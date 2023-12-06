Best AI Writing Software: Top Five Picks and Buying Guide

AI writing software is the latest talk of the town. They have taken over the content creation field by storm. People are increasingly using them to create quality content effortlessly.
AI writing tools help create human-like responses when giving any question or keyword. So, people are using it more to create original content. People usually provide a keyword or question to AI writing tools, to which they respond well. This response is used by content creators worldwide.
In the marketing field also, AI writing software is increasingly used. Earlier, AI was not capable enough to give extended responses. But now, they create entire paragraphs, essays, and even books.
Despite this high number of platforms, finding the best AI writing software is difficult. So, we have done the hard work for you. Here are the best AI writer software available worldwide. The following section also discusses the qualities that the best AI writing software must have.
AI writing software is primarily famous for creating engaging content. They can mimic human responses and make impressive content. They perform better than traditional content writers by including advanced writing techniques and tips.
AI writing software is also able to write on diverse topics. They have the internet as their comprehensive resource and, thus, can write about anything under the sun. They are also able to create content in various formats. Some platforms even provide 30+ formats to choose from.
Search Engine Optimization is crucial for marketing content. SEO helps the content reach a maximum number of people. AI writing software creates SEO content in a short time. They use a high number of keywords, which help with viewer engagement.
To make it perfect, AI writing software also focuses on the content's structure, format, grammar, tone, etc..
Traditional content writers may take an entire day to complete long content. However, AI writer software only takes less than several hours to finish a project of any magnitude.
The less time taken by AI writing software helps the user to spend more time on other aspects of marketing.
Traditional content writers are primarily limited to writing in one or two languages. However, AI writer software supports creating content in multiple languages. Most AI writing software offers translation services to over 15 languages. This is beneficial to multilingual writers.
The best AI program for writing can be different for different people. The best option can change based on the user’s requirements. Still, there is some highly popular AI writing software that are loved by the majority of content creators worldwide.
Some of them are as follows.
Junia AI
QuillBot
Copy.ai
Frase.io
Rytr
Grammarly
Anyword
Writesonic
●Hemingway Editor
There are indeed a handful of good AI writing software available. The following section handpicks the best of the best from them.
Best AI Writing Software: Top Five Picks
Here are the best five AI writing software available online.
Copy.ai
QuillBot
Frase.io
Rytr
Junia AI is a recently launched AI writing platform. Despite its recent launch, it managed to earn many customers worldwide. It has become the top AI writing software available online within eight months of its conception.
The easy-to-use interface of Junia is considered its highlight. Even beginners in content creation can use the platform with extreme ease. All the necessary tools and features available at Junia are appropriately categorized on its dashboard. So the user can easily pick the necessary one and use it.
Junia produces well-refined and premium-quality content. The delivery time is extremely low for Junia. The platform manages to create even longer content in a couple of hours. Despite the quick delivery time, Junia does not compromise on the quality of the content.
Unlike many other AI writing software options, Junia provides their service in numerous languages. So, the users can use the same software to create content in various global languages.
An important thing to highlight on Junia is that it produces SEO content only. All the output from Junia is well-researched and enriched with proper keywords. The SEO-optimized Junia content ensures high engagement for any business.
Features
Multiple Formats
Junia offers a large number of formats to choose from. From simple write-ups to long-format articles, Junia offers everything needed for effective content creation. Some of the most commonly used formats at Junia are as follows.
Product descriptions
Listicles
Blog posts
Follow-up emails
Paraphrases
Summaries
Creative writing
●Long-form writing
Article Expansion
Regular AI writing software helps with the editing of content. But Junia helps finish an incomplete piece of writing. For example, suppose a user happened to stop an article halfway. Junia can be used to complete the article correctly. Junia recognizes the writing style and tone of the incomplete article and finishes it in a natural way.
Image Insertion
Image insertion is a unique feature of Junia. Junia creates AI images that go well with the content in focus. This helps the user save much time and effort in looking for a suitable image to use. The use of appropriate images also makes the content far more impressive.
Junia can also make different variations of the same image. It is highly useful while writing product descriptions.
Blog Rewriter
Blog rewriter is a popular feature at Junia. It helps rewrite content that did not perform well in the past. Users can upload the content on Junia. Within a reasonable time, Junia will create a better version of the SEO-optimized article.
Pros
Some of the significant pros of using Junia are as follows.
30+ global languages
Free plan
Brand voice
Keyword research
●Convenient dashboard
Copy.ai is a famous AI-based writing software. It is known for creating premium quality, refined content. The platform is extremely simple and modern. Even beginners in the industry can figure out the website's operation pretty quickly.
The dashboard of Copy.ai is highly organized and neat. The users can easily find the necessary tools without looking around too much. Copy.ai provides templates for various content formats. These pre-made templates are extremely helpful to beginners in content creation.
Copy.ai offers a free plan and a paid Pro plan. The free program features 90+ copywriting tools and supports unlimited projects. The paid Pro plan can be used by five people simultaneously. The customers of the Pro plan can use it to create an unlimited number of words. Pro plan is also helpful in creating content in over 25 global languages.
Features
Multiple Languages
As mentioned, Copy.ai supports over 25 global languages. This feature makes content creation possible in English and many other languages. Some of the languages that Copy.ai supports are as follows.
German
Italian
French
Spanish
Japanese
Russian
●Chinese
Customers can input keywords to Copy.ai in the same 25+ languages.
Multiple Tones
The tone of content decides how the viewer or reader will perceive it. A formal tone is the most common tone found in business writing. Copy.ai can create content in multiple tones.
Some of the tones in which Copy.ai can produce content are as follows.
Bold
Friendly
Relaxed
Luxury
Professional
Witty
Adventurous
●Persuasive
These tones pretty much summarize whatever there is to write about in business writing or content creation. Copy.ai also offers the service of creating a custom tone for a piece of writing. This customization feature is helpful if the user is unhappy with the eight tones.
Multiple Formats
Copy.ai undoubtedly has one of the most extensive libraries of formats to choose from. The users can choose from 90+ formats available on the platform. Copy.ai has categorized the formats for better convenience.
Some of the categories and popular formats in each category at Copy.ai are mentioned below.
Content writers and Bloggers: Blogs, Listicles, Meta descriptions, etc.
Marketers: Welcome emails, Discount emails, Follow-up emails, etc.
Social Media Professionals: YouTube descriptions, Instagram captions, Facebook posts, etc.
Copywriters: Product descriptions, Landing pages, AIDA copy, etc.
Corporates: Hiring messages, Rejection letters, Job descriptions, etc.
●Creative writers: Poetry, short stories, lyrics, dating profiles, etc.
Pros
Some of the pros of using the Copy.ai platform are as follows.
Social media tools
Blogging tools
AI tools
Pre-made templates
Simple user interface
Intuitive text editor
Custom tones
●Refined quality
QuillBot is a renowned AI writing tool that helps with many writing purposes. The significant uses of QuillBot are as follows.
Paraphrase texts
Summarize texts
Translates texts
●Generates citations
QuillBot is mainly used by content marketers. The quality of the QuillBot text is relatively high. The only downside to this AI writing assistant is that its content may not pass all AI tests.
QuillBot is available in various price ranges. However, a free plan is also available for QuillBot. However, the capability of the free plan is relatively limited. QuillBot extensions are available for Word and Chrome.
QuillBot supports over 35 global languages. Translating service is available for all 35 of these languages. Multiple paraphrasing models are also available at QuillBot. The most-used paraphrasing models are as follows.
Creative
Simple
●Academic
QuillBot has a built-in grammar checker. It is highly helpful to keep the content grammatically accurate. One of the users' criticisms of QuillBot is that its free version provides only two writing modes.
Frase.io is a famous AI writing software among content marketers and SEO teams. Corporates usually prefer Frase.io for its highly professional features. Frase.io is widely used for the following purposes.
Generate quality content
Improve spelling
Improve grammar
Provide writing suggestions
SEO optimization
●Brainstorming
Frase.io is highly capable of carrying out in-depth research on any topic. The content made by Frase.io is rich in keywords and highly accurate. The content is SEO-optimized and helps businesses to earn more engagement.
As mentioned, Frase.io is ideal for creating professional content. It is also helpful in editing existing content. Frase.io can edit any content to get better ranks in search engines.
One of the downsides of Frase.io is that they don’t offer a free plan for the customers. They only have a free five-day trial, which costs one US dollar.
They have three different pricing plans set in place. They are as follows.
Solo
Basic
●Team
Rytr is one of the most commonly used AI writing software currently. It is considered best for copywriters. It is undoubtedly the best to create content on different topics.
The platform helps create content in multiple formats. Some of the content formats available at Rytr are as follows.
Blog ideas
Job descriptions
Product descriptions
●Long-form articles
Rytr offers the option to customize the format as per the user’s requirement. But this customization feature is only available for the paid users. Rytr provides a total of three plans to the customers. They are as follows.
Free plan
Saver plan
●Unlimited plan
Rytr helps with keyword extraction. It supports 20 tones and 30+ languages. Rytr has an in-built plagiarism checker. It helps to filter copied parts from the content.
Best AI Writing Software: Buying Guide
Finding the best AI writing software is possible by checking certain features. Some of them are mentioned below.
1. Output Quality
Output quality should be the first and foremost criterion for finding the best AI writing software. The output content should be accurate and coherent. The content should be clear and well-structured.
2. User Interface
The user interface of AI writing software should be easy and intuitive. The user should be able to navigate through the platform with ease.
3. Basic Features
An AI writing software should have at least the following essential features.
Grammar correction
Spelling correction
Sentence rephrasing
Writing suggestions
●Original content creation
Final Word
Engaging content is the base of all great businesses. Impressing people through quality content is no difficult task with advanced tools like AI writing software. They have replaced humans in almost all fields, including content creation. They save a good amount of money and time in content creation. They produce error-free and quality content with a single click.
FAQs
1. Is it legal to use AI writing?
It is legal to use AI writing in many parts of the globe. Unless they are used to commit any fraud, AI writing is considered helpful by most communities. However, many countries do not encourage AI content in academic and educational circles.
2. Can AI write essays?
AI can write essays and many other contents. AI is helpful in writing short and long-form content alike.
3. Can software detect AI writing?
Some software can detect AI writing. There is specially made software used to find AI content in content.