Do you need to pay an unexpected expense like a past due $250 electricity bill or a much-needed $5,000 engine replacement? What about a $1,000 medical device or a $2,000 home renovation? Whatever the amount, there is emergency cash to be had using the best personal bad credit loans with guaranteed approval by direct lenders listed on reputable online marketplaces like MoneyMutual and ZippyLoan.
Best 5 Personal Bad Credit Loans with Guaranteed Approval by Direct Lenders Online
MoneyMutual - Up to $5,000 - Best Overall
ZippyLoan - Up to $15,000 - Best for Bad Credit Loans
FundsJoy - Up to $5,000 - Best for Instant Guaranteed Approval Loans
VivaLoan - Up to $15,000 - Best for No Credit Check Loans from Direct Lenders Online
NextDayPersonalLoans - Up to $40,000 - Best for Poor and Fair Credit
And before we move on, we found a video that explains all about bad credit personal loans. Watch it and learn.
Keep reading to learn more about the best bad credit loans with guaranteed approval by direct lenders, including our top five favorite online marketplaces, advantages/disadvantages of bad credit loans, how to improve your bad credit score yourself, and a word on how we determined our top five lending networks from dozens of options out there.
MoneyMutual
For more than a decade, MoneyMutual has been promoted as a legit network of direct lenders offering emergency cash for bad credit borrowers.
At any given time, more than 100 lenders on the platform are ready to offer bad credit loans guaranteed approval anywhere from $200 to $5,000 at decent APRs of up to 35.99%. Compared to your local cash advance place that charges upwards of 400% APRs, you can easily save hundreds of dollars over the life of a loan.
Another benefit to using MoneyMutual is its streamlined application process that allows you to receive multiple competitive loan offers. Not everyone will grant your desired loan amount, and the maximum borrowing limit of $5,000 is rarely awarded on the platform.
If you're looking for quick emergency cash, look at MoneyMutual.
How to Apply: MoneyMutual offers a straightforward and intuitive online application process. On the homepage, you'll find the option to start your application. Provide all of your details and submit the loan request form. In most cases, you'll receive instant approval and at least three competitive loan offers.
Eligibility:
● 18 years of age or older
● US citizen or permanent resident
● Must have $1,000+ in monthly income
● Valid bank account
● Not a New York or Connecticut resident
Highlights:
● Loans up to $5,000 at sub 35.99% APRs
● Wide range of loan options
● Intuitive, streamlined application process
● Member of the Online Lenders Alliance (OLA)
Fees:
● No origination or prepayment penalties
● Late and insufficient funds fees apply
Pros:
● Loans up to $5,000
● Decent APRs up to 35.99%
● Quick access to multiple lenders
● Short and easy 5-minute online application
● Fast funding to your bank account by the next business day
Cons:
● Higher than average rates
● Does not originate or manage the entire loan process
● Tribal lenders are not subject to state usury laws
● Mainly a source of unsecured loans, not secured loans, co-borrower, or co-signer loans
Terms: MoneyMutual is a lending network connecting bad credit and poor credit borrowers with a network of legit direct lenders offering competitive rates and terms across several products, including instant online cash advances and personal loans for bad credit.
Amounts through MoneyMutual range from $200 to $5,000, along with annual percentage rates (APRs) of up to 35.99%. Other perks include flexible repayment periods, no prepayment penalties, and a streamlined online application process.
To illustrate the overall borrowing costs using a hypothetical loan, let's consider a specific example: a $3,600 loan with a 31% APR over two year term. In this scenario, the estimated monthly payment would amount to $203.14, resulting in a total repayment amount of $4,875.45 with $1,275.45 allocated to interest charges.
For a comprehensive understanding of the loan conditions provided by each direct lender, we strongly recommend visiting their respective websites. Not all lenders will approve your desired loan amount, as final underwriting decisions depend on the borrower's profile, direct lender, applicable state usury laws, and similar variables.
ZippyLoan
ZippyLoan is one of the more popular lending networks on the web, extending a lifeline to pensioners, full-time workers, gig workers, and others looking for emergency cash.
Loans on the platform range from $100 to $15,000, all of which can contribute towards unexpected expenses like unpaid utility bills. A loan request submission allows you to get instant approval without impacting your credit score.
Another benefit to using ZippyLoan is its transparency. Every web page has a visible disclaimer that lets users know it is not a direct lender. It operates as an intermediary connecting prospective borrowers with a network of legit bad credit loan and no credit loan companies. Other resources even provide representative loan examples so you get a better idea of the total cost of borrowing.
In short, ZippyLoan's wide borrowing range, non-predatory APRs, flexible repayment options, and streamlined application process make it a winner in our book.
How to Apply: Starting the application process for bad credit loans guaranteed approval gets no easier than ZippyLoan. On the home page, navigate to the upper right and click the "Get Started: button. A one-page form will require all your details, including depositing, contact, and employment questions. Submit it and get instant approval with loan offer matching and next-day funding to your bank account.
Eligibility:
● 18+ years old
● US citizen or permanent resident
● Need to earn at least $1,000 a month
● Not a NY, WV, OR, or DC resident
● Self-employed, pensioners, gig workers, and part-time workers are welcome
Highlights:
● Bad credit loans up to $15,000
● APRs up to 35.99%
● Fast and easy 5-minute online application
● Transparent disclaimers
● Available in almost all 50 states
● Excellent way to get bad credit loans guaranteed approval
Fees:
● No origination or prepayment penalties
● Late and insufficient funds fees depend on the lender
Pros:
● Loans up to $15,000
● No origination fees or prepayment penalties
● Wide variety of no credit check loan companies
● Small monthly income requirement
● A viable option to cash advance apps for larger amounts
Cons:
● Not a direct lender
● Higher rates than a credit card cash advance
● Mainly a source of unsecured personal loans
● Not available in NY, WV, OR, and DC
● Slower processing times if loan requests are submitted on holidays, Fridays, and weekends
Terms: ZippyLoan is a lending network connecting bad credit and poor credit borrowers with a network of legit direct lenders offering competitive rates and terms across several products, including instant online cash advances and personal loans for bad credit.
Loan amounts through ZippyLoan range from $100 to $15,000, along with annual percentage rates (APRs) of up to 35.99%. Other perks include flexible repayment periods, no prepayment penalties, and a streamlined online application process.
To illustrate the overall borrowing costs using a hypothetical loan, let's consider a specific example: a $1,000 loan with a 32% APR over a year. In this scenario, the estimated monthly payment would amount to $98.47 resulting in a total repayment amount of $1,181.68 with $181.68 allocated to interest charges.
For a comprehensive understanding of the loan conditions provided by each direct lender, we strongly recommend visiting their respective websites. Not all lenders will approve your desired loan amount, as final underwriting decisions depend on the borrower's profile, direct lender, applicable state usury laws, and similar variables.
FundsJoy
FundsJoy is one of the best lending networks for bad credit borrowers.
It offers a legit network of qualified direct lenders offering up to $5,000 with sub 35.99% APRs, a nice change from traditional payday loans, auto title loans, and pawnshop loan companies known for their exorbitant fees and sky-high rates. On top of that, direct lenders on the platform offer repayment periods for as long as five years, offering greater budgeting flexibility.
Another benefit to using FundsJoy is its quick and easy online application. All you need to do is gather supporting documentation and take five minutes to complete it to get matched with several loan offers.
How to Apply: One of the biggest benefits of FundsJoy is how easy it is to request a loan. Visit the homepage, click on the application process, and follow all on-screen instructions, answering to the best of your ability. Be sure to gather all supporting documentation before starting. Assuming same day instant approval, expect several loan offers to research/compare and funding to your bank account by the next business day.
Eligibility:
● Must be 18 years of age or older
● Legal residency in the country
● Minimum monthly income of $800
● Valid bank account for funds disbursement
Highlights:
● Loans up to $5,000 at sub 35.99% APRs
● Flexible repayment terms
● Clearly written disclaimers
● 24/7 loan request form submission
● Excellent source of bad credit personal and payday loans
Fees:
● No prepayment penalties
● Origination fees of up to 5%
● Late and insufficient funds fees apply
Pros:
● Loans up to $5,000
● Lower APRs (up to 35.99%) than traditional payday loans
● Quick and easy 5-minute online application
● Instant loan approval
● Next day funding to bank account
● Member of the OLA
● Limited options for rollovers or extensions
Cons:
● Non-negotiable rates
● Higher rates than cash advance apps
● Mainly a source of unsecured loans like online payday loans
● Does not originate or manage the loan repayment process
Terms: FundsJoy is a lending network connecting bad credit and poor credit borrowers with a network of legit direct lenders offering competitive rates and terms across several products, including instant online cash advances and personal loans for bad credit.
Amounts through FundsJoy range from $100 to $5,000, along with annual percentage rates (APRs) of up to 35.99%. Other perks include flexible repayment periods, no prepayment penalties, and a streamlined online application process.
To illustrate the overall borrowing costs using a hypothetical loan, let's consider a specific example: a $4,400 loan with a 28% APR over one year term. In this scenario, the estimated monthly payment would amount to $424.63, resulting in a total repayment amount of $5,095.52 with 695.52 allocated to interest charges.
For a comprehensive understanding of the loan conditions provided by each direct lender, we strongly recommend visiting their respective websites. Not all lenders will approve your desired loan amount, as final underwriting decisions depend on the borrower's profile, direct lender, applicable state usury laws, and similar variables.
VivaLoan
If you're looking for online payday loans or guaranteed loans in the $100 to $15,000 range, VivaLoan is an excellent option.
The network offers everything from instant online cash advances repaid on your next payday to longer-term personal loans for bad credit of up to 60 months. Best of all, most loans go up to 35.99% APRs, which are manageable, non-predatory rates.
Another advantage to using VivaLoan is a streamlined loan application and process. In as little as five minutes, you can submit a loan request form and be matched with several competitive offers. Although this network is geared toward bad credit borrowers, all credit types are welcome.
How to Apply: Applying for a VivaLoan is very simple. Visit the homepage and click the “Start Here” button, where you will be led to one-page form focusing on income, employment, and deposit instructions. Kudos for its OLA membership and 256-bit SSL encryption to keep your information safe.
Eligibility:
● Must be 18 years of age or older
● US citizen or permanent resident
● Recurring monthly income of $800 a month
Highlights:
● Bad credit personal loans up to $15,000
● APRs up to 35.99%
● Excellent roster of companies offering guaranteed approval
● 256-bit SSL encryption for data security
● Transparent disclaimers
Fees:
● No origination or prepayment penalties
● Late and insufficient funds fees apply
Pros:
● Loans up to $15,000
● APRs up to 35.99%
● Instant loan approval and next business day funding
● Works well with bad credit borrowers
● Terms of up to 60 months
● Excellent source of bad credit personal installment loans
Cons:
● Higher than average rates
● Not a strong source of secured loans
● Not ideal for borrowers with a high credit utilization ratio
Terms: VivaLoan is a lending network connecting bad credit and poor credit borrowers with a network of legit direct lenders offering competitive rates and terms across several products, including instant online cash advances and personal loans for bad credit.
Loan amounts through VivaLoans range from $100 to $15,000, along with annual percentage rates (APRs) of up to 35.99%. Other perks include flexible repayment periods, no prepayment penalties, and a streamlined online application process.
To illustrate the overall borrowing costs using a hypothetical loan, let's consider a specific example: a $12,000 loan with a 34% APR over a year. In this scenario, the estimated monthly payment would amount to $811.89, resulting in a total repayment amount of $19,485.43 with $5,485.43 allocated to interest charges.
For a comprehensive understanding of the loan conditions provided by each direct lender, we strongly recommend visiting their respective websites. Not all lenders will approve your desired loan amount, as final underwriting decisions depend on the borrower's profile, direct lender, applicable state usury laws, and similar variables.
NextDayPersonalLoan
For one of the best sources of bad credit loans with guaranteed approval, look no further than NextDayPersonalLoan.
NextDayPersonalLoan features a wide variety of legit bad credit lenders offering several loan types, including but not limited to instant online cash advances and personal loans for bad credit. Borrowing amounts go up to $40,000 with APRs of up to 35.99% and terms for as long as five years. However, we recommend keeping repayment terms as short as possible to pay less interest over time.
Another benefit to using NextDayPersonalLoan is its quick and easy online application. Provide your personal, employment, and banking details before enjoying instant approval and matching with several qualifying personal loan offers before you receive proceeds as early as the next business day.
How to Apply: NextDayPersonalLoan offers one of the most accessible loan request forms for payday loans guaranteed approval we've come across, heavy with progress bars and instructions. On the homepage, click the "Get Started" button and follow all of the on-screen instructions. It should take at most five minutes to complete.
Eligibility:
● Must be 18 or older with legal residency
● Minimum monthly income of $1,000
● Employment for a minimum of four consecutive weeks
● Valid checking account, home address, and email address
● Not a resident of Connecticut, New Hampshire, Washington, or Vermont
Highlights:
● Loans up to $40,000 with APRs up to 35.99%
● No credit check and same day approval
● Flexible repayment periods
● Excellent source of bad credit personal loans and instant approval payday loans
● Member of the OLA
● Quick and easy online application
● Nearly guaranteed approval on all loans
Fees:
● No origination or prepayment penalties
● Late and insufficient funds fees depend on the lender
Pros:
● Sub 35.99% APR loans up to $40,000
● No required minimum credit score
● Excellent source of bad credit installment loans
● Poor credit score borrowers welcome
● Flexible repayment terms
Cons:
● Not all online lenders are equal transparency-wise
● Higher rates than conventional loans
● Limited financial education resources on the website
Terms: NextDayPersonalLoans is a lending network connecting bad credit and poor credit borrowers with a network of legit direct lenders offering competitive rates and terms across several products, including instant online cash advances and personal loans for bad credit.
Loan amounts through NextDayPersonalLoans range from $100 to $40,000, along with annual percentage rates (APRs) of up to 35.99%. Other perks include flexible repayment periods, no prepayment penalties, and a streamlined online application process.
To illustrate the overall borrowing costs using a hypothetical loan, let's consider a specific example: a $35,000 loan with a 28% APR over a 3-year term. In this scenario, the estimated monthly payment would amount to $1,447.73, resulting in a total repayment amount of $52,118.12 with $17,118.12 allocated to interest charges.
For a comprehensive understanding of the loan conditions provided by each direct lender, we strongly recommend visiting their respective websites. Not all lenders will approve your desired loan amount, as final underwriting decisions depend on the borrower's profile, direct lender, applicable state usury laws, and similar variables.
What Are Bad Credit Loans with Guaranteed Approval by Online Direct Lenders?
Bad credit loans with guaranteed approval by online direct lenders are tailored toward people with credit scores in the 300 to 580 range who cannot qualify for the 8% to 15% APRs offered by banks, credit unions, and some online lenders.
Although labeled "guaranteed approval," they cannot be truly guaranteed as every loan company has its underwriting criteria that factor in income, debt-to-income ratio, and other factors. Consider it more of a marketing label than anything else.
Characteristics of online payday loans and bad credit personal loans with guaranteed approval include no credit checks, higher than average interest rates (up to 35.99%), lower borrowing limits, and the option of requesting them online or at your local cash advance place.
We recommend boosting your credit score before taking out bad credit personal loans. If you are taking a $20,000 loan with a 3-year repayment term, a 200-point difference in your credit score could mean the difference with thousands of dollars of interest charges saved over the life of a loan. Definitely a worthwhile activity!
If you indeed have to take out a bad credit loan, we always recommend that you do not take more than you can afford to repay with a plan to pay it off as soon as possible.
What Can Bad Credit Loans and Online Payday Loans Be Used For?
Bad credit loans and online payday loans guaranteed approval can be a lifesaver for cash-strapped borrowers looking for an emergency source of cash to pay their unpaid bills and other expenses. Some of these expenses include, but are not limited to, medical expenses, urgent vehicle repairs, broken water heaters, past due utility bills, and much more.
They should not be used for things like high-risk ventures (e.g., investments, real estate, and gambling).
They can also cover paycheck gaps from now until your next payday.However, these situations are better served by using 0% interest paycheck advance apps like Earnin and Brigit, which offer funds of up to $100 per day or $750 per pay period.
Understanding what guaranteed approval, bad credit loans can be used for will allow you to understand alternatives better.
Advantages and Disadvantages of Personal Bad Credit Loans with Guaranteed Approval by Direct Lenders
Here are the advantages and disadvantages of bad credit loans with guaranteed approval:
Advantages
Accessibility. Unlike banks and credit unions that can take upwards of seven business days to process a loan, online marketplaces like MoneyMutual and ZippyLoan take as little as 10 minutes to offer instant approval with matching to competitive online payday loans and guaranteed loans for people with bad credit.
offers and next business day funding.If you're really in a time crunch, then every hour matters. The only alternatives that offer quicker funding times are 0% interest cash advance apps’ same-day processing for a small expediting fee and your local cash advance places.
Transparency. Some online lenders are well known for their transparency, providing disclaimers that disclose everything you need to know. Plus, membership in the Online Lenders Alliance (OLA) offers assurance that you are dealing with reputable and legit direct lenders.
Variety of Uses. There are hundreds of reasons you can take out bad credit loans. You can use bad credit loans on everything from essential purchases to unexpected expenses like past due utility bills.
Disadvantages
High Interest Rates. Unlike excellent to good credit personal loans with interest rates in the 8% to 12% range, poor to bad credit borrowers can expect to pay anywhere from 31% to 35.99% thanks to their limited to no credit history or poor credit history because of delinquencies, late payments, etc.
Adverse Reporting to Credit Bureaus. If you default on your bad credit personal loans, it can damage your credit score, quickly causing a 50-point drop. Remember, not all bad credit loans perform no credit checks.
Increased Debt to Income Ratio. If you take out $5,000 or more with a debt-to-income ratio in the 40%+ range, then you can expect your DTI to skyrocket, especially if you make repeated late payments.
Risks of Bad Credit Loans with Instant Approval by Direct Lenders
Thanks to your 300 to 580 credit report score, lenders assume a higher degree of risk lending to you.
Here are five risks associated with bad credit personal loans:
Higher Than Average Interest Rates. Unlike traditional loans from banks and credit unions with APRs in the 8% to 15% range, bad credit loans and payday loans incur up to 35.99% APRs. On a 3-year repayment term, a $10,000 loan and 15-point swing upward in APRs could mean hundreds of dollars in additional interest charges paid over the life of the loan.
Shorter Repayment Terms. Shorter repayment terms on bad credit loans or online payday loans equal higher monthly payments, which may be difficult for bad credit borrowers to cover. Late or missed payments may be reported to Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion, depending on the lender's policies.
Limited Loan Amounts. Although the advertised borrowing limits on bad credit loans guaranteed approval go from $15,000 to $40,000, most lenders will only offer within the $1,000 to $5,000 range. This may not cover larger expenses like home renovations or impromptu vacations to Disney World.
Impact on Credit Score. If you take out bad credit personal loans, your debt-to-income ratio might end up in the 50% to 60% range. If so, you may need help making timely payments, which can impact your credit score. Remember, a missed payment can drop your score by 50 points or more, affecting eligibility for lower interest rate loans.
By understanding all the risks associated with bad credit loans with guaranteed approval, you'll be better equipped to make the best lending decision.
What Interest Rate Can I Expect on Bad Credit Personal Loans with Guaranteed Approval from Direct Lenders?
Many factors influence the interest rates you can expect on bad credit personal loans and payday loans guaranteed approval, including but not limited to your record, lender policies, state of residence, and the type of lender that you're looking for. For example, instant online cash advances may carry higher APRs than guaranteed loans for people with bad credit.
Expect interest rates on bad credit personal loans anywhere from 15% to 35.99% with online lenders and upwards of 400% APRs through your local cash advance place.
Remember to consider additional fees like origination or prepayment penalties, which can add to the total cost of borrowing.
We highly recommend shopping around and comparing a minimum of four loan offers across two different lending networks like MoneyMutual and ZippyLoans. Remember, loan request forms will only trigger a soft inquiry upon loan approval, with hard inquiries filed once official applications are completed through the direct lender's website.
Tips for Comparing Personal Online Loans for Bad Credit
When comparing loans with guaranteed approval by direct lenders, pay close attention to these four items:
Lender Reputation. We highly recommend typing your direct lender's name onto Google and checking customer reviews, including Better Business Bureau (BBB) entries and other third-party feedback. Avoid lenders with an unhealthy negative-to-positive feedback ratio or a history of predatory lending practices.
Alternatives. Instant approval bad credit loans may not apply to your situation. For example, covering paycheck gaps may be better suited for a 0% interest paycheck advance services like Earnin and Brigit, which offer up to $100 per day or $750 per pay period.
Likewise, with larger e-commerce purchases where a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) service like Affirm and its “Pay in 4” program makes more sense. Remember, these services provide flexibility, splitting your payments in equal fixed installments over six weeks, with the first payment due at checkout.
On top of bad credit loans guaranteed approval, remember payday alternative loans from credit unions. They offer anywhere from $100 to $2,000 on one to 12-month repayment terms at max 28% APRs. Just be mindful of membership requirements, minimum required deposits, no credit check/credit check, and states where they operate.
Loan Terms. View all disclaimers for any hidden fees and other fine print. Be knowledgeable about how your information is shared with third-party aggregators/partners, states of operation, along with representative loan examples that give you an accurate cost of borrowing. It's easy to compare loan terms from direct lender to direct lender.
Interest Rates/Fees. Last but not least, do not forget about interest rates and fees with online payday loans. If your credit score is in the 300 to 580 range, only accept APRs up to 35.99%. Expect most loan offers from legit bad credit loans and no credit check loan sites like MoneyMutual to fall in the 31% to 35.99% APR range.
How Do I Choose the Best Lender for a Bad Credit Personal Loan?
To choose the best lender for bad credit personal loans or payday loans guaranteed approval, we highly recommend employing the following tactics for quicker loan approval:
Determine Need. The first step is figuring out how much money you need to borrow. Feel free to use an APR calculator to plug in your desired loan amount, repayment term, and APR to learn estimated monthly payments and the total cost of borrowing.
From there, identify the lending network that offers these loan amounts.
Are you looking for a quick $255 to cover an unpaid doctor's office bill? What about a larger amount, like $1,000, $2,000, or $5,000 to replace your bathroom tile? Anything $5,000 or less is fair game at all of our recommended lending networks offering guaranteed loans for people with bad credit.
However, be mindful that MoneyMutual/FundsJoy only lends up to $5,000, VivaLoan/ZippyLoan up to $15,000, and others go up to $40,000.
Research Thoroughly. Once you have submitted bad credit personal loan and online payday loan request forms to at least two lending networks, take all the time you need to research online lenders. Understand all eligibility criteria and interest rates/fees. Check for hidden fees via disclaimers to understand the overall cost of borrowing.
We also recommend reading plenty of third-party reviews to gauge customer service level. Have they engaged in predatory practices in the past? Are they licensed to operate in most states? All of these questions should be answered before signing on.
Remember, plenty of bad credit personal lenders seek to work with borrowers in dire situations. Before putting your signature anywhere, carefully research by comparing at least three competitive loan offers and applying a magnifying glass to all loan agreement terms.
How to Identify Same Day Bad Credit Loan Scams by Direct Lenders
Unfortunately, the no credit check, bad credit loan industry is full of scammers employing predatory practices from unfair collection techniques to aggressive marketing tactics.
Here are three tips for identifying same day, bad credit loan scams by direct lenders:
Lack of Credentials. If your lender is not a member of reputable industry organizations like the Online Lenders Alliance (OLA), we recommend avoiding them at all costs.
The OLA is responsible for promoting fair lending practices and advocating for regulatory controls nationwide, speaking for the best interest of lending networks and its members. Enrollment in this organization is a commitment to transparency.
No Physical Presence. Be wary of any bad credit lender or lending network that does not have a physical address posted online. Even with a physical address, always type in the location on Google to see if it's an actual location. Our recommended lending networks have legit, visible addresses listed across all disclaimers.
"Guaranteed Approval." Remember, no lenders can guarantee approval on personal bad credit loans. All loans require that direct lenders assess your creditworthiness by looking into your credit score, income, debt-to-income ratio, and/or employment record. Even 0% interest paycheck advance apps like Brigit and Dave have safeguards to ensure you are employed with a direct deposit collecting bank account.
By checking for lack of credentials, OLA membership, and the absence of any mention of "guaranteed approval, " you stand a much better chance of encountering a legit bad credit personal loan or payday loans guaranteed approval company.
All about Credit Scores
Credit scores are like a consumer's report card. The higher your credit score, the more likely you will repay debts responsibly. Everyone from banking institutions to credit card companies use credit scores to assess risk in borrowing, including some online payday loan companies.
Today, there are two credit scoring models: FICO and VantageScore, operating on a 300 to 850 scale, with the following breakdowns:
FICO Score:
● Excellent Credit: 800-850
● Very Good Credit: 740-799
● Good Credit: 670-739
● Fair Credit: 580-669
● Poor Credit: 300-579
VantageScore:
● Excellent Credit: 781-850
● Very Good Credit: 661-780
● Good Credit: 601-660
● Fair Credit: 501-600
● Poor Credit: 300-500
Let's discuss credit scores and how they apply to the best bad credit loans guaranteed approval by direct lenders:
How Does My Credit History Affect My Credit Score?
When it comes to credit score, your credit history is everything. Five major factors influence scoring: payment history, credit utilization ratio, length of credit history, credit mix, and new credit applications.
The lower your credit score, the higher your interest rates with online payday loans.
To understand how credit history affects credit scores, consider the following hypothetical example of two-year repayment term, $10,000 loan, and total borrowing costs (with only interest charges and no finance charges, e.g., origination or prepayment penalties)
For excellent credit borrowers at an 8% interest rate, the total borrowing cost would be $11,600. In turn, good credit borrowers at a 15% interest rate would pay $13,000, fair credit borrowers would pay 14,800, and bad credit borrowers would pay $17,198.
As you can see, the difference in interest charges ($5,598) between excellent and bad credit borrowers is outrageous ($17,198 - $11,600). Using this example, you now understand that boosting your credit score by 50 to 100 points can save you thousands of dollars in interest charges on online payday loans and other types of bad credit loans.
What Interest Rate Can I Expect on a Bad Credit Loan?
Interest rates on a bad credit personal loan or guaranteed loans for people with bad credit depend on the lender, your credit history, and loan type. Expect interest rates on bad loans to hover in 15% to 35.99% territory (online loans) versus 300% and 400%+ APRs for traditional payday loans, auto title loans, and pawnshop loans.
With online payday loans, you can expect higher-than-average interest rates, shorter repayment terms, and lower borrowing limits. Remember, it takes work to qualify for the maximum loan amount on legit reputable online marketplaces like 100Lenders and ZippyLoan. Even if you meet all qualifying criteria, direct lenders share different underwriting policies that also adjust based on state usury law.
Can You Get a Bad Credit Loan Without a Credit Check?
Yes! One of the main hallmarks of online payday loans is near guaranteed approval with no minimum required credit score, an effective marketing strategy for those with limited to no credit history that need help qualifying for traditional loans from banks and credit unions.
Instead of a minimum required credit score, eligibility is based on your ability to repay through income, debt-to-income ratio, and employment record, where supporting documentation could be submitted to direct lenders online or via fax (rare).
However, no credit check loans have drawbacks, e.g., higher than average interest rates, shorter repayment terms, limited loan amounts, and increased risk of engaging with predatory lenders charging excessive fees with promises of guaranteed approval.
Types of Loans for People with Bad Credit (Alternatives like 0% Interest Cash Advance Apps, PALs, BNPL)
Sometimes, bad credit loans and guaranteed loans for people with bad credit may not be the best use of your time. There are plenty of alternatives that better match certain situations.
For example, 0% interest cash advance apps like Earnin and Brigit offer up to $100 per day or $750 per pay cycle, repaid with your next paycheck. These services are better suited to address paycheck gaps where you know you can repay them quickly.
Payday alternative loans from credit unions focus on a more member-centric approach where bad credit borrowers can be paired with slightly lower interest rates than online marketplaces (max 28% APRs on $100 to $2,000 loans with one to 12-month repayment periods).
Lastly, enrolling in a Buy Now/Pay Later service like Affirm and Afterpay can help you split larger e-commerce purchases into fixed installments, repaid over six weeks. For e-commerce purchases, taking out bad credit loans makes no sense since you'll start paying interest after the first billing cycle (as opposed to 0% interest with BNPL apps during the initial period).
Before taking out personal bad credit loans, always ensure it is the best fit for your financial situation.
Our Lending Network Selection Process
There are dozens of lending networks online for bad credit loans guaranteed approval. Each lending network’s roster of bad credit loans and payday loan companies varies in terms of rates, fees, transparency, and other variables.
We narrowed our selections to the top five after conducting more than 20 hours of research, pouring through websites, loan application processes, and third-party reviews.
Criteria used to select these lending networks include APRs/fees, transparency loan terms, application process/approval time, and availability of various loan types.
Let's go over each of our criteria in depth:
APRs/Fees. Bad credit loans with guaranteed approval companies assume a higher degree of risk lending money to bad credit borrowers. That's why you can expect higher-than-average interest rates of up to 35.99%. Most participating direct lenders at our recommended lending networks offer loans up to this APR.
With your local cash advance place promoting 400% APR loans, there's no reason to go with them.
Transparent Loan Terms. In our evaluation, we carefully look for clarity. One of the best ways lending networks can be transparent with personal bad credit loans is through well-written disclaimers that disclose the information you need to know, such as how your data is shared with third parties, states of operation, list of fees, a physical address, and other small things that make a big difference. As mentioned previously, there is no such thing as guaranteed loan approval.
Remember membership in the OLA. This organization advocates for the best interest of lending networks and its members by promoting fair lending practices and supporting regulatory oversight on personal installment loans.
Application Process/Approval Time. Our recommended lending networks have online application forms that take approximately five minutes to complete. All it does is ask for your primary, employment,, and banking information to prove your eligibility and indicate where you want funds to be sent.
Out of all of our reviewed lending networks for bad credit loans guaranteed approval, our favorite loan request form belongs to ZippyLoan and VivaLoan. Unlike other lending networks, the entire form can be viewed on one page instead of step by step.
Loan Types. We appreciate any lending network that offers a wide variety of loan types, from personal bad credit loans to instant online cash advances all the way to high risk personal loans. Each loan type provides varying maximum borrowing amounts, repayment terms, and fee structures.
By checking to see if your lending network performs well with the above criteria, you'll be in a better position to take out the best personal bad credit loans for your needs.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I improve my chances of getting approved for a bad credit loan?
One of the best ways of improving your chances of getting approved for a bad credit loan is to request lower amounts, apply for secured loans, or enlist the help of a cosigner who has a higher credit score than you. You must also demonstrate that you have a recurring source of income and (at times) an acceptable debt-to-income ratio. Pensioners, self-employed, gig workers, and part-time workers are welcome if they meet the minimum monthly income requirements.
If all else fails, boost your credit report score for the lowest interest rates possible!
Are bad credit loans guaranteed approval the same as payday loans?
Although both terms are used changeably, bad credit and payday loans have different meanings. Payday loans offer shorter repayment periods. Higher interest rates are usually paid off on your next payday. Bad credit loans may go for a lot longer with much lower interest rates.
Are there alternatives to bad credit loans?
Fortunately, many alternatives to bad credit loans come with lower interest rates and a lack of fees. They include 0% interest paycheck advance apps, BNPL services, and payday loans from credit unions. However, each payday loan and type has different purposes, e.g., covering paycheck gaps, e-commerce purchases, or smaller loans from a member-centric credit union.
What should I watch out for when considering bad credit loans guaranteed approval?
There are many things to be mindful of when considering a bad credit loan, from promises of guaranteed rates, requests for upfront payments, lack of physical address, poorly written disclaimers, and many negative third-party reviews. However, this is only a sampling, and the list goes on. Be sure to carefully review all loan terms before signing any agreement.
Sources
Best 5 Instant Cash Advance Loans for Bad Credit No Credit Check – TimesUnion
Best Personal Loans for Bad Credit - ElitePersonalFinance
Conclusion
Now that you understand the advantages of disadvantages of the best bad credit loans with guaranteed approval by direct lenders, you'll appreciate online marketplaces like MoneyMutual and ZIppyLoans that offer a convenient option for taking out $255, $1,000, $2,000, $5,000 or even greater amounts at sub 35.99% APRs with flexible repayment periods. If you also consider alternatives based on your situation, you’ll inevitably be on the right track.