Best Online Casinos in Canada: 10 Canadian Casinos for Real Money Gambling & BIG Payouts

Pros:

● No wagering requirements on the welcome bonus

● 50 extra spins for new players

● More than 2000 games

● Casino apps for iOS and Android

● Games available in free-play mode

Cons:

● Homepage is a bit cluttered

● Could use more reload bonuses

PlayOJO has the whole package. A wide range of games, a very fair welcome bonus and a neat mobile app, amongst other important factors.

Welcome Bonus: 4.9/5

We love what’s on offer for new Canadian players here. Put down a $10 deposit, and you’ll get 50 free spins straight into your account that you can use on Thor: The Trials of Asgard.

The best part? There are no wagering requirements at all. Everything you win from these is instantly withdrawable, which is a real treat.

Furthermore, every other bonus you claim at PlayOJO via the kicker’s section, including free spins and cashback, comes without any wagering requirements whatsoever.

Choice of Games: 5/5

You’ll be absolutely spoiled for choice at PlayOJO. They’re offering up over 2000 games, which is one of the strongest figures in the entire Canadian gambling industry.

Within that 2000 or so, you’ll find some classic online slots from hit providers like Microgaming and iSoftBet. You’ll also find all the latest releases as PlayOJO is constantly adding to its catalogue.

Banking, App and More: 4.8/5

The PlayOJO desktop site is super easy to use, and on top of that, it lets you play most of those amazing games free of charge in demo mode, which we love.

You’ll also get to see useful information about each game, such as the max win, but the one frustrating thing is that it’s not possible to filter games by developers, so you’ll have to go about that the manual way.

Overall Score: 4.9/5

It’s amazing to think that PlayOJO has only been around since 2017, considering how much they have to offer. They’ve shot straight to the top of our list of the best online gambling sites in Canada, and we don’t see it getting toppled any time soon.

2. Jackpot City — Best Real Money Casino in Canada for Slots