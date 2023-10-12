Best Casino Bonus Offers in Canada (2023) – C$10,000+ in Deposit Bonuses for CA Players

The best casino bonus offers in Canada are loaded with plenty of perks — free spins, thousands of dollars in deposit bonuses, and even wager-free promotions!
For your ultimate convenience, we’ve reviewed the best bonuses for Canadian players!
In addition to hosting 3,000+ industry-leading games, Neospin is giving away an unfathomable bonus with your first deposit. They’ll double your initial deposit up to C$10,000 + 100 free spins and bump that up by giving away up to 20% daily cashback.
For more generous offers like these, let’s take a closer look at Canada’s premier deposit match bonuses.
Ready? Let’s dive in!
● Neospin: Up to C$10,000 + 100 free spins + 20% cashback
● Jackpot City: Four-tiered welcome bonus up to C$1,600
● Spin Casino: Three-tiered deposit match up to C$1,000
● Jokersino: C$2,500 welcome bonus with 5x wagering
● Lucky8: Up to $1,000 and 200 free spins
● PlayOJO: 50 wager-free spins on first deposit
● SkyCrown: C$3,000 welcome bonus + 350 free spins
● Casinonic: Ten-tiered deposit bonus up to C$5,000.
● Lucky7even: $2,000 casino bonus + 200 free spins
● Wild Sultan: $500 casino bonus + 100 free spins
If you want to know why these are the best casino bonus offers for Canadians and how to claim them, check out our detailed coverage below.
● 100% bonus up to C$10,000
● 100 free spins available
● 20% daily cashback
● Promo code: NEO100
Alongside 3,000+ games from 50+ industry-leading software providers, Neospin offers the best welcome package for Canadian players. You can get your hands on this bonus using Ethereum, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, LTC, XRP, DOGE, Cardano, TRON, Binance, USDT & several e-wallets.
They also accept NeoSurf, MiFinity, VISA/MasterCard debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, PaySafeCard, MuchBetter, Flexepin, and Sofort. You can deposit just C$20 to play games, but you must deposit C$45 or more to claim their bonus.
They’ll double your first transaction up to C$10,000 and credit your casino account with 100 free spins. They’re delivered in batches of 20 every day for your first 5 days as a registered player.
As an added perk, CA players will take advantage of 5% - 20% daily cashback on their losses!
Routine deposits between $30 and $749 guarantee you 5% cashback, and high rollers with the capacity to deposit $15,000+ will receive 20% cashback.
>> Get a 100% match up to C$10,000 + 100 free spins [Neospin]
● Four-tiered welcome package
● Get up to C$1,600 in bonuses
● 10 chances to win C$1 million
● No bonus code needed
Jackpot City is one of the oldest Canadian casinos online, but they’ve maintained relevance over the past quarter-century with excellent games and even better bonuses.
You can get a maximum of C$1,600 in bonuses! Claim a 100% match up to C$400 with your first 4 deposits!
Jackpot City accepts payments made by VISA/MasterCard, Interac, eCheck, PaySafeCard, MuchBetter, iDebit, ecoPayz, Flexepin, NeoSurf, ecoVoucher, and instant banking transfer. Players must deposit C$10 to claim each portion of their four-tiered, $1,600 welcome bonus.
You’ll also get ten free chances to win $1 million every single day. Spin their bonus wheel for 2 weeks in a row & test Lady Luck! Even if you don’t win their grand prize, 500+ slots & jackpots can ease the pain.
We’ve seen miracles happen at Jackpot City, and they guarantee some of the highest payouts the industry has ever seen. Take advantage of slots with high RTP scores of over 97.5%.
>> Get up to C$1,600 and 10 free chances to win $1 million [Jackpot City]
● 10+ high-powered jackpots
● Claim up to $1,000 in welcome bonuses
● Bonus covers first 3 deposits
● No promo code needed
As Jackpot City’s closely regarded sister site, Spin Casino is home to 10+ high-powered reels. They’re also giving away up to C$1,000 in welcome bonuses with your first three deposits.
They’ll give you a 100% match up to C$400 with your first deposit, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg here!
If you come back for more, they’ll double your second and third deposits up to C$300 each. CA players must fund their accounts with C$10 to activate each portion of Spin Casino’s bonus. You can use a VISA/MasterCard debit card and other banking options to claim this offer.
Here’s a quick refresher – Spin Casino accepts Interac, eChecks, MuchBetter, PaySafeCard, iDebit, Flexepin, ecoPayz, NeoSurf, ecoVouchers, instant bank transfers, and wire transfers.
You’ll have 14 days to satisfy their wagering requirements and request your winnings.
While this might seem a little excessive, Spin Casino is home to some of the industry’s largest progressive games. Play Mega Moolah, Thunderstruck II, and Immortal Romance for a chance to win eight-figure prizes!
>> Get up to C$1,000 in welcome bonuses at Spin Casino
● Welcome bonus up to C$2,500
● 5x wagering requirements
● Covers the first 3 deposits
● 10% cashback for all VIPs
Jokersino opened their doors to CA players in 2022, and they’ve differentiated their brand from competing sites with absurdly low wagering requirements.
You can get up to C$2,500 in deposit bonuses with your first three deposits of $20 or more. You’ll only be asked to satisfy their low 5x playthrough!
They accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and USDT by Coinspaid. Cash bettors can use Skrill, Neteller, or Interac to deposit and withdraw funds.
If you have the time and patience required to leverage this welcome bonus, here’s how it works. You’ll get a 200% bonus up to C$500 with your first deposit. Players who come back for seconds will score a 100% bonus up to C$750.
Finally, Jokersino doubles your 3rd deposit up to C$1,250.
They also have a slew of weekly offers for active players! Get a 100% bonus up to C$250 every Monday, a 50% reload up to C$500 each Wednesday, a 150% bonus up to C$500 every Friday & a massive 100% bonus up to C$1,250 on Saturday.
Every reload bonus comes with a 20x rollover.
If you stick around long enough, you’ll get VIP status and become eligible for 10% cashback.
● Up to $1,000 welcome bonus
● 200 free spins included
● 30% extra on Tuesday
● Great weekly promotions
Lucky8 blends thousands of high-powered casino games with a massive head-start toward victory at the reels. Take advantage of their $1,000 bonus + 200 free spins welcome pack! Then, play slots and table games with an added boost that could help you win.
The 200 free spins are redeemable on Big Bass Bonanza (Pragmatic Play).
If you want to clear this bonus and satisfy their wagering requirements as quickly as possible, we’d suggest playing slots. Non-jackpot games contribute 100% towards helping you cash out.
On the other hand, live games and other table games only count 10% of each bet towards your playthrough.
Once it’s all said and done, take advantage of a 30% bonus with deposits made every Tuesday after 5 PM.
Alternatively, spin their bonus wheel every Tuesday for a chance to win bonuses & extra spins. You can also get surprise offers (including a triple-tiered 25% reload) every Friday & Saturday.
● Claim up to 50 free spins
● Minimum deposit of $10
● No wagering requirements
PlayOJO doesn’t believe in wagering requirements, cashout restrictions, or payout minimums.
Canadian players can redeem up to 50 free spins on Thor: The Trials of Asgard with their first deposit! Fund your account with $10 to claim the welcome offer.
While each spin is worth just $0.10; Thor: The Trials of Asgard boasts a 96% RTP and massive winning multipliers.
The luckiest gamblers at PlayOJO can take home up to 25,000x their stake! There are no deposit bonuses to mention, but you can request a bonus withdrawal at any point.
Forget jumping through hoops and working double shifts at the casino to get what you’re owed. PlayOJO makes it easy to say yes! Once you’ve burned through your initial round of free spins, visit their “Kickers” section to claim 30 mystery spins on the house. Great deal for $10, right?
You can redeem this bonus using a VISA/MasterCard debit card, Interac, ecoPayz, MuchBetter, PaySafeCard, AstroPay, Jeton, or an ecoVoucher. Then, play 3,000+ brand-new casino games!
● Bonuses up to C$3,000
● Claim 350 free spins
● Covers your first 5 deposits
SkyCrown dominates the Canadian gambling market with 7,000+ slot machines, 600+ live table games, and massive bonuses to match. While they accept numerous forms of cryptocurrency, there’s a separate promo available for BTC players. Get 10% cashback for all Bitcoin deposits!
As for their deposit match, use the promo code “SKY100” and get a 100% bonus up to C$300 + 100 free spins on Bonanza Billion.
Then, use the bonus code “SKY5” with your second deposit – you’ll get a 75% match up to C$500 and 75 free spins.
Next, enter the bonus code “SKY7” with your third qualifying deposit. You’ll receive a 75% reload bonus up to C$700 and 50 free spins. After that, use the bonus code “SKY10” with your fourth deposit! CA players will score a 50% match up to C$1,000 followed by 50 more free spins.
Finally, use the code “SKY50” with your fifth deposit for a special treat. To finish off this bonus, you’ll enjoy a 75% match up to $500 in addition to 75 more free spins.
You can redeem this promo using a VISA/MasterCard debit card, iDebit, PaySafeCard, MuchBetter, MiFinity, Flexepin, and ecoPayz. Players must fund their accounts with $30+ for each portion of this five-tiered bonus.
● Up to C$5,000 bonus
● Covers the first 10 deposits
● C$30 minimum deposit
Casinonic is filled to the brim with 1,500+ games, and loyal players have every reason to come back for more with a far-stretching welcome package that covers their first ten deposits.
You must deposit $30 or more to get started, and you’ll receive a 100% match up to $500 initially.
Next, you’ll receive a 50% reload bonus up to $500 with each of your subsequent 9 deposits. If you’re looking to satisfy their wagering requirements, slots will deliver the most value for your money.
Each portion of this bonus expires in 3 days, giving players a total of 30 days.
Video poker, roulette, card, and table games contribute just 5% towards your playthrough. As such, we’d highly recommend avoiding these titles until you’ve gotten your money’s worth. On the bright side, you can enjoy 1,200+ non-jackpot slots that contribute 100% to your rollover!
Claim this bonus with a debit card, Maestro, Neteller, PaySafeCard, Skrill, ecoPayz and BTC.
● $2,000 welcome bonus
● 200 free spins available
● Covers the first four deposits
Lucky7even was a relatively unknown Canadian casino, but they’ve changed the narrative with their generous welcome package. You can use a debit card, MuchBetter, BTC, ETH, or Interac to get a piece of the pie!
They’ve spread the love across your first four deposits of C$30 or more.
They’ll double your first deposit up to $500 and credit your account with 50 free spins. Use the bonus code “PLAY2” and score a 50% reload match up to $500, followed by 50 more free spins.
Next, use the code “PLAY3” to score a 75% match up to $500. You’ll also receive 50 free spins.
Finally, enter the bonus code “PLAY4” with your fourth deposit and claim another 100% bonus up to $500. As their parting gift, Lucky7even gives you a final batch of 50 free spins.
You’ll have 7 days to claim each part of this bonus, which gives you a total of 28 days to get the job done.
● Up to $500 in bonuses
● 100 free spins available
● Covers first 3 deposits
● 5% - 10% instant cashback
Let’s jump right into it – Wild Sultan is giving away up to $500 and 100 free spins with your first three deposits.
They’ll double your first transaction up to $150 and credit your casino account with 20 free spins. Then, you’ll get a 50% reload up to $100 + 30 free spins.
Finally, they’ve saved the best for last with their third deposit bonus! Claim a 150% reload up to $250 and get 50 more free spins.
Explore 1,000+ slots and specialties in your quest to score huge wins.
Still, there’s more to come. All Canadian players will receive a magical dose of 5% cashback with every deposit they make! If you stick around long enough to become a VIP player, Wild Sultan guarantees 10% instant cashback.
Total Bonus Amount
We gave a higher ranking to the largest online casino bonuses in Canada.
If you’re a high roller on the hunt for serious bonuses, our top picks deliver with high-percentage deposit matches and numerous opportunities for redemption. Enjoy thousands of dollars in bonuses & get cash back!
Free Spins Available
Slot enthusiasts who love to play online casino games without spending all their own money can take advantage of free spins on popular machines.
Our team prioritized online gambling sites that give away bonus spins and large deposit bonuses so you can enjoy the best of both worlds.
Wagering Requirements
Every sign-up bonus you come across requires you to play through your deposit a certain number of times before you’re able to withdraw funds.
Smaller playthroughs are beneficial to your bottom line. As such, we prioritized casino bonus codes with low wagering requirements.
Low Deposit Minimums
Nobody wants to spend their rent money just to play online casino games. That’s why our team prioritized deposit bonuses with low qualifying minimums.
Even if you only have $20 or $30 to spare, you can get a piece of the action. We also paid special attention to no-deposit bonuses.
Over the years, we’ve reviewed dozens of the best casino bonuses. Still, Neospin offers the most value for gambling enthusiasts! Here’s why our team awarded Neospin the crown.
● Built for High Rollers: Neospin will double your first deposit up to $10,000, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg! Depending on your gambling budget, you’ll receive between 5% and 20% cashback. High rollers will receive up to 20% when they deposit $15k or more.
● Low Deposit Minimum: Even though you can max out this casino bonus for all it’s worth, low budget players can get a piece of the action with just $45 to spare. No matter how much money you came with, you’re guaranteed the same 100% welcome bonus just like any other player.
● Fair Wagering Requirements: Neospin wraps up this welcome package with industry-leading wagering requirements. You’ll only have to satisfy their 3x playthrough for cashback bonuses.
If you’re wondering why a good casino bonus is so important, it can make or break your online gambling experience.
Here’s why you shouldn’t hesitate to claim a welcome bonus:
● More Chances to Win: When leveraged correctly, fair and generous deposit bonuses give you more chances to win real money online. You’ll receive free bets & free spins that can be used to play real money games! Our experts would encourage you to make every (free) dollar count.
● Spend Less Real Money: The moment you claim a welcome promo with any online gambling site, a bonus is added to your casino account balance. This means you can have the same fun across thousands of games while spending less of your hard-earned cash.
● Play More Online Games: When you activate a bonus, you’ll have a unique opportunity to play more online games and indulge your senses with free spins. Many of the best Canadian online casino bonuses allow you to explore new slots and specialties without spending any money.
Neospin is the Canadian online casino with the best bonus offers.
They’ll double your first transaction up to $10,000 and throw in 100 free spins.
High rollers will claim up to 20% cashback! Even budget-conscious players are guaranteed 5% cashback every day.
As you continue making deposits and playing for real money, you’ll qualify for higher & higher cash-back offers. If you plan to stick around with Neospin for a while, you won’t have to worry about getting your money’s worth.
It’s easy to claim a deposit bonus with the best online casino sites in Canada.
After you create a new casino account, be sure to verify your personal information by uploading any required ID forms or documents. Once finished, navigate to their “Cashier” section and make a deposit.
In some cases, you may be asked to enter a bonus code before getting any extra funds. Most online casinos activate your bonus for you.
Please read their bonus terms and deposit the qualifying amount – this can be $10, $20, or even $30 at some of the best Canadian casinos.
Yes, some Canadian online casinos will offer no-deposit bonuses from time to time.
When you claim a no-deposit bonus, you’re essentially getting something for nothing. Whether you claim free spins or free bet credits, you can use your no-deposit bonus to explore real money games.
There are different kinds of bonuses available at online casinos in Canada.
In this section, we’ve discussed the best casino bonuses you can redeem with our top gambling sites.
Every online casino promotes a welcome bonus for new sign-ups. Strictly speaking, a welcome bonus can be defined as any promotion that’s only available with your first deposit.
A welcome promotion generally includes a deposit bonus and free spins, but some platforms offer cashback.
Speaking of cashback, you might be wondering how the entire process works.
In order to claim a cashback bonus, you must deposit and spend a certain amount of real money. Should you lose any of your hard-earned cash, it’s credited back to your casino account for a 2nd chance.
Free spins promotions are just as simple as they sound. They’re generally offered in tandem with welcome bonuses and percentage-based matches.
In addition to receiving a deposit bonus, you’ll get a certain number of free spins to use on pre-selected real money slot machines.
When you claim a deposit bonus, you’re getting a percentage-based match that depends on your budget.
For example, if you deposit $45 with Neospin, you’ll get a 100% match. From here, you’ll notice $90 in your casino account. The more you spend, the more you receive!
Reload bonuses keep loyal players coming back for more action. Reload bonuses can include free spins, deposit bonuses, cash-back, or a combination of all three!
The only qualifier that separates a reload bonus from a welcome bonus is how it’s administered. Reload bonuses can only be claimed after you’ve made an initial deposit.
No, casino bonuses are not the same as real money. This is done to prevent players from immediately withdrawing the money to their bank accounts.
Still, any amount you receive from a casino welcome bonus has the same value as real money.
In other words, one dollar in bonuses is just the same as one dollar of your own $$ when playing games.
No matter which kind of casino bonus you redeem, you’ll have to face wagering requirements.
In a nutshell, wagering requirements define the number of times you’ll have to play through your deposit amount and the bonus before requesting a withdrawal.
It’s much easier to convey the meaning of wagering requirements using a quick example. Take Neospin’s 100% match bonus. If you make a minimum deposit of $45 to activate their casino bonus, you’ll have $90 in your casino account. You must satisfy a 40x playthrough.
To do the math, multiply $90 (your deposit + bonus amount) by 40 (your playthrough) to see how much you must play through before requesting a payout.
The Best Way to Clear A Deposit Bonus
The best way to clear a deposit bonus is to focus your time and energy on the games that count the most.
Generally, different casino games contribute a different percentage of each bet towards your playthrough. In almost all cases, slots contribute dollar-for-dollar towards helping you cash out. However, most live casino games count little or nothing towards your rollover.
Video poker games, virtual table games, and specialties lie somewhere in the middle.
Be sure to read your bonus terms for more information!
Game That Contribute to the Wagering Requirements
With the exception of exclusive bonuses, not all casino games will count toward your rollover requirements.
Table games, bingo, keno, and roulette contribute just 5% - 10% towards helping you cash out. Live games don’t contribute anything unless you redeem a live casino bonus.
Additionally, some online casinos will prohibit certain slots from gameplay while you have an active bonus.
Progressive jackpots are usually forbidden, and some high-RTP machines from particular software providers are limited to 50% of each bet. It all depends on your casino site.
Here’s a quick recap of the top 10 online casino deposit bonuses for Canadians:
● Neospin: Use the promo code “NEO100” with your first deposit of C$45 or more. You’ll receive a 100% match up to C$10,000, followed by 100 free spins. Plus, you’ll get up to 20% daily cashback!
● Jackpot City: Make your first four deposits with Jackpot City and receive a 100% match up to C$400 for each qualifying transaction of $10 or more. Then, enjoy 10 chances to win C$1 million.
● Spin Casino: Deposit $10 or more thrice in a row and claim up to C$1,000 in welcome bonuses. You’ll receive a 100% match up to C$400, followed by two 100% reloads worth up to C$300 each.
● Jokersino: Sign up & start playing with Jokersino to get a welcome bonus of up to C$2,500. You’ll receive a 200% match up to C$500, a 100% match up to C$750, and a 100% bonus up to C$1,250! Better still, you’ll only have to satisfy 5x wagering requirements before you request a payout.
● Lucky8: Lucky8 will credit your casino account with up to a $1,000 welcome bonus. You’ll also get 200 free spins to use on the Big Bass Bonanza slot from Pragmatic Play.
● PlayOJO: PlayOJO has built a reputation by offering fair bonuses. Claim a maximum bonus of 50 free spins with no wagering requirements and no cashout restrictions by depositing $10+.
● SkyCrown: SkyCrown gives Canadian players the best of both worlds. This online casino sign up bonus offers C$3,000 in deposit bonuses and 350 free spins to use across your favourite slots!
● Casinonic: Claim the best reload casino bonus Canada has to offer at Casinonic. They’ll match each of your first ten deposits with a 100% match up to C$500, giving you up to C$5,000 in welcome bonuses.
● Lucky7even: Lucky7even won’t shock the senses with their online casino sign up bonus, but it’s an excellent head start towards something greater. Join today to get a $2,000 bonus and 200 free spins.
● Wild Sultan: Enjoy the magic of a wizardly online casino bonus at Wild Sultan. Claim up to $500 in deposit bonuses and get 100 free spins on top of 5% cashback with every deposit.
If you’ve never used deposit bonus codes before, the process of getting started with Neospin, or any other casino on our list, might feel overwhelming.
That’s why our experts created a step-by-step guide for beginners!
1. Create a New Online Casino Account
● Head over to Neospin.
● Click the green “Sign Up” button.
● Enter your preferred email address.
● Create a new & secure password.
● Click “Next” to continue and register!
2. Verify Your Personal Details
● Take a picture of your ID card and your most recent utility bill.
● Email the customer support team & send both documents.
● Wait 1-2 days for a staff member to verify your identity.
3. Deposit & Claim Your Online Casino Bonus!
● Go back to Neospin’s homepage once logged in.
● Navigate to their “Cashier” and enter the code “NEO100.”
● Deposit C$45 or more to activate your 100% match bonus.
● Enjoy 3,000+ online slots, live tables, and specialties!
● Regularly check the promotions tab for the latest casino bonuses.
Before you claim a casino deposit bonus online, you should aim to make the most of your game experience.
Follow our actionable tips and tricks to increase your winning odds at top casinos!
● Play Slots Before Anything Else: If you want to clear an exclusive bonus as fast as possible, you should play slot games before anything else. Generally, non-jackpot slots contribute 100% of each spin toward your wagering requirements. This can make all the difference when playing online!
● Read the Casino Bonus Terms: All the best deposit bonus codes have their own unique terms and conditions. Nobody likes getting blindsided in the heat of the moment, and it’s in your best interest to read through these bonus terms before signing your name on the virtual dotted line.
● Look for Low Playthroughs: The best casino bonuses have fair wagering requirements and reasonable expiry periods. We don’t review welcome bonuses with high playthrough requirements. In fact, our experts actively chase low-wagering bonuses.
The best online casinos offer excellent match bonuses, loads of free spins, and frequent reload promotions for loyal players.
You can play real casino games and win money without dwarfing your bankroll! Even if you only have $20 or $30 to spare, you can get started now.
Neospin has the best match bonus available for new sign-ups. They’ll double your first deposit up to $10,000 and credit your casino account with 100 free spins over your first 5 days as a new player.
Once the initial action dies down, keep playing and consistently get between a 5% - 20% cashback!
Still, we’d suggest claiming any Canadian casino bonuses listed here. From free spins to high-percentage matches & weekly promos, you can’t go wrong with any of our top picks.
Just remember to wager responsibly, even when playing with a bonus.
DISCLAIMER: Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof. This article is part of a featured content programme.
The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. You probably don’t need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles. It’s worth remembering the phrase…the house always wins!
If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-626-960-3500 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones. Remember all gambling sites and guides are 18+ only. Not valid in Ontario.
Casino sites listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live.
Visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources:
● https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/ga/
● https://www.cprg.ca/
● https://www.responsiblegambling.org/