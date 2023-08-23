Avesthagen’s Teestar® Botanical Chewables Named Finalist For NutraIngredients-Asia 2023 Award Singapore

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 23: Teestar® botanical chewables by Avesthagen Limited, a product designed for sugar and weight management, specifically targeting pre-diabetic and diabetic healthcare. Teestar® is a scientifically formulated nutraceutical using all-natural plant-based ingredients. The product has gained recognition as a finalist for the NutraIngredients-Asia 2023 Award and will be showcased at the show at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore on September 26th 2023.

With an emphasis on preventive care and general wellness, Avesthagen's line of bioactive compounds aims to offer naturally occurring, clinically confirmed treatments for numerous disease-specific health issues like Diabetes and Cardiovascular Health. Teestar® chewables are developed to help manage blood sugar levels, particularly after meals, with reported reductions in postprandial blood glucose levels of up to 10 mg/dL. The product also aids in better insulin response.

Teestar® is formulated from an Indian medicinal plant that has traditionally been a part of the food matrix. The recommended dosage for Teestar® is to consume two chewables before breakfast and dinner daily for optimal results.

Dr. Renuka Jain, President of Avesta Nordic Research Pvt. Ltd., explains that Teestar® forms a colloidal-type suspension in the stomach and intestines upon hydration. This leads to slower gastrointestinal transit and digestion of food, resulting in lesser glucose being absorbed from digested food and a prolonged feeling of satiety.

Teestar® is manufactured in a state-of-the-art production and R&D facility using an eco-friendly and safe extraction process that uses only ethanol and water. Using Avesthagen's unique fingerprinting method, MetaGrid®, the product's consistency in quality is maintained.

Event Showcase: Teestar® Botanical Chewables have been selected as a finalist and are scheduled to be showcased at the Nutra Ingredient Asia Show, which will take place at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore on September 26th, 2023. This event aims to highlight Avesthagen's 'Food for Medicine' program, which is focused on the scientific validation of traditional medicine knowledge and natural plant ingredients leading to plant-based medicines for preventive healthcare and treatment of specific disease conditions.

Teestar® Botanical Chewables are promoted as a safe and potent calorie modulator that can assist in managing healthy body mass.

Teestar® is available in two flavors: Litchi and Tamarind, priced at Rs. 750/-.

The websites www.avestagoodearthfoods.com, www.amazon.in, and www.1mg.com offer it for sale.

About Avesthagen: