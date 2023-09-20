Home
Homebrandspotsponsored

Baraka Referral code is YCMR8M Get $25 Credit On Signup & Referral

Last Updated 20 September 2023, 11:22 IST

Baraka Referral Code

Baraka referral code is : YCMR8M

Baraka referral code is YCMR8M to get $25 for each referral after they fund minimum of $50. You can start using your credit card to invest in any stock of ETF on the baraka app after funding your account with minimum of $50. In any time based campaign your referrals need to go through all the steps between the start and end time of the campaign, for you to be able to withdraw your credit 2 months after it is  redeemed.

How To Get $25 Signup Bonus Using baraka Referral Code?

1.    First of all download Baraka App from Playstore for Android or Appstore for iPhone/ios users

2.    Enter necessary details

3.    Enter Baraka referral code : YCMR8M

4.    Verify your account by doing KYC with your nation emirates id or iqama

5.    Verify your address with your latest telephone bill or tenacy contract or title deed.

6.    Start investing

7.    Fund your account with minimum $50 to get referral amount credited.

BENEFITS OF BARAKA

Access to 6,000+ US Stocks & ETFs

Invest in thousands of popular US stocks and ETFs with no fees, including Apple, Google, Tesla, Rivian, Lucid, and SPUS

Fair Pricing

Invest in any US stock or ETF on our platform with a min. trade fee from just $1 and zero custody, spreads, or inactivity fees.

Real Equity Ownership

Investing through baraka allows you to own the underlying asset and an opportunity to earn actual dividends. We don’t sell CFDs or complicated, fee-ridden products.

Sharia Filter

Pick stocks and ETFs to invest in without compromising your personal beliefs using our Sharia filter.

Dividend Reinvestment Plans (DRIPs)

DRIP allows you to reinvest your cash dividends into additional shares or fractional shares.

Investment Assurance:

Your funds are protected by the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC) up to $500,000

Conclusion

YCMR8M is a baraka app referral code to enjoy exclusive signup bonus and referral rewards. In addition to this you will get exclusive per referral of $25 when your friend use your code and fund atleast $50. For more exclusive content on finance and signup bonuses visit coinsupermart.com.

This article is part of a featured content programme.
(Published 20 September 2023, 11:22 IST)

