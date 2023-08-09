Best Medical Alert Systems: Top Life Alert Systems For Seniors - Expert Tested & Reviewed

Medical alert systems are a fast and practical way to get help in times of need, including medical emergencies, slips or falls, fires and more.

Most include an easy-to-use 'help' button that connects you with a live agent at the emergency response center. Landline versions have two components - A base unit inside your home and a wearable aid call device on the user's person.

Cellular solutions come complete with GPS capabilities. Some even boast of fall detection technology which sends out alarms automatically if required!

To make life easier still, for those who rely on medication reminders there is also phone support available from certain providers.

But what’s best? This article reviews only the types that have been tested to show you our top picks and offer vital advice when selecting one for yourself or someone close to you.

Best Life Alert Systems For Seniors - Tested & Reviewed

1. Medical Guardian

2. Medihill

3. Alert 1

4. LifeFone

1. Medical Guardian – Our Top Pick for Best Medical Alert System

Established in 2005, Medical Guardian is a Philadelphia-based medical alert company that offers nationwide coverage through its selection of smartwatch medical alerts, mini GPS wearables and in-home/portable systems. Its U.S. based monitoring center ensures calls are monitored around the clock for added peace of mind.

With customizable device packages and multiple plan options to choose from, including monthly, quarterly or annual subscriptions, there's something to suit almost any lifestyle!

Pros

Includes 24/7 US based monitoring

Extensive optional features

Customizable devices

Competitively priced plans with no long term contracts or activation fees. In addition, you get access to one of their highest upfront costs when you select an annual subscription.

Cons

Select devices only support spousal monitoring plus higher initial expenses compared to competitors' products.

Features

Medical Guardian provides two home base services:

Classic Guardian landline Home 2G cellular plans

In addition, there are on-the go solutions, such as Mobile 2G and Mini Guardians, which offer remote assistance via WiFi signal etc., while away from home environment

Also they provide MGMove, a sophisticated smart watch embedded with step counting toolset, weather checking system, medication reminder program event notices, chatting facility as well emergency call feature.

Furthermore, customers can add fall detection options onto all mobile & landline services at an additional cost of $10 per month.

All pendants / buttons would be sending out signals when an accident occurs, which eventually connects them back towards MG's operational center where operators are always ready to assist in both emergency situations & non-emergency circumstances alike!

2. Medihill – Best for the Price

Medihill, a US-based health monitoring company, was founded with the aim of providing medical equipment to improve independence and quality of life for those who may be limited in their abilities. The company is committed to creating safety technologies that enhance patient care while reducing homecare costs.

Its products and services include the following:

A home medical alert system which has Fall Detection capabilities;

Portable systems that are waterproof, lightweight and discreet;

and, Health tracking devices capable of emergency alerts and fall prevention. Furthermore, Medihill offers customized data solutions such as telehealth services via cloud-based monitoring, all at the press of one button!

Working

Medihill is proud to present its newest devices and explain their features, so you can make an informed decision when selecting your Emergency/Medical Alert System.

By pressing the device button, a trained professional will be connected with you through a two-way speakerphone, enabling the company to access your personal data, evaluate any emergency situation and send the appropriate assistance while notifying selected contacts at the same time.

The operator will remain on call until all matters have been resolved satisfactorily.

The In-Home Systems work within living areas, where upon activation of this service, an Emergency Unit would be dispatched immediately to that specified location for immediate action if necessary.

The Portable Systems are available nationwide without restrictions due their GPS tracking technology, which accurately detects one's exact location before calling out for help from local Emergency Units in case of medical emergencies (or Police or Fire services) anytime and anywhere across the USA!

Medihill In-Home Medical Alert System

Live with peace of mind and independence in your own home. The Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) provides you with the assurance that help will be on its way if needed. It features Fall Detection for automatic assistance without verbal communication.

Join the growing number of seniors across America who are benefiting from Medihill's emergency systems to stay safe at home! The company’s user-friendly yet advanced medical alert system is renowned for quality, dependability and versatility, giving users full confidence when living alone or caring for a solitary loved one.

Medihill Portable

Medihill's alert systems are available all over the US, giving you nationwide access to the company’s advanced tracking technology. Its portable devices are designed for both indoor and outdoor use. They're lightweight, water-resistant, and easy to put away when not needed. Plus, if desired, the company can add Fall Detection as an extra feature of your Personal Emergency Response System. This way help will be dispatched immediately even if you cannot communicate verbally or make a call yourself.

Conclusion

No matter what situation you find yourself in, Medihill will provide assistance when it's needed most, making sure that everyone can enjoy peace of mind knowing help is always available.

Ultimately, buying Medihill, the reliable Medical Alert System means getting reliable national coverage from an established leader so your loved ones or care recipients have everything covered 24/7 365 days per year.

3. Alert1 – Top Life Alert Systems

Alert1 offers a diverse range of in-home and on-the-go protection devices and services. There are various wearable forms available, such as pendants, belt clips or wristwatches, all waterproof and with pacemaker compatibility. To activate the system a fee of $19.95 is required for each device. However, home users will be limited to a distance between 400-600 feet while those out traveling have unlimited coverage within the US using Verizon/AT&T mobile networks (no cell phone needed).

Working

When triggered by pressing an alarm button due to falls or medical emergency, Alert1 connects you instantly with their command center staffed round the clock, ready to manage any situation promptly!

Their team remains connected until help arrives while fall detection technology can detect when assistance may not be possible from the user's end and alert emergency service automatically without further delay!

Additionally, replacements for base station battery and new alarm buttons come free if low battery signal is sent by the system itself, making it a convenient choice for both at home & abroad situations!

Are Alert1 systems worth the investment?

With various medical alert system options available, it's important to consider your lifestyle, health needs and budget when selecting which device, service package and payment plan is right for you. Be sure to read through all of the trial period terms and conditions, as well as any associated fees, that come with whatever plan you decide on. Alert1 systems come with all the necessary features that a senior needs. Yes, they are definitely worth the investment.

4. LifeFone

LifeFone’s ease of use makes it an ideal choice for lifesaving devices such as medical alerts.

Their system is very simple. There are no extra buttons or features required. All you have to do is press a button and help will come.

Moreover, LifeFone offers cost-effective options. While other providers may charge up to $100 per month in fees, LifeFone charges between $25-$40 each month, providing peace of mind at an affordable price!

And if that wasn't enough assurance for you already, they even offer a 30 day money back guarantee so there is absolutely no risk involved with trying out the product. To top it off, you can personalize your care instructions for usage in non-emergency situations, adding another layer of security on top!

However, one downside could be the additional costs associated with optional add-ons which some customers might find steep.

Now let's take a look at the systems offered by LifePhone.

The At Home Landline System is best suited for elderly individuals who mainly stay home. This works perfectly well in homes having weak cell reception due its compatibility. Landlines’ network extends 1300 feet from the base unit in any direction.

For those seeking portable options, On Go GPS Base Systems caters to active seniors, allowing them to pursue hobbies and activities around town. The new model offers flexibility and is lightweight.

Other features include VIP Active Waterproof pendant, rechargeable battery lasting five days and builtin GPs approved responders to locate user text messages.

If that still isn't enough, the newest addition LifeFone 'VIPX' will surely impress. This smaller water resistant fall detection Smartwatch is not just discreet. It tracks heart rate and gives weather updates too, making it the ultimate solution available in the market.

Types of Medical Alert Systems

1. Conventional Medical Alert Systems

As a long-time leader in the medical alert system industry, landline systems have been supporting seniors for years. This setup includes both a base unit and an easy-to-use wearable help button that are linked to your home telephone line.

In times of need, simply press the help button to reach out directly to call center operators who can arrange assistance or contact family members as desired. Not only dependable but also cost effective and user friendly, these reliable solutions require one thing - having an existing working landline connection at home!

2. Medical Alert Systems for Cell Phones or Mobile Devices

As technology continues to develop, so do medical alert systems. Mobile alerts now use cellular networks rather than landlines - the unit itself has a SIM card allowing it to function as a cell phone. This is beneficial for those with an active lifestyle, providing both convenience and portability in being able to access help from home or away without any hassle.

3. Fall Detection Technology

As the elderly are especially prone to falls, medical alert systems now come with fall detection technology. This feature uses sensors that can detect sudden slips and trips, even if a person is unable to push their help button themselves. Fall detection has become an invaluable asset for those at risk or who have underlying health issues. It's potentially life-saving in many cases!

4. GPS-Enabled Medical Alert Systems

GPS-enabled medical alert systems are real game changers, combining location tracking and cellular technology for users who want to remain active even outside the boundaries of their homes. With GPS assistance providing quick emergency response by precisely locating users in need, seniors with an appetite for outdoor activities or travel can enjoy more freedom knowing help is just around the corner anytime they require it!

5. Smartwatch and Wearable Integration

The popularity of wearable technology has seen medical alert systems seamlessly integrate with smartwatches and other wearables. These devices provide a discreet way for users to stay connected while simultaneously monitoring vital signs, detecting falls, and sending out emergency notifications - all the makings of an effortless yet comprehensive approach to personal safety that appeals to those seeking convenience above all else.

Key Features of Medical Alert Systems

Medical alert systems offer key components to ensure maximum protection, 24/7. With a press of the emergency button you will always be connected to a live response agent.

Fall detection is usually available for an extra cost and can detect when there's no movement after falling, helping those who are unable to communicate verbally due to being unconscious or incapacitated from serious falls.

Wall buttons provide assistance in high-risk areas like bathrooms and stairwells if users forget their devices or refuse wearables. They send signals directly from walls!

Lockboxes also come highly recommended by medical alert system manufacturers. This provides spare keys so that help won't have to forcibly enter locked doors during emergencies as call center employees document access details within user profiles.

To make sure these systems are suitable for bathing & showering, waterproof materials must withstand water & humidity levels too!

GPS tracking enables rapid location sharing with family members plus activity monitoring ensures prolonged absence of motion doesn't go unnoticed.

Finally, medication reminders support seniors. adhering closely to prescribed care plans set out by healthcare providers.

How to choose the best Medical Alert System

When it comes to selecting the perfect medical alert system for your needs, there is no one-size-fits all solution. It really depends on individual activity levels and preferences - both yours and of those you are looking out for!

For instance, if they're often away from home or have a tendency to wander around, then opting for a mobile system could be beneficial. On the other hand, someone who spends most of their time at home may benefit more from an in-home option that covers every inch of their living space.

Ultimately, though, when making this important decision, consider what best suits everyone's requirements first and foremost before starting any shopping spree!

Conclusion - Life Alert Systems

It's important to understand that not all medical alerts are created equal. Seniors have a range of needs, preferences, lifestyles and budgets. So, when it comes to emergency medical alert systems there are plenty of options available for them to choose from. The above mentioned companies provide customers with advanced features and the ability to customize their package, accordingly.

By doing your research you'll be able find the perfect system amongst these varied choices, giving you peace of mind whatever situation arises!