August Price Analysis: ApeCoin, Decentraland, and Everlodge

In this article, we will analyze the performance of three tokens - ApeCoin (APE), Decentraland (MANA), and Everlodge (ELDG) - throughout August. Traders are closely monitoring these tokens, as they represent unique projects with diverse use cases and prospects.
ApeCoin, a relatively new meme token inspired by the famous "ape" trend, has garnered significant attention among the crypto community. Like most meme coins, the ApeCoin crypto has experienced volatile fluctuations during August.
In fact, ApeCoin lost 9.2% of its value in the past week alone. Moreover, this bearish trend has continued as the ApeCoin price now sits at $1.79, down 0.85% overnight. Also, the ApeCoin trading volume has fallen by 15.41% in that same time, sinking to $34,699,897.
With its moving averages and technical indicators in the red, experts are bearish about ApeCoin in August. They predict a drop to its support level of $1.717 before the month ends.
Decentraland (MANA) is a project combining blockchain technology and virtual reality to create an immersive, decentralized metaverse. Over the last seven days, MANA has experienced a downward trajectory - falling by 6.5%.
Furthermore, this bearish trend has continued as the Decentraland price now sits at $0.3618 with a market cap of 684M, plunging 1.59% in the last 24 hours.
Additionally, all Decentraland coin technical indicators are showing sell signals. Thus, experts remain bearish for Decentraland. They foresee a $0.3500 price point for Decentraland before the end of August.
Everlodge (ELDG) stands out as a unique project, combining blockchain technology and NFTs to revolutionize the real estate market. In August, Everlodge made headlines with the launch of its public presale.
Traditionally, investing in luxury properties required substantial capital, often limiting access to only a privileged few. Everlodge disrupts this status quo by introducing fractional ownership. Everlodge tokenizes real-world properties into NFTs and then fractionalizes them. Thus, enabling even those with limited funds to become high-end property co-owners.
In addition to benefiting investors, Everlodge provides a platform for property developers to raise capital for new and upcoming developments. By tapping into the Everlodge community, developers can access a pool of eager investors, facilitating early entry into high-potential projects.
Obtaining loans can also be problematic in the current real estate market. So, Everlodge introduces lending services. In other words, co-owners can use their property-backed NFTs as collateral to obtain short to medium-term loans. This opens up avenues for liquidity, enabling users to leverage their assets without divesting their investments.
Holders of the Everlodge native token, ELDG, can enjoy free nightly stays at various properties within the ecosystem, similar to timeshare perks. Moreover, ELDG holders qualify for holiday giveaways, property raffles, and unique experiences, creating additional value for token holders.
Currently, the ELDG token is only $0.01 as the presale is in Stage One. However, as it advances, further price surges are coming. As a matter of fact, experts forecast a 280% rise before its presale ends due to high demand. For this reason, ELDG may be a more profitable option than ApeCoin and Decentraland in August. Sign up below, and do not miss out.
