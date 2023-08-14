August Price Analysis: ApeCoin, Decentraland, and Everlodge

ApeCoin, a relatively new meme token inspired by the famous "ape" trend, has garnered significant attention among the crypto community. Like most meme coins, the ApeCoin crypto has experienced volatile fluctuations during August.

In fact, ApeCoin lost 9.2% of its value in the past week alone. Moreover, this bearish trend has continued as the ApeCoin price now sits at $1.79, down 0.85% overnight. Also, the ApeCoin trading volume has fallen by 15.41% in that same time, sinking to $34,699,897.

With its moving averages and technical indicators in the red, experts are bearish about ApeCoin in August. They predict a drop to its support level of $1.717 before the month ends.