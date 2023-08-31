Best Cryptos to Diversify Your Portfolio: Stacks, Tezos, and Watchvestor

Watchvestor is a new novel crypto project that aims to revolutionize how luxury watches are bought, sold, and invested. This marketplace will allow users to own a share of some of the rarest and most expensive timepieces in the world for as little as $10.

On the marketplace, users will browse a curated collection of luxury watches from brands such as Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, and more. The ownership details of these watches will be minted as NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain and sold as fractions on the marketplace.

The NFTs will mirror the prices of luxury watches and increase as their market value increases. Watchvestor provides a unique opportunity for investors to access a new asset class that has historically outperformed traditional investments.

The watch market's annual appreciation rate currently stands at 40.6%. Already the platform is seeing an influx of new investors. Crypto experts have predicted that as the platform grows in adoption, the price of its utility token, WVTR, could increase up to 30x in 2023.

