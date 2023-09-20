Baraka Referral code is YCMR8M Get $25 Credit On Signup & Referral

Baraka referral code is : YCMR8M
Baraka referral code is YCMR8M to get $25 for each referral after they fund minimum of $50. You can start using your credit card to invest in any stock of ETF on the baraka app after funding your account with minimum of $50. In any time based campaign your referrals need to go through all the steps between the start and end time of the campaign, for you to be able to withdraw your credit 2 months after it is redeemed.
1. First of all download Baraka App from Playstore for Android or Appstore for iPhone/ios users
2. Enter necessary details
4. Verify your account by doing KYC with your nation emirates id or iqama
5. Verify your address with your latest telephone bill or tenacy contract or title deed.
6. Start investing
7. Fund your account with minimum $50 to get referral amount credited.
Invest in thousands of popular US stocks and ETFs with no fees, including Apple, Google, Tesla, Rivian, Lucid, and SPUS
Invest in any US stock or ETF on our platform with a min. trade fee from just $1 and zero custody, spreads, or inactivity fees.
Investing through baraka allows you to own the underlying asset and an opportunity to earn actual dividends. We don’t sell CFDs or complicated, fee-ridden products.
Pick stocks and ETFs to invest in without compromising your personal beliefs using our Sharia filter.
DRIP allows you to reinvest your cash dividends into additional shares or fractional shares.
Your funds are protected by the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC) up to $500,000
