Author Spotlight: Sukanya Basu Mallik: Bringing Indian Mythology to Life

In an exclusive interview, Sukanya shares her literary journey, inspirations, and the fascinating universe she's crafted within the pages of her visually stunning comic book.

Q: Your book beautifully captures Indian mythology. What inspired you to tell this story?

Sukanya: "Growing up, Indian myths fascinated me. They aren't just stories; they teach us about our values and the fight between good and bad. Durga’s strength and determination inspired me. I wanted to share this lively myth in a way that everyone, young and old, could enjoy."

Q: Your writing is praised for its emotions and engaging style. How do you blend big ideas into your stories?

Sukanya: "I think stories are great for big ideas. I research a lot and try to understand feelings deeply. Whether it's about people being good and bad at the same time or defeating evil, I want readers to connect with my stories."

Q: How does your MBA education connect with your storytelling?

Sukanya: "My MBA taught me a lot about how people behave and communicate. Storytelling is similar; it helps us understand each other. I think both need empathy and engagement."

Q: What can readers expect from your next book, 'Saraswati's Gift: Mira and the Script of Creation'?

Sukanya: "'Saraswati's Gift' is about Mira and how she learns about creation. It's all about knowledge, creativity, and Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge."

Q: We can see from your recent social media post that you are working on a script about returning home for the holidays but not being too fond of the idea. This is certainly a relatable topic for many people. Would you be interested in sharing a preview of it with us?

Sukanya: Sure. The script is a scene set in a Kolkata apartment in the morning. Ananya, a woman in her 30s, is standing by the window with a cup of coffee. She reminisces about the city with a mix of reluctance and fondness. Here's a sneak peek:

“[INT. KOLKATA APARTMENT - MORNING]

ANANYA, 30s, stands by the window, gazing out pensively. The rain taps gently against the glass. She holds her coffee cup, its aroma filling the room.

ANANYA

(softly)

Last day here...

She sips the coffee, savoring its warmth, her eyes tracing the city's lively streets below.”

Q: Can you share your favorite books of 2023 and how they've influenced you?

Sukanya: "This year, I loved 'Folktales from Bollywood: Adventures in Tinseltown' for its movie stories. 'The Art of Self-Therapy' helped me understand emotions better. 'Beyond Borders: A Bharat–Pakistan Love Story' showed me how love can change things. 'When You Saved Me' was about being strong, like my stories. 'Eco-Living Starts at Home' and 'Joyful Life Blueprint: Transforming Challenges Into Opportunities' made me think about our environment. 'Inner Alchemy' and 'Beethoven's Last Symphony' made me feel deep emotions."

Sukanya Basu Mallik, a graduate of IIEST Shibpur with an MBA, brings Indian mythology to life through her storytelling. As her 'Tridevi' series continues with 'Saraswati's Gift: Mira and the Script of Creation,' readers eagerly anticipate diving into Sukanya's vibrant world of myth and imagination.

Sukanya Basu Mallik's works have been featured in Reader’s Digest, Times of India, Sahitya Akademi, Writer's Life, UK, AIPF Int. Anthology ( Diverse City Youth Contest, Austin, US), etc. Bestowed with Best Manuscript Awards for fiction & non-fiction categories (Mumbai Litofest, 2018), she has also been recognized for her short story ‘Healing of Wounds’ at NCLF, led by Ruskin Bond. She's currently pursuing a PhD at IIT Madras in organizational behavior, her subject being using art-based therapies for enhancing teaching-learning effectiveness using immersive technologies