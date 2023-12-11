Austin Air Purifier Review - Is The HealthMate Worth It?

I have been using the Austin Air Healthmate air purifier for over 2 years and have developed a strong understanding of its features.
In my review, I'll break down the good, not-so-good and compare it with other popular models so you can understand if it is right for you.
Easy to move and store
Low energy consumption
User friendly
High volume of activated carbon to trap all airborne pollutants
Medical-grade HEPA filtration removes particulate pollutants
Noisy on high fan speed
Expensive price point
Looks more industrial than other home purifiers
This easy-to-move air purifier by Austin Air is best for those looking for a reliable, medical-grade HEPA filtration to remove harmful contaminants and gases from their homes.
Austin Air isn't widely known in the world of air purifiers, but I think they should be.
I've been using the Austin Air Healthmate in my two-bedroom apartment ever since I saw that the company was chosen to participate in a clinical trial at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and successfully proved their worth.
The Austin Air Healthmate is a nice home solution for air purification, offering efficient filtration and portability to target everything from allergens, viruses, and gases. I explain more about the filters later.
It's a bit heavy at 47 lbs, but the caster wheels make it easy to roll around my apartment to where I need it most.
Unlike most modern air purifiers with all the bells and whistles, The Austin Air HealthMate is pretty bare bones. There's no touchscreen, no Wi-Fi capability, and no remote control.
What you get is a simple three-speed dial. I wish it were a bit more advanced, but it does its job well, and I pretty much just keep it on low 24/7 anyway.
That said, the HealthMate is quite expensive for an air purifier with minimal features. However, it does deliver commercial-grade filtration and costs about the same as the Alen and Clean Force Air models with similar features.
I recommend the HealthMate to those looking for powerful air purification that they can use manually as needed.
This device has a unique, heavy filter that combines several layers for different types of filtration. This is, essentially, what you are paying for (and it is worth it).
The outer layer is a medium particle pre-filter, followed by a mix of activated carbon and Zeolite for gas filtration, and finally, a HEPA filter for fine particles like dust, mold, and smoke.
The HEPA filter, which is standard in the industry, is effective in trapping 99.97% of particles.
Unfortunately, in my usage at home, the HealthMate didn't reduce particle concentration as quickly or effectively as other HEPA-equipped purifiers like the Coway Mighty. This wasn't due to the filter type but possibly other factors in the purifier's design.
Most air purifiers I've tried, like those from Alen, Molekule, and IQAir, use HEPA filtration and activated carbon to clean the air. The HealthMate kicks that up a notch and adds in a higher level of activated carbon, plus the addition of Zeolite.
I like to think of Zeolite as a heavy-duty absorbent. It covers a huge 15lbs of media within the unit, or to break that down, it is 10-15x better at removing gaseous chemicals from the air.
It has an incredible natural ability to trap odors, VOCs, gases, and even carbon monoxide, making this air purifier ideal for anyone who works with aerosols or paints.
The Austin Air HealthMate can even trap formaldehyde! This is not something that most air purifiers can claim. And though not everyone needs purification this strong, it certainly does provide peace of mind.
The purifier also includes a fabric pre-filter positioned between the main filter and the metal grille to catch larger particles and extend the life of the main filter. This is a common feature in many top-rated and budget air purifiers, and based on my particulate testing, I didn't feel like it did much in this case.
In summary, while the HealthMate might not be the top choice for particle filtration, it excels in gas filtration, making it an excellent option for those particularly concerned with removing gases and odors from their environment.
From my experience with the Austin Air HealthMate, it moves about 250 cubic feet of air per minute (CFM), making it suitable for rooms up to 300 square feet. In larger rooms, it struggles to reduce particle concentration efficiently although it can still be done at a slower rate.
Similarly, other top-rated air purifier models like the Winix 5500-2, also have an output of around 250 CFM, are also best for spaces up to 300 square feet.
On the other hand, smaller, budget-friendly air purifiers like the GermGuardian AC4825, which has an output of about 140 CFM, are more suited for rooms up to 150 square feet. I cannot stress enough how important knowing your room size is.
The Austin HealthMate isn't the most energy-efficient air purifier. On its highest setting, it uses 94.6 watts to process 250 cubic feet per minute (CFM), which is quite high compared to the Winix 5500-2, which uses only 54.8 watts for the same output.
Its efficiency drops further on lower settings. At its lowest speed, the HealthMate uses 51.3 watts for about 50 CFM, resulting in a low CFM/watt ratio of 0.9.
In contrast, the Winix 5500-2 is far more efficient on its low setting, using just 5.5 watts for 65-70 CFM, a ratio of 11.9, making it over 12 times more energy-efficient than the Austin at this setting.
However, it's worth noting that while the HealthMate's energy usage is high for an air purifier, it's comparable to other household appliances like ceiling fans or small LED TVs.
I didn't find that my energy bill was greatly affected.
In my testing, the Austin HealthMate was quite impressive regarding noise levels. On its highest setting, it registered 66.5 decibels (dB), comparable to the Winix 5500-2 at 67.5 dB and the Coway Mighty at 66.1 dB.
This range is typical for air purifiers, even those with lower CFM, usually falling between 60 to 70 dB on high. I like to compare it to a fan or even a white noise machine. I love sleeping with mine on!
On its lowest setting, the HealthMate recorded a noise level of 42.4 dB, which is around the levels of most other air purifiers for home use. However, 42.4 dB is still very quiet, making the HealthMate a good choice for those who prefer a low-noise environment, especially in its lower settings.
The Austin HealthMate really stands out in gas filtration and durability. Unlike many air purifiers made in China or Winix units in Korea, all Austin models, including the HealthMate, are manufactured in the USA.
I've noticed its robust construction; the HealthMate has a hard, durable metal shell, in contrast to the predominantly plastic builds of other purifiers. Its weight alone, a hefty 47 pounds, speaks to its solid build despite being roughly the same height and width.
That said, I think it looks a bit more industrial than the other popular air purifiers on the market, like those from Alen, with sleek design panels. I appreciate that the HealthMate is available in four colors: Black, Midnight Blue, White, and Sandstone.
While I was initially disappointed by the lack of modern features like a touchscreen, I know that those are usually the first features to break on an air purifier. The single knob works, and I don't see any reason for them to change that anytime soon.
Additionally, it comes with a 5-year warranty, surpassing the Coway Mighty's 3-year and the Winix 5500-2's 1-year warranties, adding to its appeal for those seeking a long-lasting air purifier.
Austin HealthMate stands out with its very basic design. It has just one knob for all settings, and there are no indicator lights for selected settings.
In contrast to many air purifiers that offer features like timers, auto modes with air quality sensors and displays, ionization modes, and sometimes even a remote like the Winix 5500-2, the HealthMate is much more straightforward. It offers just three fan speeds and no additional features.
For older people opposed to "new technologies," I highly recommend the ease of the Austin HealthMate.
Despite its roughly $700 price tag, I think the Austin HealthMate offers great value.
Here's why:
Unmatched Gas Filtration: It provides exceptional gas filtration, with 15 pounds of media, including Zeolite, which is more than most purifiers.
Unparalleled Durability: Its sturdy metal casing and American manufacturing contribute to its robustness.
While its energy efficiency is below average, its power consumption is still reasonable, under 100 watts at maximum speed.
The filter, though pricey at about $290, offers significant value:
It contains 15 times more gas filtration media than most purifiers.
It also has a larger quantity of HEPA media.
While most air purifier filters need to be changed annually (or sooner!), Austin Air HealthMates' are estimated to last up to 5 years, which is really impressive and quite a relief given the price.
If gas filtration is your top priority, then I would say the HealthMate justifies its price.
It boasts 15 pounds of gas filtration media enhanced with Zeolite and is solidly constructed in the USA.
This, plus my 2 years using this air purifier, means. I can confidently recommend it to most homeowners.