than ever before, so you don't miss anything important even when there's lots going on around you.

Features include customizability tailored to match individual needs, automated volume control options enabling you to adjust your device according to the ambient noises without having manually recharging, a compact, virtually invisible size and zero side effects ensuring maximum ease throughout extended use!

What makes Audien Hearing products unique?

A number of qualities separate Audien Hearing products from those of rivals in the same industry. These characteristics, in our perspective, include:

Outstanding Atom Chip Technology

excellent AtomTM chip technology is a built-in sound technology that guarantees constant and excellent sound quality. Individuals will no longer need to appear as if they could follow along since everyone should be able to clearly hear every word of every discussion, regardless of the occasion in issue.

Comfortable and almost invisible design

The Atom and Atom Pro hearing aids are both much smaller than the earlier EV1 design. According to the researchers, these gadgets, namely the Atom Pro, are the tiniest of their type and nearly disappear into the ear canal. What is the significance of this? People should not be embarrassed of their hearing loss, yet they often are, particularly when the equipment is visible. Because of its stealthy design, many individuals will feel at ease utilizing the Atom and Atom Pro. The Comfort+ is also deserving of praise, as many users claim to have forgotten they were using hearing aids in the first place.

Wireless Charging

It's also worth noting that the Atom and Atom Pro are both wireless devices. This removes the need to change batteries or worry about running out of power. Wireless charging is achieved with a USB-C connection, which provides over 20 hours of battery life while only needing four to six hours of charging time.

Difference between Audien Atom and Audien Atom Pro

The following is a short rundown of the features included in each device:

Audien Atom

● 22% smaller than the previous EV1 model.

● Battery life is 25% greater (20 hours) than the previous EV1 model.

● Utilization of the new Superior Atom Chip Technology

● Comfort+ is a patented design.

● 100% rechargeable, 20-hour battery

● Wireless charging station

● Included in the purchase are - a carrying bag, hearing amplifiers, silicone earbuds, a 3-point brush, wax protectors, and a charging port.

Audien Atom Pro

● The smallest hearing aid available.

● Increased battery life (24 hours)

● Comfort+ is a patented design.

● With the improved Atom Series Sound Processor, there is no feedback or whistling.

● 100% rechargeable, 24-hour battery

● New portable charging cases that can charge for up to four days

● Included in the purchase - A carrying bag, silicone earbuds, charger, a 3-point brush, hearing amplifiers, and wax protectors.

Price

The Audien Atom is a great deal at just $99 per pair, while the premium model –the Audien Atom Pro– will set you back slightly more at $249.

FAQs

Are the Audien Atom and Atom Pro suitable for most people's ears?

Both models use a proprietary, compact, ergonomic system to allow for maximum sound input. Atom Pro may be a preferable alternative for some since it is the smallest and clearer of the two (making it the most unobtrusive gadget for those who want it).

What are the differences between the Audien Atom and Audien Atom Pro and prescription hearing aids?

Even though they fall short of prescription aids, this pair provides all of the necessary functions. Audien Hearing solutions are more than simply amplifiers, as many people assume; they also assist persons who have hearing loss. People should be informed, however, that Atom and Atom Pro are only suitable for persons with mild to severe hearing loss.

How do I configure the Audien Atom and Audien Atom Pro devices?

The setup procedures for both devices are equivalent. Individuals are explicitly requested to charge their favorite gadget and thoroughly check each component. The flashing red light will come on at first, but after the battery is completely charged, the light will turn green. The correct ear dome should next be chosen (ideally one that fits tightly in the ear or one that is bigger in size). For the optimum hearing experience, people should ensure that the device is properly stabilized in the canal. Otherwise, there may be some whistling and feedback. The third step is to put on the gadget and go about your business for the remainder of the day.

Is it necessary for me to switch off the Audien Atom Pro?

The Audien Atom Pro does not include an ON/OFF switch. It will switch off automatically when returned to its charging cases. Failure to do so will just deplete the battery, necessitating further charging time.

Is there a difference between the Audien Atom and the Audien Atom Pro?

The Audien Atom and Audien Atom Pro are not side-specific. To put it another way, each may be worn alternately.

How long will it take to improve your hearing with each device?

Individuals should notice an improvement in their hearing during the first three weeks of constant usage, according to the designers.

Is it possible to change the volume on the Audien Atom and Atom Pro?

Yes. Although both devices properly enhance sound, users must adjust the level to their own preferences/needs. To do this, insert the tip of the 3-point brush into the little slot on the volume dial. Individuals will need to spin the brush clockwise to increase loudness, and counterclockwise to reduce volume.

Why do I get resistance when I turn the volume dial?

Resistance indicates that consumers have surpassed their maximum tick mark on both gadgets. The dial must not be turned in the same direction again at this point.

Are the Audien Atom and Audien Atom Pro insured?

No, neither the Atom nor the Atom Pro are insured. However, the team accepts FSA and HSA cards for payment at the time of checkout.

How do you charge an Audien Atom or an Audien Atom Pro?

Each purchase includes a charger as well as a two-prong wall converter that can be plugged into a regular 120-volt outlet. Individuals might therefore connect the USB charging wire into either the transformer or a computer port.

How do you clean an Audien Atom or an Audien Atom Pro?

To clean the Audien Atom and Audien Atom Pro devices, remove the ear dome and wipe it with rubbing alcohol and a swab, focusing on the tip (also known as the receiver). Most of the wax tends to accumulate here, thus regular maintenance is required. The wax guard must then be changed using the A-end of the wax guard replacement tool. After removing the old one, insert the new one (stored in the B-end of the wax guard replacement tool). Finally, a brief wipe down of the whole hearing aid should be conducted.

What exactly is the "pull line"?

The pull line, also known as the removal antenna, is the little portion that extends out from the back of both hearing aids. This is done to make it simpler to remove the hearing aid after usage. However, considering the size of both units and the fact that the pull line may be removed without affecting internal operations, individuals are strongly advised not to do so.

How long does it take to recharge the Audien Atom or Audien Atom Pro?

It should take around five hours to completely charge each smartphone on average.

What is the expected delivery time for Audien Hearing shipments?

Every order received by Audien Hearing is normally handled within two business days. An invoice will be sent to you once your order has been dispatched. Deliveries to any location of the continental United States should take no more than five business days (assuming seamless delivery).

Is there a money-back guarantee on the Audien Atom and Audien Atom Pro?

Yes, all Audien Hearing products come with a 45-day money-back guarantee. As long as the refund request is received within 45 days of the purchase date, the support staff should have no trouble granting it. They will then send the return shipping label. People who do not utilize the mailing label given by Audien Hearing risk forfeiting their right to a refund.

Conclusion

Audien Atom and Audien Atom Pro are budget-friendly best hearing aids created for adults who have recently started facing issues with their hearing. The two devices don't come with the customisation of expensive counterparts, but they still manage to amplify sound well while providing optimal comfort without being visible on the wearer's ear. Also, the battery life in case of Atom Pro is longer than that of regular models - it also comes with a charging case making maintenance easy.

However, proper instructions should be followed for set up and cleaning if one wants to get full benefits from either device as failure may lead them not working properly anymore - especially true for Atom Pro users! All things considered, these Hearing products offer great value at an affordable price point - no wonder people find them so attractive!