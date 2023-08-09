Audien Hearing Aids Reviews: Best Hearing Aids Audien Atom Pro Price, Benefits!

Hearing aids are devices that help people who have trouble hearing. They have improved a lot in the last few years because of new technologies. One of the best hearing aids in the market is Audien Atom Pro Hearing Aids. It is a wireless device that you can charge without using any wires. It is a great device that can make hearing easier and better for you.

Audien Atom Pro Hearing Aids uses the latest technology to make hearing more convenient and comfortable for you. It has a wireless charging feature that lets you charge it easily. It also has many other benefits that can improve your hearing experience. It is a new and advanced hearing aid that uses the best technology. It is easy to wear and use and it has wireless charging for more convenience."

How Audien Atom Pro Hearing Aids Work?

Audien Atom Pro Hearing Aids are the new and improved hearing devices made by Audien, a leading company in making hearing aids. The devices use the latest technology that makes hearing better and more comfortable for users. They also have more features and are cheaper than other hearing aids. The devices are easy to wear, hidden and simple to use. They are for people who have trouble hearing things clearly or have mild to moderate hearing loss. They have many benefits that make hearing easier for users. They have features like noise reduction technology, custom settings for different hearing needs and automatic volume control.

Audien Atom Pro Hearing Aids are small, light and cozy hearing devices. Users will not feel any pain or side effects after wearing them for a long time. The best feature of the devices is their noise cancellation technology. It uses smart methods to block out the background noises, so users can hear and understand what people are saying even in loud places. Also, the devices have automatic volume control that lets users change the volume of the hearing aids depending on how noisy it is around them. Users can choose the volume that suits them best and they do not need to charge the devices manually as they have wireless charging.

How Audien Atom Pro Hearing Aids Can Improve Your Hearing Experience?

Audien Atom Pro Hearing Aids is a device that helps you hear better with the help of modern technology and methods. The device has a friendly design and it is easy to use and wear. Some of the main features of Audien Atom Pro Hearing Aids are:

Wireless Charging – The device can charge without wires, which is a very useful function of the device. You don’t have to worry about messy wires and small batteries. You just need to put the hearing aids on the charging stand and they will charge by themselves in a few hours.

Noise Reduction – This is a hearing aid that has a special noise reduction technology that can remove the extra noise from the background, so you can hear what is important. Whether you are in a crowd or in a loud place like a hall or a restaurant, the Audien Atom Pro Hearing Aids can lower the unwanted noise in the background so you can focus on sounds that are important for you.

Comfortable Fit – This is a hearing aid that fits well inside your ear and it is made of good quality material that is gentle on your skin. It comes in different sizes and it makes sure to fit well in your ears without causing discomfort or pain when you use it for a long time.

Long Lasting Battery – The hearing aids have a long battery life that lasts up to 24 hours. The hearing aid supports wireless charging and it makes sure to keep the hearing aid working whenever you need it. It is always ready to use without manual charging.

Connectivity Options - Audien Atom Pro Hearing Aids can also connect with many devices. The hearing aid works with many devices, such as tablets, laptops and phones, making it easy to connect with any device and play anything. It lets you enjoy podcasts, music, and other audio content well.

MIC Design – It is a hearing aid that has advanced features like a very sensitive MIC that can easily catch the sounds with more clarity, letting you hear even whispers. It helps users to understand what people are saying even in noisy places and making it a great choice for users who have trouble hearing in public places.

Why Should You Use Audien Atom Pro Hearing Devices?

Features – The Audien Atom Pro Hearing Devices have many amazing features, such as a very sensitive microphone, Bluetooth 5.0 connection and a battery that can last for 16 hours. The device is also water resistant with IPX-5 rating and you can use it in different places.

Customization – You can use the app that comes with the hearing device to change the sound the way you like. You can adjust the sound settings, the volume and choose different sound modes for different situations.

Guarantee & Help – The Audien Atom Pro Hearing Devices have a one-year guarantee from the maker and it covers any problems with the device. The maker also gives you many ways to get help, such as email, online resources and customer service.

Better Life – The hearing device can make your life better with its noise reduction technology, comfortable fit and connection options. You can hear better in noisy places or enjoy better sound quality with Audien Atom Pro Hearing Devices.

How to Use Audien Atom Pro Hearing Devices?

Using Audien Atom Pro Hearing Devices is very easy and you just need to follow the steps. Before using the device, you need to charge it fully with the wireless technology. You need to put the device in your ears and turn it on. When you turn it on, you can connect the device to the app and it will start working.

You need to talk to your doctor before using the device. You need to use it as instructed and make sure that it is in your ear properly for better sound and hearing.

How to Buy Audien Atom Pro Hearing Devices? If you want to buy Audien Atom Pro hearing devices, you need to go to the product’s official website and order from there. You cannot buy it from anywhere else.

What You Need to Know –

Audien hearing devices cost between $99 and $249 for a pair, which is much cheaper than other brands.

You can buy Audien hearing devices online, without visiting an audiologist or a hearing specialist.

The company has two types of hearing devices that go inside your ear canal (ITC) and are made for people with mild to moderate hearing loss, and two types of sound enhancers (PSAPs).

Are you looking for hearing devices that are affordable? Many people who need hearing devices care about the price more than anything else—more than 28% of the people who answered our Reviews Team’s survey said that price was the most important thing they look for in a hearing device.

Audien has some of the lowest-priced hearing devices on the market, so our Reviews Team made this independent review of Audien hearing devices, which covers the following:

Good and bad points of the company

Difference between hearing devices and sound enhancers (PSAPs) Different Audien hearing device models Prices and how to pay for Audien hearing devices

Audien customer reviews

We want to help you decide if Audien is right for you. For more information on how to find the right hearing devices and why our Reviews Team named the Audien Atom Pro “Most Affordable,” see our best hearing devices review.

Why trust our expert review? 5,300 HOURS OF RESEARCH 12 EXPERTS CONSULTED 1 SURVEYS DEPLOYED

Our Reviews Team recommends products and services we think will help our readers. We have spent more than 5,000 hours doing detailed research on hearing device devices to give you the most accurate hearing device review. To make these choices, we:

Talked to audiologists and experts on older people’s care Shopped secretly from 18 brands Asked hundreds of hearing device users Tried different models of hearing devices Interviewed experts in the field Read thousands of verified customer reviews Read more about how we do our hearing devices review.

How we decided to test Audien-

Our Reviews Team wanted to check out Audien because the company has a possible cheap option to normal hearing aids, which cost $4,600 for two on average.1

In our Reviews Team’s survey of hearing aid users, almost 30% of people said the biggest problem with their hearing aids was the high price. With price being such a worry for many possible hearing aids customers (especially older adults on a fixed income), we wanted to test a company like Audien that makes some of the most affordable hearing aids on the market.

Audien hearing aids are also easy to buy—

you can order them online without a prescription, and both models have rechargeable batteries. Rechargeable batteries are another highly valued hearing aids feature—people who answered our survey rated rechargeable batteries as the second-most important hearing aids feature, after only digital noise reduction.

The mix of low price with good features made our Reviews Team want to look closer at Audien hearing aids and Audien reviews.

Good and bad points of Audien hearing aids-

Good points–

Cheap and available to order online Rechargeable batteries for both models Good for mild to moderate hearing loss Doesn’t need a hearing test to buy

Bad points–

Short one-year warranty Doesn’t have high tech features such as telecoil, tinnitus management, Bluetooth ability, or noise reduction

No smartphone app, which most other hearing aid brands have Not made for severe or very severe hearing loss No free trial period (offers 45-day money-back guarantee)

Table 1 How Audien hearing aid models are different, as of March 2023

Audien Atom

Audien hearing aid models

Audien Atom

Two tiny Audien hearing aids that you can charge next to their black case

Price: $99 Size: Top (part that you can see outside of your ear): 1.4 cm x 0.9 cm (height x length) Bottom (part that goes inside your ear): 0.4 cm H x 0.4 cm L Weight: 1.9 grams Kind of hearing aid: In-the-canal (ITC) Kind of hearing loss: Mild to moderate

Battery kind: Rechargeable

Bluetooth ready: No

The Audien Atom is the cheapest model from the company. It’s an in-the-canal hearing aid that only weighs 1.9 grams, which is about the same as two U.S. dollar bills.2

This model comes with a wireless charging case with spaces for each hearing aid. The case plugs into a normal wall socket and takes 4–6 hours to get a full charge of 20 hours of use.

The Atom is the only Audien hearing aid that turns off the hearing aids by itself when charging, which can help make charging faster.

Besides rechargeable batteries, the Atom is a simple model with no extra features like Bluetooth, noise reduction, or microphones that can point in different directions.

Audien Atom Audien Atom Logo Audien Atom Visit Site Audien Atom Pro Two tiny Audien hearing devices next to their white charger

Price: $249 Size: Top: 1.1 cm H x 0.8 cm L Bottom: 0.3 cm H x 0.3 cm L Weight: 1.85 g Kind of hearing device: Inside-the-ear (ITE) Kind of hearing problem: Mild to medium Battery kind: Rechargeable Works with Bluetooth: No The Audien Atom Pro is even smaller than the Audien Atom. The Audien Atom Pro uses a wireless charger and has a longer battery time compared to the Atom, with a battery time of 24 hours after 4–6 hours of charging.

The longer battery time and smaller size are the main differences between the Atom and Atom Pro. Otherwise, like the Atom, the Atom Pro has no special features usually found in other, more costly hearing devices.

This model is a good choice if you’re looking for a smaller Audien hearing device for mild to medium hearing problems, or a hearing device with a long battery time.

Audien Atom Pro Audien Atom Pro Logo Audien Atom Pro

Visit Site"

How are hearing aids and hearing boosters different?

A hearing aid is “a tiny device that you put in or behind your ear,” according to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders.3 It has a microphone, which changes soundwaves into electric signals, and an amplifier that makes the signals stronger, sending them to the ear through a speaker. You can change the volume of Audien hearing aids, but only with a screwdriver that the company gives you. Most other hearing aids let you change the volume using a button/dial on the hearing aids themselves or through the company’s app (Audien doesn’t have either).

Hearing boosters, also known as personal sound amplification products (PSAPs), “are for people with normal hearing to make sounds louder in certain situations, such as hobbies like birdwatching or hunting,” according to the FDA.4 The FDA doesn’t check PSAPs for safety and quality as they do with hearing aids. Unlike some brands of hearing aids, you don’t need to talk to a hearing aid professional or audiologist to buy a hearing booster. But to find out if you need a hearing aid or PSAP, it’s suggested you take an in-person hearing test with an audiologist to measure your level of hearing loss. If you can’t go to an in-person test, you can also take an online hearing test.

Based on these definitions, two out of the four hearing aids Audien offers are not classified as medical-grade hearing aids, but rather as PSAPs. The EV1 and EV3 are not medical-grade hearing aids, while the Atom and Atom Pro are medical-grade hearing aids registered with the FDA.

Information about Audien marketing claims

In May 2021, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced an “Agreement of Discontinuance” against "Budget Hearing Aids and its subsidiary, Audien (Budget), to stop the company from misleading consumers about over-the-counter hearing devices. Budget owns several websites and advertises ‘FDA APPROVED’ or ‘FDA REGISTERED’ hearing devices, even though the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved any over-the-counter hearing aids."5 Audien followed the notice and has stopped calling its hearing aids “FDA approved.”

Other options for Audien hearing aids

On the Audien website, you may see that Audien offers two other devices called the EV1 and EV3. These devices are not FDA-registered, so they are not considered hearing aids. The EV1 and EV3 may not be the best choices if you’re looking for a medical grade hearing aid and one that has advanced features. If money is your main concern and you’re looking for a simple solution, these two PSAPs might be another choice for your hearing needs.

But again, it’s suggested you take an in-person hearing test to help decide whether a PSAP is a good alternative.

Audien: A New Company for Cheap Hearing Devices

Audien is a new company that makes hearing devices. Arthur Garber started Audien because he wanted to buy a hearing device for his grandma, but they were too expensive. He found out that hearing devices cost a lot less to make than to sell. Audien hearing devices cost from $99–$249 for two.

Audien hearing devices are cheap, but Audien said before that they are as good as hearing devices that cost $5,000 and that they can help with Tinnitus. Tinnitus is when you hear ringing or buzzing in your ears. But Audien did not have proof for these things, so the Better Business Bureau told them to stop saying them. Audien listened and changed their ads.6

How to Buy Audien Hearing Devices

How do I buy Audien hearing devices?

You can buy Audien hearing devices on their website. Just pick the one you want and pay with your credit card (Visa, Mastercard, American Express, or Discover).

We think the Audien website is easy to use and has clear prices.

How much do Audien hearing devices cost?

Audien hearing devices cost from $99–$249 for two, depending on which one you choose. You have to pay all at once. They do not have a payment plan. But you can try them for 45 days and get your money back if you don’t like them.

Audien hearing devices are cheaper than other hearing devices because they sell them online. You don’t have to go to a hearing center or see an audiologist. That might be more convenient and simple for you. But seeing an audiologist or a hearing specialist can also be good for you. They can make sure the hearing device fits well and help you if you have problems. They can also tell you what kind of device you need (a hearing device or a hearing amplifier).

Also, only an audiologist can find out why you have hearing loss.

In 2017, the government made a law to make it easier for people to buy cheap hearing devices.7 These are called over-the-counter (OTC) hearing devices. They are not ready yet, but when they are, you won’t need a prescription or an audiologist visit to buy them.

If you want to know more about OTC hearing devices, you can look at the Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Resources from the American Academy of Audiology.

Can you get hearing aids with insurance?

Many insurance plans do not pay for hearing aids, but you may have some options that can help you: Medicare C (Medicare Advantage), Flexible Spending Account (FSA), Health Savings Account (HSA), or benefits for veterans or active military members.

Medicare C, also called Medicare Advantage, is different from Medicare Part A and Part B. It may offer some coverage for your hearing aids. If you have Medicare C, you should check with your provider to see what they offer, if there are any limits, and if you qualify.

An FSA is “a special account you put money into that you use to pay for certain out-of-pocket health care costs,” according to HealthCare.gov, and an HSA is “a type of savings account that lets you set aside money on a pre-tax basis to pay for qualified medical expenses.” You can use an FSA or HSA to pay for hearing aids and related costs, such as batteries, repairs, and maintenance. These are considered medical expenses by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

If you are a veteran or active military member, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs covers some medical services like hearing tests, and you may be able to get help with hearing aids.

You can also check out Benefits CheckUp to find out more about benefits in your area."

If you have served or are serving in the military, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs pays for medical services like hearing tests, and you may be able to get help with hearing aids.12

Visit Benefits CheckUp to find out more about benefits in your area.

Audien app and accessories Audien does not have a smartphone app, which many other hearing aid companies have. Without an app, you might miss out on online services, custom programs, and the ability to change the volume and frequencies of your hearing aid.

The company has three accessories: the Audien Hearing Accessory Pack; Atom Pro Charger

● Case; and the Atom Charger + Dock.

Audien Hearing Accessory Pack: This pack costs $12 and has an accessory case, 12 replacement earbuds, a cleaning brush, a screwdriver for volume changes, and eight earwax guards. Users can change the volume on their Audien hearing aids using the screwdriver, which may be a difficult process. Most hearing aids let the user change volume using either buttons on the hearing aids themselves or through the company’s app. Atom Pro Charger + Case: This charging kit costs $24 and has a charging cable, power block, and an Atom Pro charging case.

Atom Charger + Dock: This accessory costs $14 and has a charging cable, charging block, and an Atom dock.

Audien customer service and satisfaction The Audien website has tutorial videos on how to set up, wear, and clean your hearing aids. You can also contact Audien’s support team by phone, email, or live chat.

Phone: You can call Audien’s customer support at (205) 255-1112, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT.

Email: You can email Audien at support@audienhearing.com. The support team will reply within 24 hours.

Live chat: The live chat option can guide you to resources for setting up your hearing aids, troubleshooting, ongoing maintenance, returning, and reporting lost or damaged hearing aids. Chat can be found at audienhearing.com/support.

When contacting Audien customer service, our Reviews Team got mixed results. Some phone calls were answered right away, others were answered after 10 or more seconds. And the live chat option doesn’t involve talking with a real person—

our Reviews Team found the live chat uses what it calls an “Answer Bot” (a software program rather than customer service employee) to direct you to articles and other resources on the Audien website that can help answer your question. A live person never actually talks with you in the chat.

In our Reviews Team’s independent survey, more than 28% of Audien hearing aid users said the biggest problem with their hearing aids is that they don’t work as they should, compared to 9% of all respondents. About 14% of Audien users said their hearing aids were uncomfortable to wear, compared to 10% of Widex users. The survey also showed that more than 14% of Audien users said their hearing aid doesn’t have enough features compared to 5% of MDHearing users.

How to take care of Audien hearing devices and their warranty Audien warranty

If your Audien hearing devices are faulty, you can get a new one within one year. The warranty does not cover products that are broken, lost, or wet.

How to clean Audien hearing devices Some people find it easy to clean Audien hearing devices, while others find it hard. Our Reviews Team asked people who use hearing devices from different companies. About 16% of them said Audien hearing devices were very easy to clean, and about 23% said they were hard. That is similar to what 28% of Audien users said. Another 14% of Audien users said cleaning their hearing devices was not easy or hard.

You can watch videos on the Audien website to learn how to clean the Atom and Atom Pro models. First, turn off your hearing devices and take off the ear dome. The ear dome is the small part that goes inside your ear. Use the black brush that came with your device to remove any dirt.

Next, you will clean the tip of the hearing device, also called the receiver. If there is a wax guard on the tip, take it off before cleaning. Use a swab or wipe with rubbing alcohol to clean the tip well. After you clean the tip, put a new wax guard on it with the special tool that came with your device. Then, wipe the rest of the hearing device. At last, clean each ear dome and put it back on the hearing devices.

How to charge Audien hearing devices The Atom and Atom Pro use a wireless charger. Follow these steps to charge your Audien hearing devices:

Turn off the hearing devices before charging. (Note: The Atom Pro will turn off by itself when charging.) Connect the small end of the cable to the charging dock. Connect the big end to the two-prong wall charger. Plug the charger into the wall. Put hearing devices into the hole in the charging dock with the wires facing down. The hearing devices will stick to the dock with magnets, and a red light will show they are charging. The red light will turn green when they are fully charged (after 4–6 hours).

Can Audien hearing aids handle water?

No, Audien hearing aids cannot handle water, which might be a problem for those who like to wear hearing aids when they shower. You have to take out hearing aids every time you shower or swim, which can be more hassle and less handy. Other brands, such as Phonak and Jabra Enhance, offer hearing aids that can handle water.

Returns Audien has a 45-day return policy, which is normal in the industry, with company return policies ranging from 45–100 days for most hearing aid companies. That means you have 45 days to return your Audien hearing aids for a full refund. Audien’s policy starts the day after you get your shipment, and if you get a faulty pair of hearing aids, Audien will give you a free replacement.

Who is best suited for Audien hearing aids?

Audien hearing aids are suited for people with mild to moderate hearing loss, and not for those who have moderately severe to very severe hearing loss. For example, according to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, moderately severe to very severe hearing loss is from 56 decibels to 91+ decibels (decibels are a measure of sound levels).13 That is about the average noise level of an office or air conditioner, according to 3M’s noise navigator.14 In another example, you might have moderately severe hearing loss if you can only hear 71 dB or higher sounds, such as a dishwasher or electric mixer.

“If you have a flatter or less sloping shape to your hearing, you will likely be a good candidate for in-the-canal devices,” said Sarah Lundstrom, AuD, ABA Certified in Audiology, a fellow of the American Academy of Audiology, and a member of the Florida Academy of Audiology. “Many of the small devices can be very discreet and are good for people who are unable or uncomfortable with something resting on the outside of their ear. [Though], you may have to sacrifice some additional features such as Bluetooth or rechargeability in order to have those small devices.”

Lundstrom also said that “some people who have good low-frequency hearing and poorer high-frequency hearing find that in-the-canal hearing aids make them feel occluded (plugged up), like when [they] have a cold or fly on a plane. This can be bothersome and cause poorer hearing.”

Lindsey Jorgensen, AuD, PhD, is an associate professor in the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders at the University of South Dakota, and added that if discreet hearing aids are “battery operated then the batteries are smaller and more difficult to use. Additionally, when the aids are smaller, there are fewer features that are able to “fit” in the aid. Therefore, the aid may not have some of the high-end features that are in slightly larger aids.” Dr. Jorgensen is a fellow and board member of the American Academy of Audiology.