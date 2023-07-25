Every day, millions of unwanted calls are shunned and unanswered, frustrating everyone receiving them. Fortunately, the best free reverse phone number lookup services like Spokeo and Intelius are ready to fill an important need of identifying these people or businesses. Not only can you verify the source of a number, but uncover additional information as well. From court records, background checks, social media handles, there is so much information behind every number now at your fingertips.
Best Completely Free Reverse Phone Number Lookup Companies with Name
Intelius - 4.9/5.0 - Best Overall
Spokeo - 4.8/5.0 - Best Customer Service
Instant Checkmate - 4.7/5.0 - Best for Criminal Records
TruthFinder - 4.7/5.0 - Best for Background Checks
Keep reading to learn more about the best free and paid reverse phone number lookup services, including our top five recommended websites, what reverse phone lookup services do, pros/cons of lookup sites, and the differences between free phone number lookup sites and their paid counterparts.
Intelius
Rating: 4.9/5.0
Like Spokeo, Intelius is one of the most popular free reverse phone lookup services.
In business for more than 15 years, Intelius has offered six products in one - people search, reverse phone lookup, criminal record search, background check, public record search, and reverse address lookup. Although it provides free basic search results, the service offers paid subscription options from $19.95 to $29.95 monthly for full access to all lookup tools.
Other benefits to using Intelius include a dedicated iOS and Android smartphone app, which can perform the exact searches you can do on the website. We also appreciate that it has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, one of the highest accolades businesses can receive today.
How to Apply: Intelius offers an intuitive people search process for landline and cell phone searches. On the homepage, look towards the top and select the search function you wish to use before typing in the name, phone, and or address of the person or entity you wish to look up. From there, you can view a limited preview or pay for a monthly or three-month subscription to access all public records.
Benefits:
● Unlimited searches
● 256-bit encrypted connection
● iOS and Android smartphone app
● Committed to customer privacy
● Private and confidential searches
Pros:
● Billions of public records are available
● ‘A’ rating from the Better Business Bureau
● Fast scanning
● Variety of subscription plans
● Insightful blog
Cons:
● Limited to the United States only
● Billing transparency could be improved
● Not the best customer service
Spokeo
Rating: 4.8/5.0
In business since 2006, Spokeo has been one of the more popular reverse phone and cell phone lookup search tools there, allowing users to search for people based on their name, phone number, and other bits of information.
We appreciate Spokeo for how well-rounded it is. Its database contains over 10 billion records, including 130 million property records, 600 million court records, and 3.9 billion historical records. Imagine the number of phone numbers it has information on! All of these belong to public databases consisting of consumer indexes, property records, phone directories, and even social networks.
Keep in mind that advanced search results require a paid subscription. However, Spokeo provides basic free searches, including limited information such as the age and associated relatives of the person you are looking for. Fortunately, Spokeo does offer a 7-day free trial if you pay $0.95 for a one-time search.
Regarding coverage, Spokeo is arguably the most impressive of all reverse phone lookup services, with features on Forbes, New York Times, and other highly reputable media organizations. Note that these are not endorsements, but reviews of its products. Not to mention, Spokeo is one of the most affordable reverse phone lookup services.
How to Apply: Starting an inquiry on Spokeo to input a person's phone number or business phone number takes less than five minutes. The homepage has a field to enter a name, phone number, address, or email. Type any of them in before hitting the green "Search Now" button and follow the on-screen prompts to enjoy a free limited preview or pay for a subscription.
Benefits:
● Billions of public records
● Coverage on Forbes and the New York Times
● Excellent source of background checks
● Taps into 120+ social media networks
● Easy and clean interface
Pros:
● Clean web pages
● 120 + social networks
● 7-day free trial
● One-time reporting for a flat fee available
● Basic search results are available for free
● Affordable pricing on one and three-month plans
Cons:
● Not the easiest to scrub personal details
● Advanced search results require a paid subscription
Instant Checkmate
Rating: 4.7/5.0
Rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau, Instant Checkmate is a well-rounded free reverse phone/cell phone lookup service we gladly added to our list.
Its people search engine can perform all kinds of lookups, including people search and reverse phone lookups. However, one of its strongest attributes is its criminal records and inmate search functions. Its free inmate search tool provides basic inmate data such as age and release date with a paid unlimited report option offering additional data.
Everything we appreciate about Instant Checkmate is its easy and clean interface. Its homepage has search fields to enter the person's name or phone number you wish to look up. Search results will reveal limited free previews or prompt you to pay for an unlimited reports subscription.
How to Apply: Instant Checkmate offers an easy way to search for people. First, visit the homepage and select your search option before typing in the first name, last name, city, or phone number of the person you wish to look up.
Benefits:
● Reverse phone lookup
● Comprehensive background checks
● Inmate search and criminal records
● Identity protection via credit monitoring and alerts
Pros:
● Excellent filtering options
● Comprehensive reporting
● Almost all public databases covered
● Affordable subscription model
● Unlimited searches with paid subscription
Cons:
● Limited to US databases only
● Not the most transparent pricing packages
TruthFinder
Rating: 4.7/5.0
With hundreds of thousands of monthly visitors, Truthfinder is a highly recommended free reverse phone/cell phone number lookup tool.
We like Truthfinder for highly detailed reports with a treasure trove of information about your caller's age, social media handles, and other identifiers. If you have it, you can search for a person by their phone number, address, email, and even username. Another benefit to using Truthfinder is its Dark Web Scan, which allows users to find out if their information is currently being sold there.
Truthfinder also has a loyal region of fans, responsible for more than 60,000 5-star reviews to date. Its Customer Support line is also strong, with availability Monday through Friday from 7 am to 4 pm PT (except holidays).
How to Apply: Using Truthfinder follows the same process as Spokeo and Intelius. On the homepage, you'll see an option for a search type before being prompted to enter a first name, last name, email, or other identifying information. Enjoy the limited preview free version or opt for a monthly subscription.
Benefits:
● More than 60,000 5-star reviews from Truthfinder customers
● Billions of public records are available
● Excellent Dark Web Scan tool
Pros:
● Ability to scan the Dark Web
● VIN lookup tools
● Excellent customer service
● Dedicated IOS and Android smartphone app
Cons:
● Higher-than-average pricing
● No extended information with free searches
● All memberships are automatically renewed unless canceled.
What Are Reverse Phone Lookup Services?
Reverse phone lookup services allow you to look up information about a phone number. Simply plug in the number on a website and have the choice of a limited free preview with basic information (e.g., name, address, and associated relatives) or a paid one-time report/ monthly subscription offering access to billions of public records tied to that number, such as court records, criminal records, property records, and much more.
These types of services are an excellent way to stop unwanted phone calls and track a person or business down. However, the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) explicitly states how information could be used (not for the purpose of a tenant, employment, and credit decisions). Be sure to familiarize yourself with these rules before using the service.
How Do Reverse Phone Lookup Services Work?
Free reverse phone lookup services work by accessing and pulling records from public databases, proprietary data, and other sources. Data can even be purchased from private networks. A single search query can scan millions of public records and return information for public, unlisted, and even VOIP numbers.
Another free reverse phone/cell phone number lookup method used to collect data is through cell phone carrier data and third-party marketing lists. These lists contain millions of opt-in subscribers who have agreed to receive marketing SMS’ or other forms of communication.
Thanks to these heavy Investments in free reverse phone number lookup services, all run paid subscription services offering a combination of flat rate pricing and unlimited searches. Unfortunately, it takes a lot of money to keep databases and all associated information up to date, relying on sophisticated systems that constantly collect/parse new data, often involving algorithms and machine learning models.
How Do I Find The Best Reverse Phone Lookup Services?
Here are our top recommendations for finding the best reverse phone lookup service for your needs:
What Are You Looking For? Before signing on to any reverse phone lookup service, determine the information you seek. Are you looking for a long lost relative with only a phone number in hand? What about a thorough background check for someone you know? Keep your "why" top of your mind.
Once you have learned your "why," ask yourself if this information can be best pulled elsewhere. For example, reverse phone number lookups are less applicable for educational backgrounds than court records or bankruptcy/liens, as LinkedIn offers this information free of charge.
Follow the same approach with social media handles. For example, if you know the person's email address, entering it into Facebook can pull up their profile.
Familiarize Yourself With Our Five Recommended Marketplaces. Once you know what information you're looking for, familiarize yourself with the reverse phone lookup services that can fulfill the need. For example, Intelius does an exceptional job with digitized and in-depth vehicle records, so you may want to start there first.
Check Third-Party Feedback. We are fans of verifying free and paid reverse phone/cell phone lookup services through third-party review sites like Trustpilot and a website's customers. Remember App Store and Google Play ratings, as well as an A or higher rating from the Better Business Bureau, one of the biggest signs that your service pulls out all the stops to resolve customer complaints.
Once you have identified your "why," scouted out potential free or paid reverse phone lookup services, and verified third-party feedback for greater peace of mind, expect a successful search.
Can I Really Find Out Who Is Calling Me?
Yes, it is possible to find out who is calling you.
Plug in the full name, address, or phone number of the person you are looking for into any of our recommended free and paid reverse phone lookup services for a limited preview, pay a one-time single report flat fee, or a monthly subscription with unlimited searches.
What Information Can I Get With Reverse Phone Lookup Services?
Here is a sampling of the type of information you can expect with free and paid reverse phone lookup services:
● Name
● Phone carrier
● Location
● Known relatives
● Photos
● Social media profiles
● Criminal records
● Email address
● Home address
● Properties
Remember that limited previews often reveal a combination of one or more of a person's name, phone number, address, cell phone, and associated relatives. Advanced searches tapping into specialty databases such as criminal and court records will inevitably require a flat fee or monthly subscription for unlimited queries.
Be sure to check with your reverse phone lookup site to see what is/what is not included with a free preview and paid subscription.
A Word on the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA)
You might have noticed that all reverse phone lookup and cell phone lookup sites contain disclaimers mentioning the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA).
Established by the Federal Trade Commission, the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) is a federal law that governs the use of information used in consumer credit bureau files, creating rules for the ways reporting agencies and reverse phone lookup services can collect and use the information.
Under the act, reverse phone lookup sites must explicitly state that information obtained cannot be used for tenant screening, credit decisions, hiring, or other practices that may easily promote discriminatory behaviors. Reverse phone lookup site data is intended for personal use only.
Remember that reverse phone lookup sites are not credit reporting agencies, so they cannot be used as screening tools for all of the above.
Tips on Finding the Best "Whose Telephone Number is This" Reverse Phone Lookup Service
Here are best practices for finding the best 'whose telephone number is this' reverse phone lookup service:
Identify Your Need. The first step is to identify your needs. For example, are you looking for a long lost classmate with only an email address? Are you a caseworker conducting background checks on more than ten people every month? Do you only have a mysterious cell phone at hand? Sending your reason will help steer you toward the best reverse phone lookup service for your needs.
Scout Reverse Phone Lookup SItes. Once you have identified your need, use our guide to understand which reverse phone number lookup services work best. For example, Intelius does an exceptional job with background checks, whereas Instant Checkmate has arguably the largest phone number lookup directory.
Additionally, look to assess how frequently you will use the service. For example, are you looking to pay a one-time, flat fee for a single report? On the other hand, do you conduct multiple monthly inquiries that would be better served by purchasing a paid subscription with unlimited reports? If so, sites like Truthfinder may fit the bill, offering both options.
Plug In Data On A Minimum Of Two Sites. Once you have identified your need and preferred reverse phone lookup sites, plug in your person's name, email address, phone number, or other identifying information into a search and view its limited no charge preview. Be sure to plug in data on two or three sites to compare.
The benefit of plugging in data on two or more sites is to take advantage of all possible databases. Not only do reverse phone lookup sites use the same databases with little overlap, but it is wise to do this as a comparison test.
What Is The Difference Between Free and Paid Reverse Phone Lookup Services?'
There are many differences between no charge and paid reverse phone lookup services:
Cost. Arguably the number one difference is cost. Free means no charge, while paid reverse phone lookup services charge a one-time, flat fee for a single report or monthly subscription with the ability to view additional records and perform unlimited searches.
There is plenty of variance between costs. For example, Spokeo has long been known to be the most affordable paid reverse phone lookup site, with monthly plans starting at $14.95. Users can also have an unlimited access 7-day trial for only 95 cents.
Others, like Truthfinder and Instant Checkmate, start over $25 monthly (with lower monthly pricing if enrolled in a three-month plan).
Functionality. Given the heavy IT infrastructure and database Investments required to collect, maintain, and present data to consumers, continually paid reverse phone lookup sites must always invest using subscriber fees. They also purchase data from private networks and proprietary databases to complement their massive public records databases with billions of files. As a result, they are much more reliable than no charge reverse phone lookup sites offering limited information at best.
What Are the Pros and Cons of Paid and Free Reverse Phone Number Lookup Services?
Here are the pros and cons of paid and no charge reverse phone lookup services:
Pros
Free Previews. No charge reverse phone lookup services often allow you to enter a number and view a limited, truncated report with an advanced search requiring a paid subscription or a one-time, flat fee. In addition, some previews are often generous, providing a user's first name, last name, address, and associated relatives. Sometimes, this information is more than enough to identify an unknown caller.
Transparency. Our recommended no charge reverse phone number lookup services, like Spokeo and Intelius, explain how data could be used. However, disclaimers on each website page usually state that the service is not a consumer reporting agency under Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) rules. As a result, information obtained from searches cannot be used to verify credit, tenant screening, hiring, or any mandated practices under its policy.
Ability To Scrub Your Data. Sometimes, people listed on reverse phone lookup services made prefer to remove traces of information belonging to them. Fortunately, reputable phone lookup sites like Intelius provide a way to do so. All reputable phone lookup services offer this feature at no charge. However, as databases are continually updated, it is essential to know that there's no guarantee that your information won't reappear on the platform in the future.
Cons
Inaccurate Information. Unfortunately, no free reverse phone number lookup service has a 100% degree of accuracy. Publicly available data requires constant refreshing, so it is not uncommon for these sites to slip from time to time.
Billing May Get Off The Mark. Some reverse phone lookup services do a better job than others at explaining billing cycles and renewals. It's common for the cancellation to require several steps, including tedious emails to customer support teams. Likewise, with $1 or 5-day no charge trial offers, where it's not immediately apparent, your credit card will be auto renewed unless canceled. Thus we highly encourage you to review all fine print before committing to any paid subscription.
Slow Loading Times. Phone lookup services like Instant Checkmate and Intelius are notorious for slow loading times. However, this is a standard cost of doing business, as these websites pull from billions of publicly available records to return the most pertinent information to you. Unfortunately, all of that cannot be performed in 10 seconds.
What Are Other Free No Charge Lookup Phone Number Services?
Outside of reverse phone lookup services and spam/call blocking apps like TrueCaller and RoboKiller, there are several free options, most notably Google and White/Yellow Pages.
Google. The number one search engine in the world, Google, allows users to type phone numbers into a search field, which may or may not pull up relevant information. This method is flawed, as your search will likely return a list of websites where the phone number is published. You may not necessarily find information such as name, address, or associated relatives. A free preview or paid subscription from a reverse phone lookup service like Intelius or Spokeo are much more viable options.
White Pages. Long an American institution dating back to pre-mobile phone days, the White Pages is a directory service that contains information about individuals and businesses. They come in print and online formats, with its online format increasingly popular thanks to its easier accessibility. The site's current version claims to have information on more than 250 million people nationwide, including background checks. However, its feature set is far more limited than the major players Intelius and Instant Checkmate.
Yellow Pages. Like the White Pages, the Yellow Pages contain the same information types (names, addresses, and phone numbers) but are geared towards businesses, not individuals. Expect to find additional information, such as hours of operation and business profiles.
Reddit. Although not technically a reverse phone lookup for directory service, Reddit is among today's most prominent social news and discussion websites. It allows users to contribute to message boards, photos, videos, and virtually every meme under the sun. So naturally, it's also a place for discussion about phone numbers. There are many threads requesting information about a specific phone number. In most cases, these are unwanted or harassing phone calls the community wants more insight on. Don't expect your success rate to be high using Reddit, as it largely depends on user submissions.
US Phone Book. The US Phone Book is a free reverse phone number lookup service. It allows you to find the name and address of the person you are looking up without extra features such as background checks, court records, and criminal records. Use this option as a last resort if all other free phone lookup services do not return the results you're looking for.
What Are Other "Check This Phone Number" Services?
Apart from major players Spokeo, Intelius and others, a growing product for ‘check this phone number’ services has been robocall apps like RoboKiller, Truecaller, and Hiya.
With hundreds of thousands of 5-star reviews across iOS and Android, these apps do an exceptional job of blocking incoming calls using proprietary algorithms and massive databases that catalog millions and millions of spam numbers. On top of call blocking, other features these apps offer include caller ID, customized blocklists, and automated recordings intended to fool scammers.
Do You Recommend Any Phone Lookup Service Apps?
Over the past five years, many phone lookup service apps have emerged, promising additional features such as caller ID/spam blocking, organizing spam free inboxes, and even mobile banking.
Here are our top three phone lookup service apps:
RoboKiller. Promising to block 99% of spam incoming calls and texts, RoboKiller is one of the more popular phone lookup service apps around. Its key feature is the ability to identify and block calls before you even hear a ring, thanks to a database of more than 1.4 billion analyzed calls. Today it has blocked more than 600 million spam calls and boasts more than 1.5 billion phone numbers in its global database. It also claims to have helped people prevent 400 million losses to phone scams.
One of our favorite RoboKiller features is its answer bots. Users can configure the app to pick up spam calls and automatically run an automated voice message using popular characters and voices to throw off or annoy spammers intentionally.
Truecaller. More than 338 million people use Truecaller features, which starts with autoblocking of spam calls and SMS along with community-based spam reporting and an Innovative caller ID which promises to be more efficient than previous app versions. Users have sung Truecaller’s praises for its friendliness and ability to set up your call blocklist.
Hiya. True to our no charge reverse phone number lookup guide, no phone lookup service app list is complete without a free version. With more than 433,000 App Store reviews (as of this writing), Hiya fits the bill, automatically blocking unwanted calls and allowing users to create block lists. It even separates fraud calls and nuisance calls, allowing users to opt in or out of either. We love this additional flexibility, a good-to-have service for a free reverse phone number lookup app.
Can I Find Scammers with Reverse Phone Lookup Services?
Yes, finding scammers with reverse phone lookup services is possible. One of the primary reasons people use reverse phone lookup services is to identify the source of unknown, unwanted, or harassing phone calls. Additionally, the proliferation of call-blocking apps like Truecaller and RoboKiller manages databases with hundreds of millions of identified scam phone numbers intercepted at the point of ringing so you cannot be reached.
Remember that phone scammers are notorious for using spoofed or fake phone numbers. In this case, even the best reverse phone lookup service will not be able to give you the rundown on who they are. Another way they can avoid being detected is through the use of burner phones.
It goes without stating that you mustn't share personal information with any scammer, regardless of how convincing they may sound. Slip once, and you can easily see $2,000 lost in a haphazard Western Union transaction. This happens daily across America, with reverse phone lookup services as one way to control the fire.
How Do I Find Legitimate Reverse Phone Number Lookup Services and Avoid Scams?
Here are our top suggestions for finding legitimate reverse phone number lookup services and avoiding scams:
What Is Your Need? Before committing to any reverse phone lookup site, understand why you are there in the first place. Are you looking to discover a long lost relative? What about confirming an old flame's social media handle to reignite a spark? Whatever the reason, get your reason down pat first.
Scout Lookup Sites. Once you have identified the reason for using a reverse phone lookup site, use our guide to learn which reverse phone lookup works best for your needs. For example, Intelius allows users to research a vehicle by VIN or license plate number if looking for a vehicle accident and salvage records.
What Other Services Are Offered at These "Check This Phone Number" Sites?
Other services offered by " check this phone number" websites include:
People Directories. Some reverse phone lookup sites offer actual directories if you retrieve data the old-fashioned way. For example, Intelius offers an alphabetized people directory with hundreds of millions of profiles, sortable by last name. However, with an essential people search taking considerably last time, this is not an often used feature.
User Privacy. Free and reverse phone lookup sites also offer the ability to scrub your information from their website with a data suppression request form. Additionally, eligible users can receive a report of all information obtained about them, complete with a link sent via email with download instructions. However, remember that reverse phone lookup and phone search sites cannot control the type and amount of information received from public record sources.
How Did We Decide on These Free Reverse Phone Number Lookup Services?
With over 15 free and paid reverse phone lookup and caller ID lookup sites, narrowing options to a recommended five was a tall task. However, after exhaustive research, we finally did the deed, grading them on four key areas: accuracy, ease of use, and the number of databases.
Accuracy. Our first step was to run several limited free preview searches on each free and paid reverse phone lookup site to verify accuracy. Next, we applied our names and others whom we were familiar with. Most returned search results were accurate, correctly providing names, addresses, and associated relatives for the phone number. This gives us greater confidence that paid reverse search lookup sites heavily invest in the databases needed to perform this search. If you are typing ‘find the owner of cell phone number free’ into Google, these are the sites you will usually end up on.
Ease of Use. Without a clean and intuitive user experience on these reverse directory/reverse telephone lookup sites, no free or paid reverse phone number lookup service can be complete. Therefore, the homepage should prominently display visible search fields and navigation options. The site should also clarify what a limited free preview is and what requires a paid monthly subscription.
Our only item of note is billing transparency. Out of all the paid reverse phone number lookup services we researched, billing transparency issues may persist. With multiple layered and tiered service options, knowing when policies are expected to auto-renew can sometimes be challenging. Before committing to a paid phone search service, we encourage you to read the fine print.
Number of Databases. With paid reverse phone and mobile number lookup services, databases are a numbers game. At a minimum, they should offer access to billions of publicly available records and proprietary data sources. For example, Spokeo promises access to 6 billion consumer records, 600 million court records, 89 billion in business records, 3.9 billion historical records, and 130 million property records. It can even pull data for more than 120 social networks, even the most obscure ones not named Facebook or Instagram.
Frequently Asked Questions
How accurate is a free reverse phone number lookup?
Unfortunately, check this phone number services outside of the ones we've reviewed often need more reliable and updated information with a phone number search. Remember, paid phone lookup sites invest in automated tools to collect and produce accurate search results, putting subscriber membership fees on the line.
Only expect the latest information with resources for free reverse phone lookup/scammer phone number lookup sites, much more accurate than a white pages reverse phone lookup or yellow pages reverse phone lookup.
Will any person know if I am trying to search for them?
No, there's no way ‘whose telephone numbers is this’ sites notify the person or business you are searching for of your activity. However, most reverse phone lookup sites only allow you to view your saved history for your eyes only. Remember, these sites also use 256-bit encryption and other proprietary data security methods to keep your information safe.
I like free reverse phone number lookups but I am now ready for a paid option. How much do these services cost?
Pricing across paid reverse phone lookup services runs the gamut, depending on available options, limited versus unlimited searches, and any trial commitment.
A popular trial format is a five, six, or seven-day trial for less than a dollar, allowing users access to unlimited searches (e.g., Spokeo). In addition, most offer a cheap single report option (usually up to $2) or monthly memberships anywhere from $15 to $29 monthly for detailed reports and unlimited searches. Some even offer a la carte service options where you can customize subscriptions based on the information you seek.
Who called me from this phone number?
If you typed ' who called me from this phone number' into Google, it's a safe bet that you arrived here. Our guide goes over our top five recommended free and paid reverse phone lookup services, all boasting access to billions of public records with dedicated databases pulling court records, criminal records, social media handles, and other information beyond a simple name and address.
How do I look up a phone number?
It is very easy to look up a phone number using a free or paid reverse phone lookup service. You will usually find text fields on the homepage to input this information. At best, you must navigate and select your record type (e.g., address search) before inputting information. Once admitted, expect a lengthy progress bar before enjoying a limited free preview with prompts to pay for a one-time fee or paid monthly subscription with unlimited reporting.
Is there a free way to look up a phone number?
Yes, there are plenty of free ways to look up a phone number. We recommend the White Pages, Yellow Pages, and the US Phone Book. However, these are much more limited options with little information other than the name and address of the person you are searching for. Consider paid options like Spokeo, Intelius, Intelius, and Instant Checkmate for their robust databases and full reporting functionality.
Can I find a business name and address with reverse cell phone lookup services?
Finding a business name and address is accessible using reverse cell phone lookup services. In addition, public databases contain billions of records that have a large subset of business-focused data.
Is there a legit way to look up a phone number?
Yes, there are many legit ways to look up a phone number. We highly recommend using a paid reverse phone lookup service like Spokeo and Intelius, all critically acclaimed services with a mass legion of fans thanks to their massive databases, reporting functionality, searchability, and accuracy.
Sources
Best “Who Called Me From This Phone Number” Free Lookup Companies - AnalyticsInsight
Best “Who Called Me From This Phone Number” Reverse Lookup Services - NewsDirect
Conclusion
No longer do you have to worry about finding out the identity of an unknown caller with an erroneous phone number search on Google. Instead, users can quickly learn any caller's name and address with a reputable reverse phone number search site like Spokeo, Instant Checkmate, and Intelius.
Turn into an amateur detective, take back your privacy, and enjoy greater peace of mind with a free reverse phone/cell phones lookup for a quick test drive before committing to a paid one-time report or monthly subscription.