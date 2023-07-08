BC.Game Referral Code: 3ish9dz7 (Claim Huge New User Bonus Offer)

3ish9dz7 is the BC.Game referral code which can be used to claim an exclusive welcome reward for all new users. This will allow you to claim a daily free spin to win 5 BTC, and claim an additional 800% deposit bonus for all your cryptocurrency.
Claim the exclusive BC.Game free spin bonus here
Established in 2017, BC.Game is a betting platform that operates on cryptocurrency. With a strong belief in the transformative power of technology, they offer exclusive games built on an open-source code that ensures fairness. When creating a new account on BC.Game, be sure to use the referral promo code 3ish9dz7 to avail special benefits.
What is the BC.Game referral 3ish9dz7 code used for?
By using the BC.Game referral code, you gain access to daily free spins on the prize wheel, where you have the chance to win up to 5 BTC and other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP, Polkadot, SHIB, and more. The prizes you win are yours to keep without any withdrawal restrictions or wagering requirements.
What benefits does the BC.Game referral code provide?
Huge Bonuses! The BC.Game referral code grants new users up to 4 deposit bonuses, including a substantial 800% deposit bonus. Additionally, BC.Game offers various deposit promotions throughout the year to continue rewarding its players with extra bonuses.
An industry leading VIP system! Active players can also enjoy additional rewards through the generous VIP program, which includes regular prizes, crypto rain (airdrops), prize links, and up to 20% rake-back on all bets. The VIP program consists of over 100 levels, catering to players of all levels, and higher VIP levels come with increased rewards. BC.Game also provides the option to transfer high VIP levels from other casinos if desired.
Free daily spins! Every 24 hours you can claim a free spin with a jackpot offering 5 BTC to be won every single day.
How do I apply the BC.Game referral code?
Copy the referral code for BC.Game: 3ish9dz7
Visit the BC.Game website on a mobile or browser.
To begin, locate the 'Sign up' option and click on it.
Expand the dropdown menu labelled 'Casino Code/Referral Code/Promotion Code'. Within this newly opened section, insert the provided code 3ish9dz7
Proceed by entering your email address and password, and then select 'Register'. Once completed, you can delight in your free spins and take pleasure in other additional rewards.
We also recommend you visit the BC.Game referral code homepage to learn more about how to use the promo code
About BC.Game
BC.GAME is an established crypto gambling platform founded in 2017. They prioritize the role of technology in shaping the future and offer unique, provably fair games with open-source code. The platform provides a wide range of games including poker, blackjack, roulette, live dealer games, various slots, crash, limbo, hash dice, and more. Additionally, BC.Game recently introduced a daily lottery with a $30,000 Jackpot. Players have the option to choose from 90 cryptocurrencies for their gaming activities, ensuring flexibility. With convenient deposits and withdrawals, BC.Game caters to players' needs, and their platform is accessible on mobile and desktop devices without the need for software downloads. The introduction of a Sportsbook allows sports betting enthusiasts to enjoy their favourite games and events.
What other promotions and bonuses can be claimed?
BC.Game emphasizes promotions and bonuses, offering:
• Task bonuses
• Master medals
• One-time bonus codes
• Roll competitions
• Daily lucky spins with the chance to win up to 5 BTC
• Rain rewards for active chat users.
These bonuses are available to registered players, depending on their VIP level, and are designed to be generous and engaging.
BC.Game Referral Code 2023
Crypto Website
BC.Game
Referral Code
3ish9dz7
Deposit bonus
800% bonus
Free spin prize
Up to 5 Bitcoin
Refer and earn
25% commissions
Conclusion
If you like free spins and big bonuses on all your cryptocurrency gaming, the BC.Game is the ideal place to join. Make sure to use the BC.Game referral code 3ish9dz7 at signup to get claim the exclusive reward on offer for new users.