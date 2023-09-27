Best Laptops Under Rs 40k To Watch Out For This Festive Season

The ASUS Vivobook 15 is yet another option that comes with an Intel’s 11th-Gen Core i3 processor with 6MB cache and turbo frequency up to 4.1GHz. It features a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display and sports 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD for all your computing needs. The Vivobook 15 comes preloaded with Windows 11 Home and MS Office Home and Student 2021 with a lifetime validity. The other notable features are the chiclet keyboard with Num-key and the fingerprint-integrated touchpad. The downside, though, is the meagre 37Whr, 2-cell li-ion battery claiming just about six hours of total run time on a full charge. Also, this one is the heaviest member on our list standing at 1.80kg. The price tag is not as heavy though — for Rs 34,890, it could be a steal, unless you are okay in being tethered to a power outlet most of your day.

Now that you see some good options available for you under Rs 40K, it’s time you can to decide and grab the best laptop that suits your purpose before the festive period ends. All of them come with near-identical displays and connectivity options, but what sets them apart is the difference that they make with their features and performance. Yes, we are pointing towards crucial qualities such as battery life, computing prowess, comfortable keyboard and, above all, extreme portability and a slick design. According to us, the TECNO MEGABOOK T1 rings all the bells and whistles on the checklist — right from aesthetics to features, and from performance to price. The superlight 1.56kg weight, the slim form factor at 14.8 mm, the aesthetic aluminium shell, and a marathon battery life of a whopping up to 17.5 hours makes utmost sense for anyone who works on the move, especially students, WFH professionals, and alike.