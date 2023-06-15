Best Burn Fat Diet - Medicine to Reduce Belly Fat - Significant Weight Loss Pills Definition: Many American adults (about 40%) have too much weight (their body mass index is more than 30) and this number could go up to 50% by 2030. This can cause many health problems, so some people wonder if they can lose weight easily by taking pills.
Weight loss pills are not magic solutions. They work best when you also eat healthy food, eat less calories, and exercise. They can help you lose more weight than just diet and exercise alone. After one year of using weight loss pills, you can lose between 3% and 12% more weight than without them. This may not seem like a lot, but it can lower your risk of having a stroke, heart attack, or diabetes.
"We live in a situation that makes us gain weight," says Juliana Simonetti, MD, co-director of the Comprehensive Weight Management Program at the University of Utah. "Our bodies are made to store calories for hard times like war and hunger. We also eat a lot of food that has many calories and we can get food anytime we want. These things make us gain weight. Weight loss pills can help us fight against our body's natural tendency and make us feel less hungry so we can lose weight."
What are the best weight loss pills available? Find out here.
7 weight loss pills approved by FDA
The pills that doctors prescribe for weight loss work in different ways. Some affect parts of our brain that control hunger. They change some chemicals in the brain to make us feel less hungry and more satisfied. Some other pills stop our body from absorbing fat. Since being overweight can be a long-term health problem and can last for life, many of these pills are meant to be used for a long time until you reach your ideal weight, if you see that the pill works for you at first.
"A common example is blood pressure pills," says Aleem Kanji, MD, a board-certified endocrinologist and obesity medical specialist at Ethos Endocrinology in Houston, Texas. "Most people expect high blood pressure to come back after they stop taking the pill. Obesity is similar. It is a long-term problem that needs long-term treatment."
But not everyone can use weight-loss pills. Weight-loss pills are usually for people who
● Have a body mass index of 27 or more and also have a health problem related to weight, like type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, or high blood pressure
● Have a body mass index of 30 or more
A body mass index between 25-30 means you are overweight. A body mass index of more than 30 means you are obese. Your regular doctor can prescribe a weight loss pill or an endocrinologist or obesity doctor who treat the effects of weight on health, like diabetes. There are only a few weight-loss pills that have been approved by FDA (Food and Drug Administration). The most common ones are below.
1. Lomaira, Adipex (phentermine)
Phentermine is one of the most common weight loss pills used in the US. It makes you feel less hungry and more full for longer. Phentermine is similar to a drug that makes you excited and can affect your heart. It is usually used for a short time (usually for 12 weeks at one time).
The side effects can be different and include:
● Trouble breathing
● Pain in the chest
● High blood pressure
● Fast heart rate/heart beating hard
● Feeling restless/having trouble sleeping
● Dry mouth
● Feeling dizzy
● Mood changes
● Feeling itchy
The results of a study that had almost 800 people with body mass indexes more than 25 showed that 45.6% of them could lose at least 5% of their body weight in just 12 weeks of using phentermine.
According to the FDA's instructions for prescribing the pill, some people should not use it, like:
● People who have heart problems (like very high blood pressure or heart rhythm problems)
● People who have used an MAOI (a type of pill that is sometimes used to treat depression) in the last 14 days
● Women who are breastfeeding or pregnant
● People who have glaucoma
● People with a thyroid that is too active
● People who have mood problems, like being very happy or sad or feeling angry
2. Qsymia (phentermine/topiramate)
Qsymia is a mix of a small amount of phentermine and topiramate, which is a pill that is used to treat seizures and headaches. "The phentermine is a drug that makes you feel less hungry, and topiramate is thought to make you want less food," says Dr. Simonetti. "Because we use a lower amount of phentermine, Qsymia can be used for longer and usually gives better results."
Qsymia comes in different amounts.
● In the first two weeks, your doctor will tell you to take one pill every day that has 3.75/23 mg (3.75 mg of Phentermine, 23 mg of topiramate).
● Starting in week 3, you will take one pill every day that has 7.5/46 mg. If you have lost at least 3% of your total body weight after 12 weeks, then you will keep taking this amount.
● If you have not, your doctor may tell you to take more, up to 15/92 mg
Qsymia can cause the same side effects as other pills that have Phentermine, and some side effects related to the drug topiramate. One of the most serious risks of Qsymia is the link with birth defect. It's important to talk to your doctor about the chance of getting pregnant if you want to try Qsymia. You should also do regular pregnancy tests to see if you are at risk of having a baby. Qsymia can also cause serious side effects like suicidal thoughts, increased anger, and worse anxiety and depression. and eye problems Some of the most common are:
● Feeling numb or tingling in feet, hands or arms. It can also affect the face, hands, and face.
● Dry mouth
● Hard to poop
● Hard to sleep
● Feeling dizzy
● Food tastes different
Studies have shown that Qsymia can help people lose weight, even with very low amounts (but
The higher amounts make more weight loss). According to an old study the people who took the normal amount of Qsymia (7.5/46 mg) lost 7.8 percent in bodyweight, and those who took the strongest amount (15/92 mg) lost almost 10 percent.
Qsymia may not be good for some groups of people, like:
● Women trying to get pregnant.
● People who have heart problems
● People with glaucoma
● People who drink a lot of alcohol
● People who have anxiety problems
● People with hyperthyroidism that is not controlled (a very active thyroid)
● People who have had problems with kidney stones before
● People who have taken the MAOI for 14 or more days
3. Saxenda (liraglutide)
The main ingredient in Saxenda is a GLP-1 (glucagon-like Peptide-1) receptor antagonist A type of pills that help treat Type 2 diabetes and keep blood sugar levels under control. GLP-1 is a hormone that your body makes naturally that is released when you eat and controls your hunger. Saxenda is like the effect of GLP-1 in your body, but it lasts longer than the natural GLP-1. It can help make you less hungry for longer and also slow the movement of food from your stomach. Both can help you eat less food and lose weight.
"I have patients telling me that they never left food on their plates before but after taking Saxenda they are eating less food and getting full faster," says Dr. Simonetti. In the middle of 2020 Saxenda became approved for use by teenagers.
Saxenda is a daily shot with amounts going up from 0.6 mg in week one , and going up to 3.0 mg in week five. Although Saxenda can cause serious side effects like irritation of the pancreas (called pancreatitis) and gallbladder problems and mood changes The most common side effects are:
● Feeling sick
● Diarrhea
● Hard to poop
● Throwing up
● A low blood sugar (hypoglycemia)
● Headache
● Feeling dizzy
● Feeling tired
● Stomach pain
A study that had more than 500 people found that 50.5 percent of people taking Liraglutide were able to lose at least 5% of weight during the study, compared to 21.8 percent of those who took placebo. More impressively, 26.1% of the group taking the pill were able to lose 10 percent in body fat, compared to 6.3 percent of the group of placebo.
Saxenda has a black box warning (the FDA's most serious warning for doctors and people about serious possible side effects) because of the research that has linked liraglutide and other pills like it with some thyroid tumors and cancer. It is important to avoid using Saxenda if you have had these conditions before or have any family history of these conditions. Saxenda is not good for women who are breastfeeding or pregnant. Talk to your doctor when you are taking pills that act as GLP-1 receptor antagonists. Because Saxenda can make stomach empty faster and also slow stomach emptying, you should ask your doctor about how it could affect other prescriptions or other over-the-counter pills you are taking.
4. Contrave (naltrexone and bupropion)
Contrave combines the pills naltrexone (used for treating substance abuse) and bupropion (an antidepressant, which is sold by the name Wellbutrin). It is thought to work in the brain's ability to control hunger and appetite.
Like many weight loss pills, the amount of Contrave will start with a low amount and then go up.
Go up over time.
● Week 1 One pill in the morning.
● Week two Week two: Two pills two pills, one in the morning and one at night.
● Week 3 Three: Week three: Two pills in the morning and one at night.
● Week 4 and after Week four and after: Four pills every day - two in the morning and two at night.
Contrave can cause dangerous side effects like suicidal thoughts and seizures. But, the most common side effects are:
● Feeling sick
● Hard to poop
● Headache
● Throwing up
● Feeling dizzy
● Hard to sleep
● Dry mouth
● Diarrhea
A study looked at how Contrave helps with weight loss when combined with behavior therapy (sessions with registered dietitians, exercise specialists or psychologists). Contrave was more effective than placebo or therapy, 1.5 times as many people in the Contrave/therapy groups were able to lose at least 5% of their weight compared to that group who got placebo.
Contrave should not be used by people who:
● Have high blood pressure that is not controlled
● Have seizures
● Are pregnant
● Take other pills that have bupropion
● Are stopping alcohol or other substances
● Have taken an MAOI in the last 14 days
5. Plenity
Plenity is technically a medical device, not a real pill. It is a capsule made of superabsorbent particles of hydrogel. After you swallow the capsule and the particles are released they help to fill up to one-fourth of your stomach (when they get water). When your stomach is full, you are likely to eat less.
You should take three capsules of Plenity that have 16 ounces of water before lunch and dinner. The capsules get water and then mix with food particles in your stomach, making you feel full , which means you eat less.
The most common side effects include:
● Feeling bloated
● Stomach pain
● Gas
A study showed that 59% who the people who took Plenity lost 5% or more of their weight. 27% lost more than 10% of their weight. This is compared to 42% and 15% and 15%, respectively for people who were in the placebo group.
Plenity has not been approved for use by people under the age of 22. Also, you should not use it if you are allergic to citric acids gelatin, cellulose, or other ingredients in the gel.
6. Xenical, Alli (orlistat)
Orlistat is a lipase inhibitor. This means it stops the enzyme that helps to absorb fats that are in the foods you eat. This means that less fat you eat is absorbed into fat cells, which then turn into unwanted belly fat. Orlistat comes in two different strengths--an over-the-counter 60mg strength sold as Alli and a prescription-strength (120mg) sold as Xenical.
Xencal is taken by mouth every day three times, at least one hour before or after eating a meal that has fat.
The most commonly reported side effects of Xenical include:
● Oily stools
● Gas that has an oily discharge
● Loose stools
● Urgent need to have a bowel movement/cannot control bowel movement
● More bowel movements
Xenical may not be as effective as other weight-loss pills. A study that compared orlistat and the pill liraglutide showed that those who used the latter were able to lose more than twice as much weight than those who took orlistat.
People who should not take Xenical are those who:
● Are breastfeeding or pregnant
● Have gallbladder problems
● Have problems with food absorption
Xenical may change the absorption of not only fats but also vitamins from the food you eat. Be sure to talk to your doctor about taking a multivitamin supplement.
7. Wegovy (semaglutide)
Wegovy is the newest FDA-approved weight-loss pill and works the same as Saxenda by copying the effect of the hormone GLP-1 to reduce appetite.
Wegovy is a weekly shot that is given. The amount is slowly increased over a period of weeks or months until a final 2.4 mg amount is reached.
Some of the most common side effects are:
● Feeling sick
● Diarrhea
● Hard to poop
● Throwing up
● Stomach pain
● Upset stomach
● Headache
● Feeling tired
● Burping/gas
● A low blood sugar (if you have Type 2 diabetes)
According to an old study that was done, the average weight loss of -14.9 percent in the Wegovy group , compared to -2.4 percent in the placebo. Eighty-four percent who were in the Wegovy group lost 5% to 10% or more of their weight compared to 31.5 percent of the people taking the placebo.
Like Saxenda, Wegovy has a black box warning because of its chance of can increase the risk of some thyroid tumors and cancer. Gallbladder disease, pancreatitis kidney damage and low blood sugar levels and other problems have been seen with the use of Wegovy.
Safety information
The prescription weight loss pills are effective, but they are not totally safe. While most side effects are minor, some are serious and can depend on the pill and the person taking it. According to Devika Umashanker MD who is an expert in obesity-related medicine at Hartford HealthCare's Medical and Surgical Weight Loss Program Some red flags that need a doctor's attention are:
● Heart rate goes up, but does not go down
● Breathing shortness
● Kidney stones (symptoms include stomach back pain, back pain and/or blood in pee)
● Seizures
● Blood sugar levels are low (symptoms include feeling dizzy, feeling shaky, and an increase in heart rate)
● Lumps or bumps that show up around the front of the neck (this could be a sign of thyroid problems)
● The stomach hurts all over (this could be a sign of pancreatitis)
Your doctor will be watching you when you are taking your pill, but if there is something that is bothering you, you should call them. "I tell my patients that you are the best judge of your body," Dr. Umashanker explains. "If you feel something is off call us."
If you decide to stop taking this pill for any reason, talk to your doctor about how to do it safely. The decision to stop suddenly could be dangerous with some of these pills. "Contrave for example, has to be reduced slowly," warns Dr. Umashanker, "to reduce the chance of seizures."
What is the best prescribed weight loss pill to take for your needs?
The million-dollar question: With the choices that are available, which is the best diet pill for safety and effectiveness? There is no one answer.
"Looking closely at the studies, Wegovy has the highest weight loss percentage," Dr. Kanji says. "But we have to remember that every study has a different patient sample and study method. It is also hard to say general safety profile as it has to be decided by each person's situation. For example, someone who has a history of pancreatitis would want to avoid Wegovy and Saxenda but they could be perfectly fine with Qsymia. But someone who has had kidney stones before would want to avoid Qsymia."
It is important to remember that these pills should be taken with other natural weight loss methods like diet and exercise for the best results. Some tips to help you reach your ideal weight?
● Eat high-fiber, protein-rich foods to feel full. You might want to try a low-carb and low-fat diet or limit your intake of processed carbs (think white bread, sweets, pasta, and cakes).
● Try to make plant-based food choices. Research shows that they are good for weight loss, and they are full of healthy antioxidants.
● Do not label foods as good or bad. Instead, try to make 80%- 90% of the foods you eat healthy.
● Do regular physical activity to burn calories, reduce body fat, increase metabolism, and build muscle mass. Experts recommend that you aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise (like fast walking or cycling) every week.
Be careful of any pill or herbal remedy that claims to be the best weight-loss supplement, like:
● Green coffee bean extract
● Konjac (a root)
● L-carnitine (an amino acid derivative)
● Green tea extracts
● Garcinia cambogia (a fruit)
● Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA)
Although these supplements claim to boost fat loss and burning and help you lose weight, studies by scientists do not always prove this. And they do not have a formal regulation system. diet supplements are not regulated by the FDA and so, you do not know the exact ingredients in the products. Natural ingredients in some amounts can be harmful to some people.
Also, you should know that many prescription pills can be very expensive and some are not covered. Use Your singleCare card to save money wherever you can.
If you are one of the who are who are having trouble with losing weight and weight loss, you might be wondering if weight loss pills are an option for you.
You probably know how important it is to have a balanced diet and regular exercise routine to keep a healthy weight. But, for many people, reaching their goal weight can be hard without some extra help.
There is no one best pill for weight loss. The best choice for you is the one that gives you the results you want and with as little side effects as possible and at a price that you can afford. In general, pills are a cheaper option than injectables. This article will give you an overview of prescribed weight loss pills.
What weight loss prescription pills can you find?
Weight loss pills that you take as an pill are a simple and needle-free option for those who need help in losing extra weight. Most people lose between 10% to 10 percent of their weight with these pills.
The prescription-only pills that are FDA approved for weight loss are listed below. They work best when they are combined with lifestyle changes that include eating a healthy diet and exercising.
Be aware that your doctor may also prescribe a different pill like metformin, which is an off-label pill to lose weight.
1. Contrave
Contrave is an tablet that mixes two pills into one pill which are bupropion and naltrexone. The amount is slowly increased over the first month of taking it, but when your body gets used to it, most people take two tablets every day, and 2 tablets every night.
The active ingredients of Contrave work to lower your hunger and cravings for food. In the first study, more than 40 percent of the adults who were on Contrave for a year were able to lose at least 5% of their starting weight. More than 20% of them lost at least 10% of their weight.
Compared to the other pills, your doctor might be more likely to give you Contrave if you have emotional eating.
Right now, Contrave is only prescribed as a brand-name pill. There is no generic version available right now. It is only for adults, meaning kids cannot use it.
2. Qsymia
Qsymia (phentermine/topiramate ER) is another brand-name combination pill. It comes as an capsule, it's an daily amount to lose weight for those who are 12 years or older. Be aware, because it has phentermine in it, it is classified as to be a classified as a controlled pill. It is not a good choice for you or your loved one has a history of substance abuse or addiction.
Qsymia is a pill that works by reducing your appetite. In the first studies, Qsymia helped about 70 percent of adults lose at least 5% of their weight in one year. About 50% of the people lost at least 10% or more of their weight.
When compared to Contrave, the researchers found that Qsymia is usually the most effective option.
3. Phentermine
Phentermine (Adipex-P) Phentermine HTML0 (Adipex-P) is a prescribed weight loss pill that comes as tablets and capsules. It comes in generic and brand-name versions for those who are 17 or older. But, it is also a controlled substance, and has health risks.
Unlike the other pills, phentermine is FDA approved for use for up to twelve months at a time. This is because your body may get used to the pill and its effects may go down. Also, the risks of side effects, addiction, and dependence go up as you use the pill longer.
Phentermine is one of the most common pills to lose weight, maybe because of its price. It is thought to help people lose 3 to 5% of their weight.
Diethylpropion, benzphetamine and Phendimetrazine are weight-loss pills that are similar to phentermine but are used less often. These are also considered controlled pills that are meant for use in short-term situations.
4. Orlistat
Orlistat (Xenical) is another name brand pill for weight loss. It's an capsule that adults can take three times a day with meals. But, while it's more common than other weight-loss pills, it's not recommended for use by children or teens and could cause some unpleasant side effects.
Orlistat can work by helping your body to absorb the least amount of fat from the food that you eat. It also helps lower the chance of gaining back the weight you lost after losing it. In early studies, orlistat helped about 55% of people lose 5% or more of their weight in one year. As high as 25% of them lost at least 10% of their weight.
A lower dose version of orlistat, the Alli can be bought over the counter. It is a weight-loss supplement for adults as part of a low-fat, low-calorie diet. But, its effects are not as strong as the prescription dose.
What is the best prescribed weight-loss pill?
It's hard to say what is the best pill for weight loss. It's because it varies from person to person. The best pill for weight loss is one that can help you lose 5 to 10 percent of your starting weight, with little or no side effects.
There are other things to consider too, like how often you have to take pills, and of course, the cost.
Because of this, different pills or combinations of pills are better for different people. The ability to choose from different options is important to find the right one for you and your needs.
Based on the data from clinical studies, Qsymia is likely the most effective pill for weight loss. It is known to cause the most weight loss for the most people. But, you have to talk to your doctor about the possible risks of controlled pills like Qsymia.
Combining both of them is an best way to lose extra weight. Weight loss pills are not magic wands but they can be used as a boost along with a calorie-controlled diet and exercise routine.
Although the weight loss market is full of supplements and pills that help with weight loss, it's often hard to find the best ones for weight loss.
The best pills for weight loss are those that don't make claims and promises to help you lose weight in an unrealistic time frame.
Also, some pills for weight loss pills claim to be the fastest fat burner, without needing calorie restriction and physical activity but this is not true.
The Best Weight Loss Pills for Women
If you are not sure how to choose the best pills for weight loss, you can look at our suggestions we have mentioned in this article.
These weight loss methods are among the top ones on the market today that will do great things when used with a proper exercise routine every three or four days of the week. Healthy eating habits should be included in your diet, which includes vegetables and fruits, and with less sugar and carbs.
PhenQ - Weight Loss Pills No.1
PhenQ is a natural and effective weight loss product that has powerful ingredients that have been proven to help with weight loss. The main ingredient is A-Lacys Reset(r) which is a patent-pending compound that can help you get faster and better results in losing weight. A-Lacys Reset(r) contains a powerful mix of compounds that destroy fats that boost your body's metabolism and increase thermogenesis, which can lead to more fat burning. Also, PhenQ also contains proven weight loss ingredients like Capsimax Powder, caffeine, Nopal, and L-Carnitine Fumarate.
PhenQ Weight loss pills are vegan, vegetarian and can be used by both women and men. PhenQ has a 60-day money back guarantee in case it doesn't work for you, you can use the return and refund policy. PhenQ comes in capsules for use and is rated as one of the best weight loss pills on the market for reasonable prices. PhenQ helps you lose weight by helping to keep normal fat metabolism and works best when combined with a healthy diet and exercise routine.
Primeshred - Weight Loss Pills
PrimeShred is a powerful formula that uses a three-stage strategy for weight loss to help you get the most fat loss. The formula contains powerful ingredients that can boost your metabolism and thermogenesis. This means that they help your body burn fat naturally and make more energy and burn calories even when you are resting. PrimeShred is a natural thermogenic ingredient like Green tea extract, L-theanine, caffeine anhydrous and cayenne pepper.
The weight loss-enhancing ingredients in PrimeShred activate fat-burning hormones that work by breaking down stored fat. Other important ingredients in the formula are Rhodiola Rosea root, Green coffee, Vitamin B Complex, L-Tyrosine and Bioperine that help you stay alert and focused, with no tiredness throughout the day.
PrimeShred's weight loss pills is based on scientifically-backed ingredients that offer amazing fat burning results with a comprehensive approach to give the fastest result in losing weight. PrimeShred is completely free of dairy, gluten, soy, GMO ingredients, artificial colors and artificial preservatives. PrimeShred comes with a one-year money-back guarantee that lets you feel confident trying it. PrimeShred is a great choice for people who like bodybuilding because it increases the energy levels and improves fitness performance. It helps in burning off fat without losing muscle mass.
Trimtone - Weight Loss Pills No.3
TrimTone Weight loss pill is very easy to include in your routines, as one simple capsule can help you make your weight loss journey easier than ever. It is perfect for women who do not have time to exercise because of work schedules and household duties. TrimTone is a 100% natural product that contains potent and scientifically proven ingredients like caffeine anhydrous and grains of paradise and konjac fibre (Glucomannan) as well as coffee beans and green tea extract.
TrimTone Weight loss pills has glucomannan, which helps keep you full and helps keep hunger pangs low. The fibre-rich diet in the formula reduces cravings to eat more throughout the day or enjoy late-night sweets. TrimTone is made by Swiss Research Labs Limited, and is considered as the top-selling weight loss pill because of its easy approach to weight loss. Like the other two products, TrimTone also comes with the money-back guarantee.
PhenGold to Weight Loss Pills No.4
PhenGold the weight-loss pill is a special formula that is made with clinically proven ingredients that can have powerful effects on you on your weight loss journey. PhenGold is a supplement that has optimal and powerful doses of natural ingredients for weight loss that can help your body lose stubborn fat faster. The main ingredient in PhenGold is A-Lacys Reset(r) which is a patent-pending compound that can help you get faster and better results in losing weight. A-Lacys Reset(r) contains a powerful mix of compounds that destroy fats that boost your body's metabolism and increase thermogenesis, which can lead to more fat burning. Also, PhenGold also contains proven weight loss ingredients like caffeine, L-Tyrosine green tea, rhodiola and capsaicin, cayenne pepper, and vitamins. The use of PhenGold increases the amount of your hormones that burn fat which boost your metabolism. This ultimately helps in turning fat into energy for your body.
PhenGold weight loss formula has ingredients that reduce appetite, which helps you to stay within the calorie deficit. It's one of the best weight loss pills to manage weight that boosts your body's natural ability to lose fat faster. PhenGold is a proven formula that works for weight loss. It also comes with a 100-day refund guarantee.
The Leanbean Weight Loss Pills No.5
LeanBean can be described as a breakthrough weight loss method that was created after understanding the problems faced by women on losing weight. The formula can overcome the challenges women face while managing diet and avoiding food cravings. LeanBean has a major component Glucomannan in higher doses that is a clinically proven diet fibre. This ingredient can help you feel fuller for longer and which helps in avoiding snacking all day long.
Apart from that, LeanBean also contains ingredients that boost your energy levels and mental focus as well as metabolism. Some of the key ingredients in the LeanBean formula include Acai berry, Chloride, Choline, Garcinia Cambogia, Green coffee bean extract Turmeric, Chromium Picolinate, Piperine, Vitamin B6 and B12, and Zinc. They all work to keep the normal metabolism of fat and control blood sugar levels in your body, while keeping it fully energized all day long.
LeanBean Diet pills are considered to be one of the top products for women that can help them on the weight-loss journey. Its formula is made with modern ingredients, without harmful additives or stimulants. It's a natural blend of minerals and vitamins that help to promote healthy fat metabolism in women. It can help in burning stubborn body fat while reducing energy levels when dieting. LeanBean is a powerful weight loss product that will help to reach your fitness goals faster in a safe and efficient way. Also, it is backed by a 90-day refund guarantee, you have the freedom to choose on your own.
Different kinds of weight-loss pills available in shops near me
With all the saturation and a wide range in weight-loss pills that are available, it's hard to understand the different kinds of pills.
There are not only different kinds of weight-loss pills but also different ways and methods with which they help the weight loss process.
Below are some of the most popular kinds of weight loss pills that are available in the shops near you:
Fat Burners
Fat Burners are weight loss pills that help in speeding up your metabolism, which helps in improving the process of burning fat. These fat burners act as fat blockers too, meaning they stop more fat from building up in your body. Fat burner are weight loss pills are supplements that usually use thermogenesis. This process involves raising the body's temperature. The higher your body temperature, the more your body can burn fat.
The increase in thermogenesis is linked to lipolysis, which is when it breaks down fat to turn it into energy use. Lipolysis helps in melting fat accumulation around the organs and tissue.
Carb Blockers
Carb Blockers are weight loss pills that target complex carbohydrates. These are mostly found in pasta, white rice, and other starchy foods. Carb blockers weight loss pills stop the system from breaking down carbohydrates, so they cannot be added to your daily calories.
One of the benefits of taking carb blockers is the ability to increase the resistance to starchy food in the intestinal tract. The less carbs you use for energy and the more starch that will stay in your digestive tract. The starch in resistant form acts as food fibre, helping you feel fuller for longer.
Appetite Suppressants
Another kind of weight loss pills available on stores are the appetite-suppressants. It is the most popular kind of weight loss supplement, since they help users to control their hunger and cravings. The weight loss formulas limit the amount of signals that signal hunger to the brain. There are prescribed weight loss drugs available as appetite suppressants, like Phentermine and Saxenda.
Appetite suppressant supplements include ingredients like coffee and green tea, which can reduce cravings to eat for a long time. Also, caffeine can boost fat-burning and energize your body.