Best £500 Loans For Bad Credit & Low Interest UK (2023)

If you’re in a bit of a financial bind and need a few pounds to get you to the end of the month or cover an unexpected expense, £500 loans may just be the answer. Of course, not every applicant is accepted by the High Street bank for a loan or credit card, and you may find yourself scouring the internet for affordable £500 loans you can apply for online.
● Swish Loans: Overall Best Place to Process a Quick £500 Loan Application Online
● Speedy Lends: Leading Platform Offering Access to 500 Loan Providers up to £5000
● Mr Payday: Recommended Site to Deal with 500 Pound Loan Direct Lenders in the UK
● Loan Skipper: Reputable Platform Simplifying £ 500 Loan Bad Credit Applications for Brits Online
● Loan Mr: Ideal Place to Get 500 Loan Applications Processed Quickly and Without Physical Paperwork
While £500 loans provided by online lenders are considered simpler to get than bank loans, they still come with their terms, conditions and eligibility criteria attached. That’s why we’ve taken the time to compile a list of the top five platforms presenting the best opportunities for the average Brit to get access to £500 loans with minimal hassle and red tape. Below, we review five providers of the best 500 pound loan products on the market. We even feature those offering a 500 loan bad credit option for those with a less-than-perfect credit history. You’ll learn where to make your initial applications for a 500 loan low interest, what steps to follow, and what you’ll need to ensure that you can get 500 loan options with the least amount of back and forth.
● Decision Speed: 9/10
● Loan Amount Offering: 9/10
● Variety of Products: 9/10
● Acceptance Rate: 9/10
● Customer Support: 9/10
Swish Loans scores an impressive 9 out of 10 overall for being one of the best places to process a quick £500 loan application online. The entire system is set up for user-friendliness, and it shows! Loans range up to £5000 with a maximum of 2 years to repay. While APRs are high, the platform is known for helping those with bad or no credit history and those who aren’t formally employed (don’t have a payslip).
● Speedy application
● Fast turnaround
● Bad credit welcome
● No paperwork
● Flexible terms
● 18+ minimum
● UK residents/citizens only
● Local account with a UK bank
● Stable income
● High APRs starting from 49.9%
● Extra costs for extensions
● Breach of contract carries penalties
Swish Loans is a Credit Broker, not a Direct Lender.
Representative example: £1200 for 18 months at £90.46 per month. Total amount repayable of £1628.28. Interest: £428.28. Interest rate: 49.9% pa (variable). 49.9% APR Representative (variable). Rates from 45.3% APR to max 1575% APR - your APR will be based on your personal circumstances. Loans subject to status and subject to credit checks. Minimum repayment period is 90 days (3 months) from the date the loan is issued. Maximum repayment period is 24 months.
Warning: Late repayment can cause you serious money problems. For help go to moneyhelper.org.uk. All loans are subject to lender requirements and approval.
● Decision Speed: 8/10
● Loan Amount Offering: 9/10
● Variety of Products: 9/10
● Acceptance Rate: 8/10
● Customer Support: 9/10
Speedy Lends offers quick and easy access to a 500 loan with lenders on the platform’s panel offering amounts up to £5000. The repayment terms attached are flexible, ranging from 2 to 24 months. While affordability is essential when applying for a £500 loan via Speedy Lends, there’s no requirement to have a formal job. You’ll need to prove how much you’re generating each month and meet simple criteria such as being 18+, being a UK citizen/resident, and presenting a valid form of ID.
● Up to 2 years to pay
● Formal employment not required
● Flexible loan options
● Online application in minutes
● Deal with direct lenders
● Steady monthly income
● At least 18 years old
● Only UK bank accounts
● Proof of address and ID
● APRs range from 49.9% to 1575%
● Late payments or missed payments come with penalties
● Contract breach fees
Speedy Lends is a Credit Broker, not a Direct Lender.
Representative example: £1200 for 18 months at £90.46 per month. Total amount repayable of £1628.28. Interest: £428.28. Interest rate: 49.9% pa (variable). 49.9% APR Representative (variable). Rates from 45.3% APR to max 1575% APR - your APR will be based on your personal circumstances. Loans subject to status and subject to credit checks. Minimum repayment period is 90 days (3 months) from the date the loan is issued. Maximum repayment period is 24 months.
Warning: Late repayment can cause you serious money problems. For help go to moneyhelper.org.uk. All loans are subject to lender requirements and approval.
● Decision Speed: 8/10
● Loan Amount Offering: 9/10
● Variety of Products: 9/10
● Acceptance Rate: 8/10
● Customer Support: 8/10
Mr Payday is a platform in the UK that’s growing in popularity for connecting borrowers with lenders offering a 500 pound loan with minimal hassle attached. You can complete the online application form within minutes and expect feedback within 2 minutes. Mr Payday’s associated lenders don’t keep applicants waiting around. You can expect a speedy payout if you’re approved for a loan. APRs start from 49.9%, and you can expect up to 2 years to repay your loan, depending on the amount you borrow.
● All credit scores welcome
● Access flexible loans
● Simple eligibility
● Flexible terms
● Complete transparency
● Valid form of ID
● 18+ years old
● Proof of address
● Proof of stable income for 3+ months
● 45.3% - 1575% APRs
● Late fees
● Breach penalties
Mr Payday is a Credit Broker, not a Direct Lender.
Representative example: £1200 for 18 months at £90.46 per month. Total amount repayable of £1628.28. Interest: £428.28. Interest rate: 49.9% pa (variable). 49.9% APR Representative (variable). Rates from 45.3% APR to max 1575% APR - your APR will be based on your personal circumstances. Loans subject to status and subject to credit checks. Minimum repayment period is 90 days (3 months) from the date the loan is issued. Maximum repayment period is 24 months.
Warning: Late repayment can cause you serious money problems. For help go to moneyhelper.org.uk. All loans are subject to lender requirements and approval.
● Decision Speed: 9/10
● Loan Amount Offering: 9/10
● Variety of Products: 8/10
● Acceptance Rate: 8/10
● Customer Support: 7/10
Loan Skipper offers smaller loan amounts ranging from £100 to £2000. If you’re looking for a £ 500 loan bad credit, you’re welcome to apply if you can prove you have the income to afford the instalments and meet the lender’s criteria. APRs vary according to each lender, and once you’ve submitted your application form, you can expect to receive feedback within 2 minutes.
● Quick 100% online application
● Registered lenders
● Quick access to flexible loans
● 2-minute feedback process
● Speedy payouts
● Steady monthly income
● ID
● Local bank account in the UK
● 18+ years old
● Penalties charged on late payments
● Loan extension fees
● APRs from 45.3% to 1575%
Loan Skipper is a Credit Broker, not a Direct Lender.
Representative example: £1200 for 18 months at £90.46 per month. Total amount repayable of £1628.28. Interest: £428.28. Interest rate: 49.9% pa (variable). 49.9% APR Representative (variable). Rates from 45.3% APR to max 1575% APR - your APR will be based on your personal circumstances. Loans subject to status and subject to credit checks. Minimum repayment period is 90 days (3 months) from the date the loan is issued. Maximum repayment period is 24 months.
Warning: Late repayment can cause you serious money problems. For help go to moneyhelper.org.uk. All loans are subject to lender requirements and approval.
- Decision Speed: 7/10
- Loan Amount Offering: 8/10
- Variety of Products: 8/10
- Acceptance Rate: 8/10
- Customer Support: 8/10
Loan Mr is a loan finder platform offering some of the fastest turnarounds on loan applications in the UK. The platform features a panel of leading direct lenders offering to assist borrowers get 500 loan options as quickly as possible. Of course, all checks are carried out, and borrowers must meet the minimum borrowing requirements. Repayment terms available via Loan Mr range from 3 to 24 months.
● Formal employment not required
● No collateral needed
● Flexible loan amounts
● Fast payouts
● Get up to £5000
● Citizen or resident of UK
● Proof of stable monthly income
● Valid form of ID
● 18+ only
● APRs from 45.3%
● Breach of contract penalties
● Loan extension charges
Loan Mr is a Credit Broker, not a Direct Lender.
Representative example: £1200 for 18 months at £90.46 per month. Total amount repayable of £1628.28. Interest: £428.28. Interest rate: 49.9% pa (variable). 49.9% APR Representative (variable). Rates from 45.3% APR to max 1575% APR - your APR will be based on your personal circumstances. Loans subject to status and subject to credit checks. Minimum repayment period is 90 days (3 months) from the date the loan is issued. Maximum repayment period is 24 months.
Warning: Late repayment can cause you serious money problems. For help go to moneyhelper.org.uk. All loans are subject to lender requirements and approval.
We compiled our list by seeking out providers offering:
● Simple online applications
● No need for physical paperwork
● Simple eligibility criteria
● Flexible loan repayment terms
● Reliable customer service options
Unsecured 500 loan low interest don’t require a downpayment or security to get approved.
As a student, you can get a loan 500 pounds if you meet the eligibility requirements. If you don’t have a stable income, you’ll need a co-signatory or proof that you’re receiving the required monthly income to pay for the loan.
With modern online loan processing, you can apply for a loan 500 pounds without any physical paperwork involved. Of course, you’ll need to send digital paperwork online.
Being self-employed won’t exclude you from getting a loan. Without a payslip, you can prove your income with bank statements or your most recent tax returns.
Once you’ve submitted your online application for a loan for 500 pound, you’ll receive feedback on it within 2 minutes.
There’s no paperwork involved or any need to make phone calls or stand in queues when applying for a loan for 500 pound. Everything is managed 100% online.
Fees can vary according to each lender, but in most instances, APRs range from 45.3% - 1575%. Other charges include penalties on late payments, early settlement charges, and loan extension fees.
Repayments offered depend on the lender but in most instances, lenders offer repayment terms between 2 and 24 months.
Follow these four steps on the Swish Loans platform to apply:
Use the drop-down menus to select the loan amount and term you want to apply for.
Next, follow the prompts on the screen to complete the online application. You’ll have to provide your details, including your income, address, name and ID, and so on.
Wait just 2 minutes to find out if your loan application is approved.
Once approved, lenders work speedily to finalise the loan and pay out the funds.
By visiting any of the reviewed sites, you have the opportunity to apply just once and have an excellent chance of a lender considering and approving your request. Leading platforms include Swish Loans, Loan Mr, Mr Payday, Speedy Lends, and Loan Skipper in the UK.
Yes, whether you apply for a loan with the local bank or online, your credit will be checked. That said, you can still get a loan of 500 pounds if you have a poor credit score.
Your biggest cost on top of the actual loan amount is the APR. This can range from 45.3% - 1575%. You will also be charged if you miss payments, pay late, or try to settle your loan early. Extending your loan will also come with fees.
Yes, while your credit score may impact the APR you’re charged, it won’t automatically exclude you from getting a loan if it’s poor.
There’s no way to guarantee that you will be approved for a 500 loan bad credit UK, but you can increase your chances by ensuring that you earn enough steady income to cover the instalments, your other debts are paid on time, and you have all the required digital paperwork to support your application.
When applying for a £500 loan, the lender won’t stipulate what you can use it on. They may request the reason for the loan, but there’s no rule to say that all the allotted funds must be spent on that.
Some lenders pay out as quickly as within 15 minutes of finalising the loan. But generally speaking, loans are paid out within 24 to 48 hours of being approved and finalised.
Obtaining a £500 loan in the UK has become simpler. Borrowers are no longer at the mercy of the High Street bank, and if you’re a poor credit borrower or don’t have credit at all, a short-term online lender may be a great way to build up your credit record.
