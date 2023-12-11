Austin Air Purifier Review - Is The HealthMate Worth It?

Austin Air isn't widely known in the world of air purifiers, but I think they should be.

I've been using the Austin Air Healthmate in my two-bedroom apartment ever since I saw that the company was chosen to participate in a clinical trial at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and successfully proved their worth.

The Austin Air Healthmate is a nice home solution for air purification, offering efficient filtration and portability to target everything from allergens, viruses, and gases. I explain more about the filters later.

It's a bit heavy at 47 lbs, but the caster wheels make it easy to roll around my apartment to where I need it most.

Unlike most modern air purifiers with all the bells and whistles, The Austin Air HealthMate is pretty bare bones. There's no touchscreen, no Wi-Fi capability, and no remote control.

What you get is a simple three-speed dial. I wish it were a bit more advanced, but it does its job well, and I pretty much just keep it on low 24/7 anyway.

That said, the HealthMate is quite expensive for an air purifier with minimal features. However, it does deliver commercial-grade filtration and costs about the same as the Alen and Clean Force Air models with similar features.

I recommend the HealthMate to those looking for powerful air purification that they can use manually as needed.

Explaining the Filtration and Why It's Unique