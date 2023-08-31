Best Cryptos to Diversify Your Portfolio: Stacks, Tezos, and Watchvestor

Diversification has proven to be a valuable strategy for managing risk and maximizing potential returns in the crypto space. As investors seek to navigate the diverse world of digital assets, promising cryptocurrencies like — Stacks (STX), Tezos (XTZ), and Watchvestor (WVTR) — have stood out. Find out why these cryptos are compelling opportunities to diversify portfolios.
Decentralized Finance (DeFi) was initially limited to the Bitcoin network, leading to the development of Stacks (STX). Stacks introduces DeFi to the Bitcoin network and allows users to earn BTC rewards for participating in the network.
While slow at first, DeFi on Bitcoin is beginning to pick up pace. With Stacks the leading DeFi network on Bitcoin, crypto experts have predicted a massive rise for the Stacks crypto coin. At this time, STX trades at $0.4789.
As DeFi continues to expand, crypto experts have predicted that the Stacks crypto price could reach a maximum of $2.88. This makes the current Stacks price a great time to buy the crypto.
Tezos (XTZ), one of the most advanced blockchain networks, is in the middle of discussion between two major upgrades: Oslo and Oxford. The two proposals look to introduce ‘Adaptive Issuance’ (AI) – a new concept for staking on the Tezos network.
Oslo is currently the preferred choice as it seeks to make staking the Tezos coin more market competitive. Expected to go live this quarter, crypto experts predict that the upcoming upgrade will positively affect the Tezos price.
However, at this time, Tezos is grappling with bearish pressure from the broader crypto market. Currently, the price of XTZ stands at $0.7. However, crypto experts have forecasted a rally to $1.5 for Tezos in 2023.
Watchvestor is a new novel crypto project that aims to revolutionize how luxury watches are bought, sold, and invested. This marketplace will allow users to own a share of some of the rarest and most expensive timepieces in the world for as little as $10.
On the marketplace, users will browse a curated collection of luxury watches from brands such as Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, and more. The ownership details of these watches will be minted as NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain and sold as fractions on the marketplace.
The NFTs will mirror the prices of luxury watches and increase as their market value increases. Watchvestor provides a unique opportunity for investors to access a new asset class that has historically outperformed traditional investments.
The watch market's annual appreciation rate currently stands at 40.6%. Already the platform is seeing an influx of new investors. Crypto experts have predicted that as the platform grows in adoption, the price of its utility token, WVTR, could increase up to 30x in 2023.
