Best Altcoins for Massive Returns in 2023: Fantom (FTM), Tezos (XTZ) and Watchvestor (WVTR)

Many investors and traders have begun moving coins around, as evident from the 20% increase in trading volume within the industry. What this indicates is that during the bear market, they are diversifying in order to manage their risk. Out of the thousands of cryptocurrencies available, investors and whales are accumulating Fantom (FTM), Tezos (XTZ), and Watchvestor (WVTR). Today, we will be looking at why these projects specifically have been selected.
Fantom (FTM) as crypto was launched by the Fantom Foundation, a South-Korean based company. Its goal is to address issues such as slow transaction speeds and high fees, as seen on competing networks. In the real world, it's been adapted in supply chain management, real estate, healthcare, and identity verification.
During the year, the Fantom crypto hovered around $0.19 and $0.24. During the past 365 days, its value has decreased by 33.8%. The Fantom crypto has retained a market cap of $565,576,643, and a 24-hour trading volume of $58,652,560, making it the 66th largest on the top 100 list. With this in mind, according to the Fantom price prediction, it can reach $0.30 by the end of the year.
The Tezos (XTZ) cryptocurrency has also seen a massive level of attention, as analysts believe it can surge by Q4 2023. The Tezos crypto saw its price hover between $0.6 and $0.8 during the past 90 days. This means that it now needs to break past the $1 price barrier in order to see significant gains.
However, the Tezos crypto also has a market cap of $642,869,385 and a 24-hour trading volume of $19,109,028. This places it as the 58th largest crypto. Moreover, according to the Tezos price prediction, it can surge to $1.01 by the end of the year. This indicates that, despite Tezos crypto decreasing by 58% in the past year, it does have growth potential and can make for one of the best-performing altcoins of 2023.
Alongside Fantom and Tezos, another cryptocurrency, Watchvestor (WVTR), has also gained massive appeal and attention from those looking for massive ROI in 2023. From an initial value of $0.03 during Stage 1 of its presale,e analysts predict that it can spike to $0.35 at launch.
Watchvestor is the first platform for luxury watches on top of the blockchain that will feature its own marketplace. The marketplace will also feature a variety of different, rare, and collectible watches from brands like Rolex, Patek Phillippe, Richard Mille, and Audemars Piguet.
Traditionally, accessing these watches could cost thousands of dollars, and as a result, they've been out of reach for many.
However, the new project will reduce their barrier of entry to just $10. Through the usage of fractional NFTs, anyone will just buy a fraction they feel comfortable with. A new concept such as this can dominate the industry. The native WVTR token also plays a major role, as it enables discounts and governance votes.
