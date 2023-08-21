Best Altcoins for High ROI in 2023: THORChain, Toncoin, Everlodge

Investors and traders consider THORChain (RUNE), Toncoin (TON), and Everlodge (ELDG) to be some of the best altcoins for 2023 that can supply investors and traders with the most significant amount of ROI. We will be exploring exactly why each of these altcoins gained so much attention.
Summary
● THORChain crypto to reach $2.69 by the end of 2023
● Toncoin expected to climb to $2.83
● Everlodge to spike 20x in 2023
Based on the THORChain price prediction made by analysts, it can reach $2.69 by the end of the year. But why is this the case? According to the on-chart data, the THORChain (RUNE) crypto trades at $1.43 as of August 16, 2023.
Moreover, it ranks 92nd on the top 100 crypto list. However, its low weekly point was at $0.993290, while its high point was at $1.62. During the past 30 days, the THORChain price increased by 41.2%.
In the past two weeks, it's up 53.3%, and in the last seven days, it spiked by 44.3%. This marked a massive upswing in value, and if it carries on with this momentum, it can move well above $2 by the end of 2023.
Then there's Toncoin (TON), which is also predicted to see a massive surge in value. In fact, according to the on-chart data, it increased in value by 16.7% in the past fourteen days and by 10.5% in the past week. Moreover, the Toncoin price prediction suggests that it will climb to $2.83 by the end of the year.
During the past week, Toncoin saw its low point of value at $1.25, with its high point at $1.50. Moreover, it has a trading volume of $27,267,051 and a market cap of $4,848,449,719. Based on this momentum, analysts have asserted that Toncoin crypto represents one of the best investment opportunities for high ROI, but another project known as Everlodge can climb even further.
Everlodge has been a massive point of appeal, alongside THORChain and Toncoin. The project stands out as it digitizes, then fractionalizes real-estate properties. In other words, let's just imagine that a property is worth $2,500,000. This property would be out of reach for a majority of people. However, what if a person could just invest $100 in it and also benefit from its price appreciation or rental opportunities? This is where Everlodge fits into the picture.
The platform offers a seamless, self-custodial, and decentralized experience where anyone can diversify their holdings in the real estate market. Users can simply make investments in a property they like and begin generating passive income. There are also free nightly stays across the properties and hotels, but there's a fixed amount for each user.
Subsequently, the ELDG token is at the core of all of this. It trades at $0.01 and can be staked for even more passive income. It will spike by 20x at launch, according to analysts, making it one of the largest altcoins for high ROI to get into in 2023.
