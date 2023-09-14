Best Altcoins Under $1 To Diversify With: TRON (TRX), Stellar (XLM) and Everlodge (ELDG)

TRON (TRX) made waves when it led the charts for September 11, 2023, with 1.23 million daily active users. Moreover, Stellar (XLM) announced Meridian 2023, an event with 70 insightful sessions hosted in Madrid, Spain. Everlodge (ELDG) is also making waves, as Stage 2 of its presale is almost sold out.
Summary
● TRON to spike to $0.1 according to projections made by analysts
● Stellar can climb to $0.17 as projected by industry experts
● Analysts project a 30x surge for Everlodge
According to data from Coin98 Analytics, the TRON (TRX) network is the highest in terms of daily active users, at 1.23 million. This marked a monumental milestone and attracted a lot more investors to the TRON ecosystem. As a result, analysts are now bullish on the future value of the TRON crypto.
As for the weekly performance, the TRON price saw its low point at $0.077069 with its high point at $0.079350. Moreover, according to analysts and the TRON price prediction made by them, it can reach a maximum point of value at $0.1 by the end of the year.
Stellar (XLM) is hyping up its Meridian event, which will bring together developers, founders, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and other DeFi and TradFi space leaders. This could contribute towards the eventual expansion of the Stellar ecosystem. The event will take place in Madrid, Spain, from September 26 to September 28, 2023. Moreover, the Stellar price has been hovering between $0.118571 and $0.134081 during the past week. In the past year, the Stellar crypto is up 10.7%. This has left analysts bullish, and based on the Stellar price prediction, it can surge to $0.17 by the end of the year.
Everlodge is being developed to disrupt the luxury real estate industry by introducing the first co-ownership platform on top of the blockchain. It will provide anyone with a seamless approach to fractional investing in vacation homes that can be rented out.
Moreover, it eliminates the need for any of the complexities that are associated with traditional real estate investment. The innovative platform revolutionizes the way people invest in homes, and they can start with as little as $100. In contrast, through traditional means, investors need a lot of upfront capital, ranging from $1 million or above, to even get started.
Moreover, the Everlodge ecosystem will feature a Rewards Club where each NFT owner can get access to free nightly stays at available locations. In addition to all of that, they can use the NFTs as collateral to get loans.
At the center of it all is the ELDG token. The crypto will see usage for governance and for staking. During Stage 2, it trades at just $0.016. But it will increase to $0.018 at the next stage. At this rate of sales and growth, analysts project a surge of 30x at launch.
