Best Online Casinos in Canada: 10 Canadian Casinos for Real Money Gambling & BIG Payouts

The number of games, value of bonuses, payout speed, and reputation all go into finding the best online casinos in Canada.
So it was only logical that we rank Canadian online casino sites against these criteria in order to bring you the best ones available right now.
We’ve selected PlayOJO as our number one overall pick thanks to its incredible game portfolio, elite mobile app, and a couple of other key factors – but it’s far from the only awesome option.
Stay with us as we reveal the top 10 real money gambling sites in Canada.
● PlayOJO: Best overall
● Jackpot City: Mobile-friendly casino
● Spin Casino: Biggest jackpot slots
● Slotimo: Up to $1,500 welcome bonus
● Ricky Casino: Top pick for new users
● BetOnline: Features sports betting
● Skycrown: Excellent slots library
● Hellspin: Variety of live games available
● Thunderpick: 3,000+ casino games
● Bitstarz: Up to 5 BTC welcome bonus
In this article, we bring you a review of the best online casinos in Canada for real money gambling. Keep reading to find out why we picked these online casinos today.
Pros:
● No wagering requirements on the welcome bonus
● 50 extra spins for new players
● More than 2000 games
● Casino apps for iOS and Android
● Games available in free-play mode
Cons:
● Homepage is a bit cluttered
● Could use more reload bonuses
PlayOJO has the whole package. A wide range of games, a very fair welcome bonus and a neat mobile app, amongst other important factors.
Welcome Bonus: 4.9/5
We love what’s on offer for new Canadian players here. Put down a $10 deposit, and you’ll get 50 free spins straight into your account that you can use on Thor: The Trials of Asgard.
The best part? There are no wagering requirements at all. Everything you win from these is instantly withdrawable, which is a real treat.
Furthermore, every other bonus you claim at PlayOJO via the kicker’s section, including free spins and cashback, comes without any wagering requirements whatsoever.
Choice of Games: 5/5
You’ll be absolutely spoiled for choice at PlayOJO. They’re offering up over 2000 games, which is one of the strongest figures in the entire Canadian gambling industry.
Within that 2000 or so, you’ll find some classic online slots from hit providers like Microgaming and iSoftBet. You’ll also find all the latest releases as PlayOJO is constantly adding to its catalogue.
Banking, App and More: 4.8/5
The PlayOJO desktop site is super easy to use, and on top of that, it lets you play most of those amazing games free of charge in demo mode, which we love.
You’ll also get to see useful information about each game, such as the max win, but the one frustrating thing is that it’s not possible to filter games by developers, so you’ll have to go about that the manual way.
Overall Score: 4.9/5
It’s amazing to think that PlayOJO has only been around since 2017, considering how much they have to offer. They’ve shot straight to the top of our list of the best online gambling sites in Canada, and we don’t see it getting toppled any time soon.
>> Get 50 free spins with no wagering requirements at PlayOJO
Pros:
● Welcome package up to $1,600
● Highly prestigious casino site
● Great casino apps for iOS and Android
● Loads of great live casino games
● Big progressive jackpots
Cons:
● Can’t explore any games without an account
● Could use more banking options
The fantastic Jackpot City has been around for over 25 years, and it’s been doing a lot of work to keep at the top of the game for all that time. A great example of that work is their top mobile app.
Welcome Bonus: 4.85/5
Sign up for an account at Jackpot City, and you’ll be able to get your first four deposits matched 100% up to $400 each time for a total of up to $1600 in bonus funds. Not bad at all, right?
You can use these bonus funds to play online slots and table games, but your best shot at meeting the wagering requirements will be playing slot games developed by NetEnt, considering most of them have a high RTP and low volatility, which really helps with meeting the rollover.
Choice of Games: 4.7/5
There are a little under 500 games to choose from at Jackpot City. That might not sound like a lot compared to PlayOJO, but you have to remember that our overall top pick is quite a special exception and therefore, the quantity of games at Jackpot City is still very good.
Banking, App and More: 4.85/5
If you want to play at Jackpot City, the best way to do that is by downloading the mobile app to your smartphone (if it’s an Android or Apple device). We checked it out for ourselves and found that it features most of the games and comes with some very nicely designed software.
In fact, it’s quite a bit smoother than the desktop site. On a computer, Jackpot City isn’t bad, but it does feel dated compared to the mobile version.
Overall Score: 4.8/5
It’s clear that 25 years of experience has really helped Jackpot City establish itself as one of the best in the business. It totally deserves the title of the best of the mobile casinos and one of the best online casinos in Canada in general.
>> Claim up to $1,600 in bonuses across 4 deposits at Jackpot City
Pros:
● Loads of table games, slots and more
● Featured the biggest jackpot slots in Canada
● Up to $1000 welcome bonus
● Plenty of banking options
● Great software design
Cons:
● Can’t try games for free
● Some payouts take longer
The name ‘Spin Casino’ implies slots – and that’s exactly what you’ll find in abundance here, especially if you’re up for some progressive jackpot action.
Welcome Bonus: 4.55/5
New Spin Casino customers can enjoy a welcome bonus package worth up to $1000. This is split across three 100% deposit bonuses, the first of which is worth up to $400 and the second and third up to $300 each.
Choice of Games: 4.8/5
Spin Casino will be host to most of your favourite online casino games as it’s opted for quality over quantity with its games portfolio. There are a little over 550 games in total, which is still pretty good, but it’s the range of them that’s impressed us the most.
Of course, you’ll mainly find slots here, as this is always the case with online casinos. On top of that, there are plenty of table games like roulette, blackjack, poker and more. Plus, most of these are available in both live and RNG forms.
Banking, App and Misc: 4.8/5
Spin Casino enforces a minimum 24-hour pending period for withdrawals which isn’t the end of the world. It means you should see your cash within a few days, depending on which banking option you go for, and there are a few of these to choose from.
Flexepin, Neosurf, MuchBetter and many, many more are on the list, and actually placing your deposit is quite a nice experience thanks to some great software design on both the desktop and the mobile app, which you can download to your smartphone.
Overall Score: 4.6/5
It speaks volumes of our top picks so far that only small niggles are separating the positions. There’s no denying that Spin Casino is one of the top online casinos in Canada right now, and it could’ve gone even further up the rankings with a couple of minor tweaks.
>> Redeem a 100% welcome bonus up to $1,000 [Spin Casino]
Pros:
● Low bonus wagering requirements
● $1,500 welcome package
● Lots of sports betting markets
● Good choice of payment methods
● Great choice of live dealer games
Cons:
● Longer withdrawal processing time
● Design is not the best
Slotimo’s welcome bonus is the perfect combination of high value and low wagering, but there’s plenty more to explore once you’ve finished using it.
Welcome Bonus: 5/5
You’ll be able to grab four separate deposit bonus offers when you sign up at Slotimo. The first of these is 100% up to $450, and this will be followed by 50% up to $375 twice over, then a final 100% up to $300 on your 4th deposit.
That’s about as much bonus cash as we’ve seen so far today, but the beauty of this welcome bonus is that the wagering requirements are a whole lot lower. They’re only 25x, which means you won’t have trouble meeting them if you get on a lucky streak playing slots.
Choice of Games: 4.5/5
There are quite a lot of games to enjoy at Slotimo. Scrolling around, you’ll see a lot of options to choose from, including some real classic slot games and more.
The department that Slotimo seems to want you to see the most is the live dealer games. And we can see why, as there are some great choices there.
The list of software providers is pretty good as well. You’ll be able to play online casino games from Microgaming, Play ‘n GO and a few more big names here.
Banking, App and More: 4.4/5
Using the Slotimo website is pretty average. It’s not exactly much to look at, but it is easy to use, particularly when you’re trying to find a new game to play.
It’s quite easy to bank here, too, and that’s helped even more by the wide range of payment options, which includes Interac, Skrill, Neteller, Rapid Transfer, and a fair few more.
Overall Score: 4.6/5
Slotimo may well have been challenging for a higher spot in our top online casino site picks for Canadians if only it would process withdrawals faster. That aside, this is an elite real-money gambling site for Canadian players.
>> Claim up to a $1,500 welcome package at Slotimo
● Website is very easy to use
● Constant stream of new games
● Up to $7,500 and 550 free spins welcome package
● Games are available in free mode
● Missing some big jackpot games
● Could use more banking options
Whether you’re new to Canadian online casinos or you’re a veteran looking for some inspiration for a new game, Ricky Casino has a few tricks up its sleeve that could help you out.
There’s yet another welcome bonus full of cash and free spins at Ricky Casino. Across your first ten deposits, you’ll get up to $7,500 in matched deposits (the first of which is 100% and the rest 50%) plus an incredible 550 free spins to use on All Lucky Clovers 5, a high-quality slot game.
The wagering requirements are a little above average, so it might take a little bit more work and luck till you meet them and earn the bonus back as real money.
If you’re looking for the best online casino games, Ricky Casino could be the place for you. It’s serving up an amazing range of the finest titles, including some classics from many years ago and some brand-new games that not many people have played before.
This is the key reason we think it’s a great pick for finding new games. That’s true if you’re looking for slot games or something off the table, like poker or baccarat.
Another reason we’ve picked Ricky Casino as our top pick for finding new casino games to play is that the games are really easy to browse through.
This is because of some attractive site design and handy search tools like a search bar and the ability to filter games by software provider and game type.
And on top of that, you can play most of the games for free, so you don’t even need to worry about spending your money to find out if a game is worth it or not.
You won’t find a downloadable mobile app here, but the mobile site is pretty good and features quite a lot of games.
Overall Score: 4.6/5
You could do a lot worse than to find yourself playing online casino games at Ricky Casino. It packs a serious punch with its games and bonuses, and the fact that it finds itself at #5 speaks wonders about how great the rest of the top Canadian casinos on this list are.
Everyone loves getting a bunch of bonus cash and free spins when they sign up for a new online casino, but only if the terms and conditions aren’t out of reach with mega-high wagering requirements and unfair time limits.
As important as it is for an online casino to have a large number of games to choose from, it’s equally crucial for there to be some diversity in there.
Here, we’re looking at the overall user experience in terms of the design of the website and the mobile app. Extra features can pick up more points here, like sports betting.
PlayOJO has fired itself to the top of our rankings, and it’s these four key reasons that made that happen:
● Thousands of games: There aren’t a lot of online casinos in Canada that have over 2000 titles to choose from. Whether it’s online slots, live dealer games or something else, you’re going to have a heck of a lot of choices here.
● Easy banking: It’s super frustrating when an online casino holds onto your money for no good reason, but you won’t have to worry about that at PlayOJO as they process withdrawals quickly and with a number of payment methods.
● Mobile gaming: If you like to play your casino games on the go, the PlayOJO mobile app is one of the best places to do that. It’s a dream to use, available on many smartphones and features a lot of the games from the original desktop site.
Playing table games and slots in the real world is a lot of fun, but here’s why we prefer the online version of things:
● Mobile gaming: If you have a smartphone and some mobile data or connection to Wi-Fi, then you can play on the move, and we think that is pretty cool.
● Extra bonuses: Welcome bonuses, VIP clubs, referrals, reloads… you name it. Online, you’ll have bonuses coming out of your ears, and this is just not the case in a real-world casino.
● Better banking options: If you walk into a casino, you’ll probably have to pay with cash, check or a card. But online, your options will be opened up to a number of eWallets and even cryptocurrencies at some online casino sites.
There are so many online casino games out there that it can be hard to find the best ones, but we have a couple of picks for you.
All of the Canadian online casinos on this list pay real money if you get lucky enough to win. All you need to do is create an account, deposit, and place a real money bet.
Yes, real money online casinos in Canada are safe – as long as you use the ones we listed. Always make sure to gamble at reputable sites.
Take a look back at the best Canadian online casinos for real money with us one more time for good measure, and have a think about those welcome bonuses as you do:
● PlayOJO: It’d be rude not to get your 50 bonus spins with absolutely no wagering requirements when you sign up and put down $10 at the best online casino in Canada – PlayOJO. Then, you can dive in and explore over 2,000 real-money casino games.
● Jackpot City: Claim an impressive four 100% up to $400 match deposit bonuses with your new account at Jackpot City, the online casino with the best mobile app in Canada right now.
● Spin Casino: There’s a welcome bonus package worth up to $1000 awaiting all new players at Spin Casino – our top pick for the biggest jackpots out there.
● Slotimo: The best deposit bonus selection can be found at Slotimo when you use a variety of bonus codes. The first of these is SLWEL300, and it’ll get you 100% up to $450, but make sure you claim the total bonus package worth up to $1500.
● Ricky Casino: This online casino is offering new Canadian players up to $7,500 in bonus cash as well as 550 free spins. As a plus, Ricky Casino is always the first to feature the newest games in the industry.
It’s really easy to get an account and start gambling at our number one overall Canadian online casino, PlayOJO. You’ll be up and running when you’ve carried out these three quick steps:
● Visit PlayOJO, our #1 pick
● Click “JOIN NOW” to start the registration process
● Type in your full name, date of birth, email & more
● Confirm the registration
● Go to the Cashier
● Make your first deposit
● Activate the welcome bonus
● Go to the casino games section
● Look for your favourite games
● Start gambling for real money in Canada
We’ve picked what we think are the best online Canadian casinos today, but if you want to go elsewhere, make sure to read the thoughts of other fans about any Canadian casino site in order to make sure it’s trustworthy.
The RTP of a game effectively shows you how much money you can expect to win back from it on average, so it’s always a good idea to find games with a high percentage. Just keep in mind that the theoretical number will come true over thousands of spins and that it doesn’t apply to your single gaming session.
Good online casinos offer features to help you keep track of your gambling spending, both in terms of time and money. They may also help you out with organizations to contact should you ever feel like your online gambling habits are getting out of control.
It does not get better than PlayOJO when it comes to the best online casinos in Canada.
This site has it all – an enormous choice of real money games (and high-quality ones at that), free spins without any wagering requirements, and a great overall user experience.
There’s nothing stopping you from comparing our top picks for yourself and grabbing a few welcome bonuses as you do so, though. Take the time to find the one that works best for you, but just make sure that you gamble responsibly at all times.
DISCLAIMER: Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof. This article is part of a featured content programme.
The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks and it's important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.
While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and our guides are rated 18+ only. Not valid in Ontario.
If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-626-960-3500. In addition, the following gambling addiction resources can be of help:
● https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/ga/
● https://www.cprg.ca/
● https://www.responsiblegambling.org/