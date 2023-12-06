Best AI Writing Software: Top Five Picks and Buying Guide

Junia AI is a recently launched AI writing platform. Despite its recent launch, it managed to earn many customers worldwide. It has become the top AI writing software available online within eight months of its conception.

The easy-to-use interface of Junia is considered its highlight. Even beginners in content creation can use the platform with extreme ease. All the necessary tools and features available at Junia are appropriately categorized on its dashboard. So the user can easily pick the necessary one and use it.

Junia produces well-refined and premium-quality content. The delivery time is extremely low for Junia. The platform manages to create even longer content in a couple of hours. Despite the quick delivery time, Junia does not compromise on the quality of the content.

Unlike many other AI writing software options, Junia provides their service in numerous languages. So, the users can use the same software to create content in various global languages.

An important thing to highlight on Junia is that it produces SEO content only. All the output from Junia is well-researched and enriched with proper keywords. The SEO-optimized Junia content ensures high engagement for any business.

Features

Multiple Formats

Junia offers a large number of formats to choose from. From simple write-ups to long-format articles, Junia offers everything needed for effective content creation. Some of the most commonly used formats at Junia are as follows.

Product descriptions Listicles Blog posts Follow-up emails Paraphrases Summaries Creative writing

●Long-form writing

Article Expansion

Regular AI writing software helps with the editing of content. But Junia helps finish an incomplete piece of writing. For example, suppose a user happened to stop an article halfway. Junia can be used to complete the article correctly. Junia recognizes the writing style and tone of the incomplete article and finishes it in a natural way.

Image Insertion

Image insertion is a unique feature of Junia. Junia creates AI images that go well with the content in focus. This helps the user save much time and effort in looking for a suitable image to use. The use of appropriate images also makes the content far more impressive.

Junia can also make different variations of the same image. It is highly useful while writing product descriptions.

Blog Rewriter

Blog rewriter is a popular feature at Junia. It helps rewrite content that did not perform well in the past. Users can upload the content on Junia. Within a reasonable time, Junia will create a better version of the SEO-optimized article.

Pros

Some of the significant pros of using Junia are as follows.

30+ global languages Free plan Brand voice Keyword research

●Convenient dashboard

2. Copy.ai