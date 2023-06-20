Best Nootropics For Studying: Lately, many people are talking about Nootropics on the internet. I wonder what these Smart Pills do to our brains.We all want to be better, faster and smarter. I know you want to show the best version of yourself. That's why learning more about nootropics might be good for you. You may have heard that Nootropics can make your mental health and brain functions better. But is that true?
Top 5 Best Nootropic Supplements
1#. Noocube: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)
2#. Brain Pill: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)
3#. Hunter Focus
4#. Performance Lab Mind
5#. Mind Lab Pro
The latest research says that you will hear more of these claims. According to Market Insiders Americans will spend $11.6 billion on brain health supplements by 2024.
That is a lot more than 2015 when only $2.3 billion was spent on brain supplements. If you want to improve your focus, memory, attention and overall brain health, a high-quality nootropic might be the answer for you.
What are Nootropics?
Nootropics are brain supplements that are also called smart drugs, brain boosters, or memory enhancers.
These brain supplements are made from a mix of foods and natural herbs that have been proven to help the brain.
People still add many foods to their diets to make their mental health better.
Even in old times, warriors used different herbs and foods before fighting their enemies.
This gave them not only physical strength but also mental alertness and focus. But now, you don't have to do all that.
Nootropics have made it easier and better for you. But even with many people using nootropics around the world, you should always remember that these supplements are very strong.
Some of them may cause you serious side effects (results are different for different people). That does not mean you should choose the ordinary when it comes to your health.
Always choose a well-researched nootropic like Noocube which is sure to give you the best results.
But we have made it easier for you to find the best nootropics on the market.
Best brain boosters for learning 2023
1. Noocube
Imagine being at your peak of mental clarity, focus, creativity and energy. Feeling good and productive all the time.
Noocube is the world’s purest and most powerful brain booster. Giving you the essential nutrients you need to unlock your brain’s full potential.
Enhancing your memory, alertness and thinking speed. Improving your concentration, learning and attention to detail. And boosting your mood, motivation and performance under stress.
As the world’s first Universal Nootropic™, Noocube is a comprehensive formula. Combining 11 top-quality, research-backed ingredients that support brain performance in six ways:
Benefits of Noocube:
- Chemical support – for processing speed and recall.
- Mental energy – to fight brain-fog, fatigue and burnout.
- Regeneration – cell repair for long-term health.
- Blood flow – for oxygen, nutrients and to flush out toxins.
- Neuro protection – against cell damage and brain aging.
- Regulating brain waves – for productivity and learning.
You’ll find advanced forms of best-in-class ingredients Citicoline, Phosphatidylserine, Bacopa and Tyrosine for maximum nutrient delivery. Supported with essential B-Vitamins that are lab-grown for unmatched potency.
Why Noocube is our #1 product: Noocube is 100% natural and vegan friendly. Free of caffeine, gluten, soy, synthetic additives, artificial preservatives and banned substances.
Even the capsules are good for you – made from fermented tapioca and infused with natural prebiotics for easier digestion. Putting 100% brainpower in the palm of your hand.
Since launch in 2012, Noocube has established itself as a market leader. With unmatched standards of development, production and customer service. Averaging four-stars in customer reviews.
It’s an ideal brain booster for students, athletes, professionals and the over 55s. Delivering dynamic brain power when you need it most. Giving you a competitive cognitive edge in every area of your life.
And how’s this for confidence…
If you don’t see a difference after 30 days – they’ll refund your money in full. No questions asked.
Demerits of Noocube
The only drawback you may find about this product is that it is relatively pricey when compared to other brain boosters on the market. However, you will find that it is actually worth the price.
From the numerous positive customers review on this product, it is easy to tell that it is not just another overpriced low quality smart pill. It is made of pure natural ingredients all of which are utilized to high potency above average.
2. Brain Pill
What can Brain Pill do for you?
Brain Pill is a great brain booster that we liked a lot. It has more than 10 ingredients that make it powerful.
It has 5 main ingredients that are very similar to Noocube. The only big difference is how much of each ingredient it uses per serving.
Look at this product's slogan, "your unfair advantage." Why do the makers of this product use this slogan?
The slogan makes sense actually. Brain Pill claims to improve your memory, focus, ability to solve hard problems easily and improve your overall health. There are many positive reviews from customers, each saying how Brain Pill gave them amazing results.
It would be fair to call this product your unfair advantage that gives you the benefits not by believing in it but by experiencing them.
Benefits of Brain Pill
- Memory improvement skills: this is especially important to you if you find yourself forgetting simple things that you could remember easily before.
- Better attention and focus: Brain Pill helps you to increase your output in different fields of specialization
- Ability to solve hard problems easily: the world we live in is very competitive and sometimes you may feel overwhelmed and need some help like Brain Pill.
- General well-being. Improved mental health means better overall health.
Demerits of Brain Pill
Users report to have different results from using this product. You may have bad side effects that go away after some time if you are allergic to herbs.
3. Nitrovit
Nitrovit is maybe the best nootropic you can find on the market. Nootropics are supplements that are made to give your mind an extra boost.
It is a nootropic with an amazing formula of ingredients that surprised everyone when it came out. Today, it is widely considered the best nootropic on the market based on the great feedback and praise from customers and health institutions.
Nitrovit uses the effects of over 10 ingredients that together make one very strong brain supplement. It increases blood flow to the brain while protecting it.
It breaks down bad pigments like lipofuscin that cause aging and gives the brain important nutrients. These and other actions lead to the following benefits.
Benefits of Nitrovit:
- Improves information processing
- Increases focus
- Improves concentration
- Increases attention span
- Improves clarity
- Slows aging processes
- Protects your brain
- Decreases anxiety
This and more becomes possible through the amazing combination of ingredients that include brain boosts like Huperzine-A and Bacopa, and mood boosts like Caffeine and Vitamins B6 & B12. The last piece of the puzzle is for the antioxidants.
Every single ingredient has been tested and approved by science making sure that Nitrovit has no risk.
Demerits of Nitrovit:
There have been no reports of side effects by customers of Nitrovit except a few cases of headaches caused by people taking too much. As long as you read the manual in the package and you take the right amount, you will not have any side effects.
The customers who used Nitrovit were very happy with it. Some say they felt the change right away in a few days, others say they noticed the difference after a couple of weeks.
If you want to try this amazing product, give it a few weeks before you decide if it worked. If you are not happy, you can send back the bottle and get your money back.
4. Lumonol
Lumonol is a product I was not sure to recommend at first. It has different kinds of brain boosters but it does not say how much of each one is in the product.
That means that Lumonol can bring a lot of benefits but it could also do nothing at all.
So does this product really work?
Yes it does.
In fact, Lumonol is one of the most popular brain boosters in the US. Even though it has an old website, experts say that Lumonol is a powerful smart pill that can improve memory, energy and focus.
Benefits of Lumonol
- It makes you more confident
- It helps you remember better
- It improves how your brain works
- It helps you learn better
- It improves your focus and attention.
Drawbacks of Lumonol
This product does not say how much of each ingredient it uses. But it has been proven to work well.
Ingredients found in brain boosters
Magnesium
Magnesium is a mineral that helps your brain in many ways. For one, it makes the connections in your brain stronger; that part of your brain that helps you remember things for a long time or a short time. It also helps information move between nerves and connections in your brain and that helps your brain work better.
Ginkgo Biloba
Ginkgo Biloba helps blood flow better in your brain. It makes blood vessels bigger and that's why it can help prevent or treat memory problems caused by blood problems.
Bacopa
Bacopa is a plant that people used to treat low blood levels in traditional medicine.
New research shows that Bacopa also protects your brain from damage, has antioxidant properties and helps your brain work better.
It has been shown to help you remember better, improve your mood and studies are still going on to see if it can help with stress, sadness or worry.
Vitamin B
Vitamin B6 and Vitamin B12 are both important for good brain health. Vitamin B6 helps your brain make energy from food. Vitamin B12 helps your brain make a fatty substance called myelin. Myelin covers your nerves and protects them from damage. It also helps your nerves send messages to each other.
Alpha – GPC
Alpha – GPC is a chemical that helps your brain make a protective layer around your nerves. It also helps your nerves send messages to each other better. This can prevent your brain from getting worse as you get older.
You can get alpha – GPC from some foods that have a lot of choline, but you may need more than that to see the benefits. Some studies show that taking about 1200g of alpha – GPC per day can help your brain more than other sources of choline.
Huperzine A
Huperzine A is a natural substance that comes from a plant called Chinese club moss.
It can help people who have problems with their memory and learning. It can also make you more alert and give you more energy for your brain. It can protect your nerves from harmful things like nerve gases.
Huperzine A can help your brain work better in many ways.
Cat’s claw
Cat’s claw is a plant that can treat many diseases. It can help people who have mental problems like Alzheimer’s disease. It can also boost your immune system and fight against some types of brain cancer.
Oat Straw
Oat straw can help your brain by increasing the blood flow to it. It can make your blood vessels wider and cleaner. Your brain needs enough and steady blood flow to work well.
Most Popular Nootropics Foods
Eggs
Eggs have a lot of choline, which is good for your brain cells. Eggs also have acetycholine, which helps your nerves communicate with each other. Other foods that have choline are seafood, liver and shellfish.
Dark Leafy Greens
Dark leafy greens like kale and spinach have lutein and zeaxanthin. These two substances can make your brain process information faster.
Dark Chocolate
Studies show that there is a positive link between dark chocolate eating and memory improvement. To explain this, cocoa bean is shown to increase blood flow to the brain and help grow new brain cells.
Coffee
When you think of coffee, the first thing that probably comes to your mind is caffeine. Caffeine is well known to improve brain function in different ways. For example, it blocks adenosine which is a brain chemical that makes you sleepy.
Also, coffee is a substance that protects you from diseases that happen when you get older such as Alzheimer disease, Parkinson`s disease and multiple sclerosis (MS).
However, keep in mind that caffeine is a very strong substance. When you drink too much of it, it may cause bad effects such as feeling nervous and tired.
Green Tea
Green Tea and coffee are similar in that they both have caffeine. But green tea also has catechin and L-theanine.
Theanine is a substance that helps your mind relax and your body feel calm. Catechins are plant chemicals that help your mental health in their own special ways.
Extra-Virgin Olive Oil
Extra-virgin olive oil is a substance that fights against harmful chemicals in your body. It will help you reduce stress in your body, improve your memory and fix your learning problems.
Brucolli Sprouts
Brucolli is a special type of plant. It does not have chemicals that fight against harmful chemicals in your body but it helps your body make more of them. How does that happen?
Think of this plant as a program that turns on your body`s NRF2 pathway. This means it makes your body clean up harmful chemicals and reduce stress in your body.
Blueberries
Blueberries are often called substances that protect you from getting older. They have a substance called anthocyanins which have been shown to protect your brain from aging.
Turmeric
Turmeric is another NRF2 pathway turner. In recent studies it has been shown to improve working memory and reduce sadness and worry.
Water
Water is life they say. A big part of your body is water. So, a little lack of water will probably have a very bad impact on your brain performance.
This will result to less energy levels, mood changes and other problems. So, it is important to make a habit of drinking at least 6 glasses of water every day.
A habit becomes a disease and there is nothing sweeter than adding a positive habit on your lifestyle.
Other Popular Supplements
Piracetam
Piracetam is a common nootropic also called nootropil. It is a supplement that has the same chemical structure as pyroglutamate amino acid found in your body.
This brain supplement stimulates your cerebral cortex and also increases metabolic rate and energy level on your brain cells.
Clinically, piracetam is used to protect the human brain from damage caused by lack of oxygen (a condition known as hypoxia).
As seen in recent research findings, piracetam can also be used to improve memory skills and cognition performance.
Creatine
Creatine is naturally produced in the body of all vertebrates. It is responsible for recycling adenosine trisphosphate (ATP).
ATP is the energy currency that supports cells regeneration in the brain and muscles.It can be obtained from various sources including red meat and vegetables. However, it is only obtained in high doses as a supplement.
In most cases, it is used by athletes to improve their performance.Research show that Creatine is effective in preventing skin aging, curb muscle diseases and most importantly improve cognitive functionality.
It is highly used by college students as a way of improving their learning skills.
Andrafinil
Andrafinil is a popular smart pill that is also known as Olmifon. It is used to improve attention, focus, alertness and mood.This brain booster was first discovered in France in the 1970s.
It has a long history of being used mostly by individuals who work in the early mornings and those who work the graveyard shift as well.This supplement promotes rapid production of hypocretin.
Hypocretin is a neurotransmitter responsible for alertness and focus. It also improves cognitive performance and memory by breaking down Glutamate; a neurotransmitter inhibitor in your brain.
Benefits of Taking Nootropics
There are numerous benefits that come with the use of nootropics including but not limited to the ones below:
• Improved focus and attention
• Memory enhancement
• General mental-body relaxation
• Improved learning skills
• Ability to solve complex matters at ease
• Improved cognitive performance
• Improved multi-tasking abilities Etc
Different Kinds of Nootropics
Some people take supplements to help their brain work better. Some natural things in food, drinks, and other places are also good for the brain. These are called nootropics. You don't need a doctor to tell you to take them. Some examples of nootropics are:
Caffeine: Caffeine is a thing that many people drink or eat every day. It can make you more awake and focused.
Creatine: This is a part of protein that can help your memory and thinking skills.
Ginkgo biloba: This is a plant that grows in some parts of Asia. It can help your brain work better, clear your mind, and prevent some brain problems.
L-theanine: This is a part of tea that can make you more alert and smart.
Omega-3 fatty acid: These are good fats that you can find in fish oil pills and some fish like salmon, sardines, and cod.
Panax ginseng: This is a plant that comes from China and Siberia. It has been used for a long time to keep your brain healthy and lower the chance of getting some brain diseases, like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.4
Rhodiola: This is a plant that grows in some parts of Europe and Asia. It has been used for a long time to make you less tired, stressed, and worried. It can also help your memory, learning, and brain function.5
Why People Use Nootropics
People use these different kinds of nootropics for different reasons. Some of the things they want to do with them are:
Be More Creative
Some nootropics can help you be more creative. For example, L-theanine can make more alpha waves in your brain. More alpha waves mean more creativity.6
Studies have shown that L-theanine works better when you take it with caffeine.7 Some nootropic pills have both of them together, but you can also get them naturally by drinking tea.
Better Thinking and Learning
Some people use nootropics to help their thinking and learning. For example, some studies have shown that piracetam, the first nootropic ever made, can help people remember things better.1
Other studies have shown that the amino acid creatine can help people remember things for a short time.8
The medicine Provigil (modafinil) can also help people remember and learn better.9 This can be helpful for people who have problems with these skills, but some people also use this medicine without a prescription to improve their thinking in general.
Improved Focus and Attention
Some people also use nootropics to help them focus and pay attention. Some medicines that are used to help people with ADHD, such as Adderall and Ritalin, are often used for this purpose.
Using Prescription Nootropics Without a Prescription
One 2020 study found that 28.1% of college students had used stimulants without a prescription at least once to improve their focus and memory.10 These medicines are often gotten from someone who has a prescription or by buying them online without a prescription.
Effects of Nootropics
Some research shows that some substances used as nootropics may have different kinds of good effects. But it is important to know that these substances work in different ways and have different effects, so whether they work or not depends on what the substance is and what it is supposed to do.
Some research on animals has shown that piracetam may protect the brain from damage.11 But more research is needed. Another review found that there was not enough proof to say that this nootropic can help people with cognitive problems or dementia.12
Some other studies have found that Panax ginseng13 and Rhodiola14 may help keep the brain healthy from diseases that affect it.
Provigil (modafinil) may help improve memory, reduce tiredness, and make people think better. That is why some people use it as a drug to help them work better and do more things. But it is only available with a prescription, its use as a brain enhancer is not approved, and it seems more effective for people who do not get enough sleep.15
While some substances help people with certain conditions, the research is not clear on how nootropics affect healthy adults. Different ingredients may also have specific effects, but there is not much research on how these substances affect thinking and mental functioning when they are mixed together.
Tips for Using Nootropics
If you want to try nootropics to improve your thinking or brain health, there are some important things to think about first:
Talk to your doctor: Before you take prescription medicine or dietary supplements, talk to your doctor first. Your doctor can give you more information about what you can expect and any possible warnings or interactions you should know about.
Tell your doctor about other substances you're using now: Also, make sure to tell your doctor if you are taking other medicines, supplements, over-the-counter drugs, or illegal substances. Some nootropics may interact with these other substances, so talking about this first can lower the risk of bad or even dangerous side effects.
Be careful if you have a mental health condition: Nootropics may affect you differently if you have a mental health condition. For example, you may find that some of these substances make your symptoms worse.
How Using Brain Boosters Can Affect You
Brain boosters are made from natural things. So, they do not cause bad effects when you use them. But, some people who use brain boosters have different experiences. Some of them have to deal with bad effects because of the brain booster they used.
Some people are allergic to some plants and they get bad effects from using them. These bad effects are serious and do not last long. Some common bad effects are:
Feeling restless
Having headaches
Having loose stools
Feeling tired
Having trouble thinking clearly
Having stomach problems
Having trouble sleeping
Final Opinion
Using brain boosters has become a way to make people's lives better. The only problem is finding a good quality brain booster that will suit your needs. When someone makes a good product, some people try to make money from it by cheating others.
The above 5 brain boosters are the best we think there are in the market. You can choose from the five but for the best results, we recommend Noocube
Noocube is not only a smart pill that is made by trusted makers, but it has stood out from the rest because of its power. It has 80% of the key things that are proven by modern science to be effective and safe in improving how your mind works.
Results don't lie. It is important to go for that brand you trust the most rather than the cheapest one in the market. In that case, you should think about going for Noocube.