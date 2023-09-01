BC.Game Promo Code 2023, use “bcgamevip”

Getting started with the BC.Game promo code is straightforward. You’ll need a verified account to launch the promo code and fully enjoy the promotions available. Here’s a breakdown of the steps to apply the promo code for your bonuses.

● Visit BC.Game on your PC or mobile.

● Click “Sign Up.” on the homepage.

● Select between registering via email or phone number.

● Enter your email address if using the email option. Input a phone number if you are registering by phone.

● Fill in a desired password in the space provided.

● Next, enter the promo code “bcgamevip” in the section “Enter Referral/Promo code.”

● Agree to the user agreement and opt to receive marketing promotions from the operator.

● Click on “Sign Up” to complete the registration.

However, we understand that some players may forget to enter the BC.game promo code during registration. BC.Game has another route to activate the promo code after account creation.

● Log into your BC.Game account.

● From the dropdown menu, select “Referral/Promo Code.”

● On the next page, enter the promo code bcgamevip in the box.

● Click “Apply,” and your promo code will activate to start wagering on your desired rewards.

If you’re having issues activating the promo code, please contact the customer support for assistance.