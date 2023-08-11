Bengaluru-Based Startup DrinkPrime Offers Free 10-L RO Water for Pets; #DrinkPrimeForPets Goes Viral

DrinkPrime, the pioneering Bengaluru-based startup revolutionizing access to safe drinking water, has once again captured the public's attention with the launch of their latest initiative, #DrinkPrimeForPets. This groundbreaking endeavor offers pet parents the opportunity to provide their beloved furry companions with the highest quality purified water, free of charge.

As a part of the #DrinkPrimeForPets campaign, any DrinkPrime subscriber who is a pet parent can now avail themselves of a complimentary supply of 10 litres of DrinkPrime's safest RO water. This announcement has ignited a powerful dialogue across various digital platforms, with people acknowledging their lack of awareness and expressing gratitude for this enlightening initiative. The conversation has quickly gone viral, with enthusiastic discussions flooding Twitter and Instagram.

In a world where the boundaries between home and office have blurred due to the onset of remote work and post-Covid dynamics, an increasing number of individuals are embracing pet ownership. However, many new and even seasoned pet parents remain unaware of essential care practices, including the significance of providing clean and safe drinking water for their companions' well-being.

Urbanization and rapid development have amplified concerns about water contamination, leading to apprehensions around the quality of water available for both humans and their animal companions. There persists a notion that pets possess harder digestive systems than their human counterparts, which has resulted in the practice of feeding tap water to pets.

Challenging this misconception and aiming to drive genuine change, DrinkPrime's visionary founders have taken the bold step of offering free purified water to all their valued pet-owning subscribers. This initiative not only seeks to educate but also actively engages pet owners in improving the health and longevity of their pets by providing them with safe, high-quality water.

"It is our firm belief that pets deserve the same level of care and attention as any other member of the family. We are committed to raising awareness about the vital role water plays in pets' health and well-being. The #DrinkPrimeForPets initiative reflects our dedication to making a positive impact in the lives of pets and their caretakers," says Manas Ranjan Hota, Co-founder & COO, DrinkPrime.

As the conversations continue to gather momentum online and throughout communities, DrinkPrime's #DrinkPrimeForPets initiative stands as a testament to the brand's commitment to innovation, education, and the well-being of all creatures, great and small.

Furthermore, the impact of this initiative extends beyond the confines of individual homes. Stray animals, particularly urban dogs, are heavily reliant on human support for sustenance. By encouraging responsible water consumption and care practices, #DrinkPrimeForPets has the potential to guide caregivers of these strays in the right direction, fostering a healthier and more compassionate environment for our four-legged friends.