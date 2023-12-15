Best Online Casinos in South Africa - South African Gambling Guide

South Africa is a hotspot for casino gambling. As long as the gambling sites have a government-issued license, they are free to operate in the region of South Africa. The fact that so many South African people enjoy games like roulette, poker, and other casino games, means that there is a huge market for online casinos. Around 60 million people live in the country, with many of them interested in betting both on slot games and table games.
Many different casinos operate in the country, which means plenty of choices for the consumer. It can be hard to work out which casinos are the best. We need to consider many different factors including the selection of games at these casino sites, whether they offer other forms of gambling like sports betting, and what sort of payment methods they are compatible with.
The 10 different casinos listed below all have their own unique offerings for customers, as well as pros and cons. Players need to consider a number of different factors such as game selection, bonuses, and how easy the site is to use. We've put together our 10 reviews to help with the decision-making process on which casinos to try.
This is our list of the top South African online casinos, ranked by professionals as well as by actual players. We tested the casinos, we read carefully the ratings posted by gamblers on CasinoTopsOnline, and AskGamblers, and we ranked the casinos that are worth trying.
10bet Casino is a brand that was started 20 years ago, and while it did not originate in South Africa, they have over 90 different countries they serve including South Africa.
10bet is not just a casino brand, as people can enjoy sports betting and horse racing wagering through the company, but we're focusing on their casino offering.
Players can rest assured of security when they play on the site. 10bet South Africa is licensed and regulated by the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator and has License Number: 9-2-1-09661. This means that they are independently regulated.
Like most sites out there, they also offer numerous signup bonuses. People joining 10bet may receive a R3000 Games Bonus, R500 Free Bet + 50 Free Spins. It depends on the deposit they make in the first place, of course.
There are also all of the kinds of games you would expect including slots, blackjack, baccarat, and even some more obscure games such as sicbo.
Players can use a variety of different payment methods. As well as credit and debit cards it is possible to use MasterPass, EasyPay, and more. The site works on mobile devices as well as PCs, but there is no specific iOS app for the casino.
Members can enjoy some slot games from big brands like Yddragasil, but the range is not as big as some of the competitors.
Pros:
● Lots of options for those who enjoy sports gaming experiences too
● Easy to create your casino account
● Decent customer support options
● Many payment methods
Cons:
● No specific app for iPhone and iOS
● Could do with including more game developers' software
AskGamblers Player Rating: 6.1 ✅
Supabets is another South African betting brand that offers customers many different ways to gamble, including a huge, impressive range of slot games.
Every player can choose between games by Red Tiger, Habanero, Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, and more, meaning that there are many options for different RTP games as well as jackpot games with many different themes.
Supabets also has a lot of sports coverage too, offering odds on football, cricket, and many other sports.
Supabets is licensed by the Mpumalanga Gambling Board and offers a reliable and secure site for users. Their casino site is also easy to navigate and this means players can just as easily log in from an iPad, smartphone, or any other device.
Like some of the other bookmakers and casino sites in South Africa, there is a good level of support available to the player.
+2711215 7000 or 0861762237 are the phone numbers, and there is a live chat function allowing players to talk through any account issues they run into. The email address SUPPORT@SUPABETS.CO.ZA is also an option if someone needs clarification.
Supabets also offers a deposit bonus of double your first deposit up to a maximum of R5 000. There are also regularly free spins and other bonuses available in bettors' accounts.
Pros:
● A great choice of game from many different developers
● Sport gambling as well as casino
● Lots of ways to deposit including Peach Payments, prepaid card, and Visa/Mastercard
Cons:
● Winnings from free bets have a lot of stipulations and minimum wager requirements
AskGamblers Player Rating: 8.3 ✅
Springbok Casino is another top option that comes to mind when thinking of the best online casinos for ZA players. The online gaming site started operations in 2012 and offers online gambling services in South Africa and over 50 other countries worldwide.
At Springbok, players have access to a wide range of games, including online slots, progressive jackpots, table games, and video poker. Another significant attraction to the casino is its support for mobile gaming. Players will find games from top developers like Real Time Gaming (RTG).
Mobile-focused players can access all of Springbok’s features via its mobile app for Android and iOS devices. There is also a dedicated section with mobile games.
South African players also choose Springbok because the casino is tailor-made for them. Banking at Springbok Casino is in South African Rands only. So, ZA bettors can instantly deposit and withdraw funds using Visa, MasterCard, Easy EFT, and other South African-friendly payment methods.
However, Springbok is one of the ZA online casinos accepting Bitcoin payments. So, crypto bettors can also enjoy a wholesome experience.
Getting started at Springbok Casino is straightforward because the casino prioritizes seamless gaming. After signing up, players can enjoy various bonuses, including a welcome package up to R11,500 for new players across the first three deposits. Other promotions include cashback offers, exclusive bonuses, slot tournaments, and the Lucky 7 bonus.
There’s also 24/7 customer support via live chat and email at help@springbokcasino.co.za. Additionally, Springbok is a safe casino with a Curacao gaming license.
Pros:
● Massive gaming variety for mobile and desktop gamers
● Up to R11,500 in welcome bonuses
● Mobile app available for Android and iOS devices
● Supports ZAR and Bitcoin payments
Cons:
● No online sportsbook
● Limited game developers
AskGamblers Player Rating: 6. 8 ✅
Tusk Casino is another of the more modern sites on the list and it has only been in operation for a few years. The site is licensed in Curacao and has proven popular among casino players in South Africa.
It offers a generous-looking casino bonus of 100% up to $400, but there are some restrictions and players have to gamble the money 40x before they can think about a withdrawal, which means it is unlikely that they will get the rewards of this welcome bonus.
Tusk Casino is another site that has embraced a lot of the more modern banking options and players can use Skrill as well as direct deposits. Players have a lot of options when it comes to putting money in the account, or taking it out as they will be hoping to!
Tusk is different from some of the other sites that allow people to play these kind of games in South Africa, as it is focused exclusively on casino games rather than betting on sports tournaments and games.
The site has a mobile version so players don't need an app, you don't have to download and install an extra piece of software on your phone. The functionality was generally okay, but not as good as playing on a PC. The games can sometimes log players out randomly in the middle of a spin which can be really frustrating.
Tusk Casino's support is also a little slower than some of the others, but this probably varies depending on the times at which people are trying to find information or get help from staff.
The site has some decent safety features, a VIP program, and a very wide selection of games. Microgaming, Isoftbet, and Play’n GO titles are all available to play on the website.
Pros:
● A wide selection of games and slot machines to choose between
● Excellent choices for deposits including Skrill plus credit cards
Cons:
● Strict wagering requirements meaning players might not make the most of the bonus
● Support is not as quick as some of the competing sites
AskGamblers Player Rating: 9.1 ✅
GGBet is a casino founded in 2016. As well as operating in South Africa, people can log into the site from around the world to play a variety of different games including a huge range of slot games.
As well as a large selection of slot games, this game is really easy to log in and start playing. creating an account takes a matter of seconds, and this means that there are opportunities for players to get started very quickly.
As you would expect, the site is licensed and regulated meaning that players can rest assured that their safety has been considered.
The site doesn't have as many bonuses as some of the others on the market, but does have some offers which vary depending on when you sign up for the account.
As well as using Visa and credit cards to deposit on an account, players have other options for moving their cash around including Neteller, Payz, and Skrill, all of which offer a way to withdraw any winnings when players wager online within 24 hours.
GGBet is another site that allows users to log in via their Android device such as mobile phone or tablet. In addition, the mobile site works perfectly for those who don't want to download the app.
Like so many of the sites found in South Africa, this is another option for those who are fans of sporting action. It has a variety of different sports markets from cricket to football and beyond.
Pros:
● A pretty good package of games from a number of developers with respectable jackpots
● Quick withdrawals using modern methods of swiftly withdrawing cash (Neteller, Skrill)
● Seasonal bonus offers
Cons:
● Doesn't have the best set of casino bonuses
● No iOS app for Apple users
AskGamblers Player Rating: 8.8 ✅
Fafabet is a relative newcomer, and not all of the gambling experts have even heard of the site, but you'll be able to tell from our review that this is a pretty impressive site.
The developers behind the site have clearly put a lot of effort into creating promotions to entice customers as well as adding a lot of benefits for their players, who can gamble on sports as well as taking a chance on their range of slot games and even lotto games, which are popular in South Africa with thousands of players every week.
The site is easy to access anywhere on a mobile device, and has a pretty slick layout, split into sections to easily navigate between football, other sports, and slot games.
Fafabet is one of the top recommendations for those who are looking for casino bonus codes. There are a lot of different sites that offer bonuses, but Fafabets are pretty generous, and there are different bonuses depending on how much you deposit and what you gamble on. Remember, the site has a sports focus too.
As well as all of these bonuses there are VIP programmes in the casino. "Play regularly to be a VIP, VIP Premier, or VIP Platinum and earn many rewards and bonuses, including early access to promo, weekly cashback free bets, and a birthday bonus."
There are a couple of areas that aren't quite as positive and may be causes for concern among some users. For one, the site doesn't have the most amazing support on offer, so if there is a problem with a payout or you need to talk to anyone about problems you might end up talking to an AI or waiting for an email.
The site also has fewer deposit methods and withdrawal methods when compared to some of the others on the market.
Pros:
● A good selection of casino software and games
● Good for those who enjoy sports betting too
● Lots of different promotions and bonuses for new players
● A VIP program
Cons:
● Not as easy to talk to a human representative
● Not as many ways to deposit money as in other casino brands
AskGamblers Player Rating: N/A
Established in 2014, Yebo Casino is a reputable South African online casino with exciting features and perks for players. The casino is famous for its impressive gaming lobby with a variety of online slots, table games, video poker, and specialty games.
So, players will find a perfect blend of casino classics and modern games at Yebo for their online gambling needs. However, a notable omission among the gaming options islive casino games. The absence of live dealer games at Yebo Casino makes it a less desirable option for some players.
Another notable feature of Yebo Casino is its support for diverse ZA-friendly payment options for South African players to facilitate deposits and withdrawals seamlessly. For instance, players will find options like EasyWire, EFTpay, Visa, MasterCard, and BetterEFT.
At the same time, players who want to deposit and withdraw funds instantly can opt for Bitcoin payments. Yebo Casino has a simple website design that makes registration, banking, and other activities seamless for players. For instance, the search feature can be used to find games instantly instead of scrolling through all the available options.
The casino’s registration process also takes only a minute or less, making it ideal for beginners. Upon registration, new players on Yebo Casino can enjoy a 250% welcome bonus + 150 free spins. However, the casino falls short in terms of bonuses because there are no additional offers for existing players.
Similarly, there’s currently no Yebo Casino app, but the operator offers a mobile-optimized site that functions similarly to an app. The mobile casino site is compatible with Android and iOS devices and automatically adjusts to any device’s screen size.
Yebo Casino also caters to players with its 24/7 support via live chat and email at support@yebocasino.co.za.
Pros:
● 24/7 support
● Supports Bitcoin and popular fiat payment methods
● Beginner-friendly casino
● 250% welcome bonus + 150 free spins
Cons:
● No live dealer games
● No online bookmaker
AskGamblers Player Rating: 5.4 ✅
Punt Casino is another go-to option for South African players looking to play online casino games without hassles. The casino brand started operations in 2018, so it is one of the latest ZA casinos on the market. However, Punt Casino has warmed its way into the hearts of many ZA bettors due to many reasons.
First, the casino has secured its operating license from the government of Curacao, making it a safe gambling platform for players in South Africa and other countries it’s present. Similarly, Punt Casino has a decent gaming collection for players to enjoy. The collection includes popular casino options like slots, table games and video poker.
However, Punt Casino can do better with its gaming offerings, as the casino misses standard casino gaming options like live casino games, progressive jackpots, and an online sports betting site.
Nonetheless, ZA players can still enjoy the Punt Casino experience due to its support for fast deposit and payout options. These include Visa, MasterCard, EasyEFT, Neteller, Skrill, and Bitcoin.
The casino’s mobile support is another attraction, as it has dedicated apps for iPhone, iPad, and Android devices. Mobile players can download the app they need and play their favorite games on the go. The mobile applications also feature fast load speed and smooth gameplay.
Another reason ZA players choose Punt Casino is because of its generous bonuses and promotions. The casino offers new players a welcome package up to R10,000 across their first three deposits. Besides the welcome package, existing players can also enjoy some perks.
These include a 15% daily cashback, daily bonus coupons, and VIP rewards. The bonuses keep the fun going for players, as they have various ways to boost their bankrolls and improve their opportunities.
Like other casinos on our list, Punt Casino also offers 24/7 customer service via email at support@puntcasino.co.za, but the casino lacks the live chat feature. In other words, players may not get live support while playing at Punt Casino.
Pros:
● Up to R10,000 in welcome bonuses
● Supports major ZA deposits and withdrawal options
● Instant Bitcoin payments are available
● Smooth mobile gaming experience
Cons:
● No live support
● Limited gaming collection
AskGamblers Player Rating: 6.1 ✅
Playabets is another option for players in South Africa. Like the other options on our list it is a very secure and safe casino.
It requires FICA proof which means that you will have to provide things like proof of ID and age before you can start betting.
Be sure to check the details of the bonuses before you deposit. When you sign up at Playabets you qualify for a 100% First Deposit Welcome Bonus up to an amount of R2 000. But there are some conditions, so you must bet at least 3x (times) the value of your First Deposit on Sports, Keno and Lucky Numbers. Not all of the casino games are eligible for your bonus wagers.
Playabets has a vibrant design that people will notice as soon as they start playing on the casino. It also has coverage of hundreds of different sporting events and a huge live football section. But we're here to focus on the casino offering, which is also very impressive.
They have a variety of real money casino games that can be played, as well as lotto games and a big focus on esports. The site is simple to navigate in spite of having so many different types of games.
Those who want to try their luck on the casino games will find that there are also live casino games with real, live dealers, some of which have additional prizes and promotions.
It is easy to deposit funds into the account. As well as instant EFT, and Visa/Mastercard, users can take advantage of OTT Voucher and a few other payment methods.
Playabets has three different ways to contact them if you have any problems.
Email: support@playabets.co.za
Phone call: 0870575292
WhatsApp: 0655478930
Pros:
● A wide selection of different games and sports coverage
● Quite good options to deposit, with something to suit everyone
● Live dealer games
Cons:
● Bonus terms dictate players have to use their bonuses on certain games
AskGamblers Player Rating: N/A
Launched in 2010, Bet.co.za is another site that offers a lot to both sports bettors and casino gamblers.
The site is licensed and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board and has a strong history of keeping their users safe, so you don't need to worry about security.
As well as sports and casinos, there are also the lucky numbers lottery-style games that are very popular in South Africa.
The site also has a huge choice of over 1000 games and this also includes many live casino games, connecting players to a real dealer. Many gambling websites are now embracing live dealer casino games.
One thing that sets Bet.co.za apart from their competitors is the support they offer, which includes telephone support, chat via WhatsApp, and an email address for customer support. Players have three choices:
Email: support@bet.co.za
Telephone: 0861 238 000 (only online 09:00-17:00 daily)
WhatsApp: 076 019 7128
The site allows you to deposit in South African Rand in a variety of different ways. As well as the classic Visa and Mastercard methods, there are also other ways to go about transactions on the site. Zapper and Ozow offer further banking methods for customers and gamers to choose between.
As well as loads of slot machine games, there are standard slots, craps, roulette, poker and more on the list of games available at Bet.co.za.
Pros:
● The option for casino games with live dealers
● Solid reputation for customer service
● The site has great graphics and is easy to navigate
Cons:
● They only work with a couple of gaming developers
AskGamblers Player Rating: 7.1 ✅
In South Africa, there are local provinces each with their own authorities setting the rules on sportsbook and casino gambling. The country is still working on a full framework. There was a proposed set of rules but the National Gambling Amendment Act of 2008 never became law.
The Democratic Alliance has introduced a bill trying to regulate this further in the National Assembly of Parliament.
For those who wish to play casino games online, the important thing to note is that it is legal in South Africa, but you should check the local restrictions before spinning the reels.
In South Africa, along with the US, UK, and many other hotspots for gambling, the world of payment has changed a lot.
While there are plenty of sites that still allow debit and credit card transfers (including all of those on our list) there are many other methods including PayPal, Swiffy, Skrill, and more. When choosing a deposit method, users should consider convenience as well as any deposit limits.
Some payment methods are much faster than others, some come with a cost as you may be charged a transaction fee. This is definitely an area that is worth some research, and if a casino provides many different methods for deposit then this is certainly a plus point.
Cryptocurrency casinos are also becoming more popular. While crypto comes with a level of risk, there are plenty of people who are using this method for moving money around, including when it comes to gambling.
South Africans enjoy a variety of different casino games. Everybody has their own personal preference. Some people prefer a game that involves strategy and some casino table games such as poker and roulette provide them with a chance to take part in games of skill. Plenty of people are also simply looking for casino games that revolve around luck. This means things like slot games that can be played on a variety of devices, as well as lottery games and other casino classics like roulette.
A lot of online casinos in South Africa also offer poker or video poker, which is another skill-based game. Players can join online poker tables and as long as there are two or more playing, poker games can get underway. On top of this, there is a different mode of playing for those who prefer, which comes in the form of tournament play. Huge pools of players can be whittled down to a few winners, and the prizes are shared among those who get furthest in the tournament. Tournament play is a bigger time commitment, but there are plenty of poker players who enjoy this style of gaming.
A lot of the big names in online gambling have made their games available to play on South African casinos. If players want to look for a specific game developer they can check the slots page on each of the South African casinos. Many will display the logo of the developer so people can see who made the game.
Suppliers include the likes of PlayTech, NetEnt, Play 'n Go, and many more.
However, it's worth noting that Social Casinos, such as Chumba Casino, are not available in South Africa. Players interested in experiencing this type of casino play will need to look for casinos based in the United States. To access them, using a VPN might be necessary. Always remember to abide by the terms and conditions of the online platform and the regulations of your country when considering such options.
Before gambling at an online casino, every player should consider responsible gaming.
A lot of casinos provide a feature where players can exclude themselves from playing, blocking their login or access to the cashier for an agreed period of time. This step isn't usually required, but in many online casinos it is there in case someone starts to struggle.
Casino providers should also provide a link to support organisations as well as tips on self-exclusion and the risks of gambling at online casinos. People should take precautions and only gamble what they can afford to lose. Unfortunately, there are cases where people may not gamble responsibly and may struggle with addiction, so it is important that everybody is aware of the risks.
In every country, responsible gambling is paramount. There are many restrictions regarding online casinos and they usually need to share details about things like the RTP rate as part of their licenses. At the very least, they should provide a guide to responsible gambling and prove their commitment to keeping people safe and secure while playing.
There are many different benefits to playing online casinos in South Africa. For one, there is likely to be a huge amount of choice, and more options than you would come across in person. Whether someone's idea of fun is a slot game, a poker game, or sportsbook gambling, there are loads of options available in the South African market.
Another clear benefit is the fact that there are so many different bonuses. Whenever players are looking to deposit on an online casino or create a new account, they should check if there is a coupon code or other form of online bonus, which may entitle them to free spins or other benefits.
Convenience is another big reason for playing online. While there are casinos in the country in cities such as Cape Town and Johannesburg, many people prefer to be able to play in their own homes, and the option to play roulette, slots, poker, or any other casino game over the internet is very popular.
Another benefit of playing at online casinos is that players can log in and access their casino accounts no matter where they are. Whether they want to play on a Windows Desktop computer at home or an iOS or Android device on the go, there are plenty of compatible games on the top South African online casino brands. Some have apps, but others offer maximum compatibility through responsive sites that work just as well on desktop and mobile.
South African players have a great deal of choice when it comes to casino games. Though in the big cities there are places to play in person, online casinos are so much more convenient for day-to-day life.
The top priority when choosing a casino brand should always be security. Players should be able to play safe in the knowledge their money and data are safe, and that the casino has been independently licensed to operate in South Africa.
Many casino players also base their casino choice on payment methods. Everyone wants a convenient way to deposit, and winners should be able to access their money with ease, and relatively quickly. Many modern casinos are providing more platforms for moving money around, which is very appealing for their players.
On top of this, there are often signup bonuses that may separate one casino brand from another. The ones offering bigger bonuses with less strict wagering requirements are likely to be a more attractive proposition for players.
Every consumer has a slightly different set of expectations from a casino. Fortunately, with many excellent offerings in South Africa, players can find something that suits them, whether that means playing poker online or accessing modern slot games. Ensure that betting is allowed in the province where you are based before signing up for an account.